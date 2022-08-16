...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Rather than address the crisis at the Southern border, Democrats in the Senate unilaterally voted for 80 billion dollars to increase IRS enforcement. After all, spending taxpayer funds to prevent the millions of “refugees” who have poured over the border under the Biden administration would likely be considered “voter suppression” to those on the left. Hold on to your wallets (and drop boxes) people, because the kindly folks at the IRS need to find ways to pay for the “services” these future voters will demand in exchange for party loyalty.
Michael Chew
Eagle
Kristina Rowley
I knew her. She went to the same church as me and taught art at my school. It was her very first year teaching in 2021. She would be excited by all the amazing things that would come to her over her career. She always told her students about the amazing projects that she was going to bring to them next year. She was the teacher who was there for everyone. She was an angel. She never did anything wrong in her life. She was gluten-free, and I even gave her some enzyme pills that could help her. Bless her soul, she was too scared to try them because she thought she might still have a reaction. She was a faithful down to earth woman of god. She had a happy marriage and had three beautiful kids. I know them all personally, one even shares my name. We hung out once upon a time, and Kristina was always there. She lived a simple but joyful life. She lived in a very small town.
Carson Donnahoo
Cascade
Diseases in history
Mr. Jones’ regular published comments almost always are appreciated. His latest one addressing a former colleagues’s Idaho medical licensure could be appropriate, but it may not drill deeper enough into a much larger problem of our community’s widespread ignorance of history. That history should include (but usually does not) the myriad’s of diseases’ whose national and international ravages affected our history together with both the slow but painfully slow discoveries of these afflictions’ causes, communicability and preventions, Our early Nation’s doubling in size though the Louisiana Purchase indirectly was due the ruinous effects of tropical diseases upon Napoleon’s troupe’s unsuccessful attempts to reclaim Hispanola from revolutionaries; sanitation lessons learned from our Army’s occupation of Cuba enabled our successful completion of the Panama Canal after a French company’s failure; typhus greatly contributed to Napoleon’s Grand Armee’s defeat in Russia. Sanitary practices (masks as appropriate) and immunizations now enable avoidance of these diseases, All this should be part of our early college or secondary education. But our legislature’s STEM centered emphasis appear’s blind to this history’s importance.
Frederick Bauer
Boise
‘Christmas’
Doing my Christmas shopping early, I would like to give all the honest citizens who vote, a package of common sense.
With all the communication services that are now in existence, if you have common sense, you must realize as a country, we are losing it.
When a former President had to keep proving his innocence with accusations that were proven wrong, and was able to improve our economy, lower taxes, and make us energy independent. Is treated this way by a corrupt group of power hungry empty suits.
Now those swamp lifeguards are about to try one more trick on the citizens of this country, with a TRUMPED up raid on the most productive, President we had since, President Reagan.
The 30, FBI agents, who orchestrated the raid, some went in with backpacks. Were they stuffed with more phony documents?
It is a shame that geniuses created our proven systems, and now we have idiots that are trying to pull wool over our eyes.
Good luck with your tax audit.
Dave Silva
Boise
