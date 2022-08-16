Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Southern border

Rather than address the crisis at the Southern border, Democrats in the Senate unilaterally voted for 80 billion dollars to increase IRS enforcement. After all, spending taxpayer funds to prevent the millions of “refugees” who have poured over the border under the Biden administration would likely be considered “voter suppression” to those on the left. Hold on to your wallets (and drop boxes) people, because the kindly folks at the IRS need to find ways to pay for the “services” these future voters will demand in exchange for party loyalty.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

