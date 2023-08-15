...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
We are currently seeing the highest conflict and instability around the world since WWII. We need to start thinking about the future and how we can begin building peace before we destroy each other. It's time for Congress to change U.S. foreign policy from a wasteful, overly militarized and security-driven approach to one that prevents, mitigates and transforms violent conflict and builds sustainable peace. How do we do that? One obvious answer: by spending smarter. For every $1 invested in preventing atrocities, we save $16 on the cost of conflict – research by Institute of Economics and Peace. Let’s not forget destabilized nations are prone to armed conflict and are breeding grounds for terrorists and refugees. The least expensive way to address the world’s refugee crisis it to avoid armed conflict. The Senate is deciding now how to allocate funds. Please join me in urging Senator’s Crapo and Risch in protecting and investing in Atrocities Prevention, the Complex Crisis Fund and the Reconciliation Program. Investing in peace is the best and only way to protect our future.
Christine Silvey
Meridian
NO, IT ISN'T A WITCH HUNT
In Trump's indictment on mishandling of classified documents: A federal judge (appointed by Trump) issued a search warrant at the request of the Director of the FBI (appointed by Trump). It was executed by a DOJ attorney (appointed by Trump) who charged him with violating a law (passed by Trump). There's not a single witness involved who's a Democrat. They're all hand picked (by Trump). His lawyers. Their communications. Their photos. Everything.
Trump's third criminal indictment on charges for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transition of power: similar scenario with special counsel Jack Smith who unveiled the federal indictment. Jack Smith has 86 witnesses against Trump and not a single one is a Democrat.
It's not a witch hunt if the flying monkeys are yours.
Trump said he was the law and order president. He now has more felony charges against him (78) than there have been presidents.
Gary Jackson
Nampa
CHILDREN NEED TO BE FED
It is disheartening to learn that Gov. Little has turned down the federal summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program (P-EBT) with no substantial explanation to the public. This decision exacerbates the struggles of the nearly 1 in 10 children in Idaho already living with food insecurity. Regrettably, Idaho joins only 9 of 50 states turning down this vital opportunity. Idaho's historic hesitance to accept federal funding should not come at the expense of our most vulnerable citizens. With P-EBT funding now off the table, I encourage Idahoans who share my concerns to contact Gov. Little's office and ask how he specifically intends to address childhood food insecurity.
Ross Borden
Boise
