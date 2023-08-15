Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

INVEST IN PEACE 

We are currently seeing the highest conflict and instability around the world since WWII. We need to start thinking about the future and how we can begin building peace before we destroy each other. It's time for Congress to change U.S. foreign policy from a wasteful, overly militarized and security-driven approach to one that prevents, mitigates and transforms violent conflict and builds sustainable peace. How do we do that? One obvious answer: by spending smarter. For every $1 invested in preventing atrocities, we save $16 on the cost of conflict – research by Institute of Economics and Peace. Let’s not forget destabilized nations are prone to armed conflict and are breeding grounds for terrorists and refugees. The least expensive way to address the world’s refugee crisis it to avoid armed conflict. The Senate is deciding now how to allocate funds. Please join me in urging Senator’s Crapo and Risch in protecting and investing in Atrocities Prevention, the Complex Crisis Fund and the Reconciliation Program. Investing in peace is the best and only way to protect our future.

