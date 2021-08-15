A novel use
Most everyone is born with a middle finger. And, it seems these days many have gotten pretty good at using it. It seems to function especially well for expressing one’s disapproval of another’s driving habits. It is also useful in venting one’s impatience in a long line or at a sporting event, and of course there is always its use by immature schoolyard bullies. Now, it seems as though Idaho’s own representative Priscilla Giddings has found a novel use for her middle finger, expressing her contempt for the Idaho state House Ethics Committee in particular, and common decency in general.
Robert Ladendorf, Nampa
Eat the books
As a substitute teacher, I have been fortunate to learn about the wonderful education and committed educators that our local students are experiencing. The Boise School District has decided to require masks; other districts have not. It seems some school administrators, boards and other “leaders” are shunning this healthier policy. In schools, kids learn the value of integrity, honesty, truth, facts, scientific methodology, history, government, decision making, etc. Now comes the “Delta Variant” which is far more transmissible, more powerful and preying on younger populations, including children. We learn in school to evaluate the downside risk when making decisions. In schools with no mandates, the worst-case scenario is that numerous teachers, students, and family members will become infected and some will die. How can our school “leaders” ignore what the kids are taught in school and make a decision to put their lives at risk? What would they say to a friend who has lost a child?
Buy you books and send you to school. What do you do? Eat the books.
Jay Combs, Eagle
Invest in public lands
It’s hard not to notice the massive growth we’re experiencing in Idaho. The influx of people is impossible to miss. One of the reasons folks are flocking to the Gem State, and one of my favorite reasons to love Idaho, is our abundance of public lands. Massive mountains, crystal clear rivers, moonscape desert… these are our big draws. Being outdoors is a way of life. Knowing this, it’s important to ensure we continue to be good stewards of the land, make certain it’s cared for and not “loved to death”, so to speak. There is federal money available — through the America the Beautiful Initiative — to protect and conserve our public lands. Let’s not leave it on the table. Let’s make sure our investment in the land is on pace with the growth. Let’s invest in public lands.
Meredith Stead, Boise
Infrastructure bill
To Senators Crapo and Risch: Extremely disappointed in your vote on the wasteful Infrastructure bill. You should be ashamed of yourself for deceiving your constituents that you are a conservative when actually you are a socialist! Your vote in favor of this bill shows you are a self serving hollow suit and have no morals, values or integrity. Either you have been bought off or have something to hide and have succumbed to pressure in the D.C. arena. You should announce you are changing parties, TODAY, and stop pretending.
Fred Parker, Nampa
Gasoline
All of us see many things coming out of Washington, D.C., which on their face make no sense.
Now we have something involving energy.
President Biden has taken steps which have the effect, either immediately or over time, of increasing the cost of gasoline refined from American oil production and of decreasing the supply of fossil fuels produced in our homeland.
The Biden Administration, just this week, is asking OPEC to increase its own oil production.
Does this strike anyone as either hypocritical or contradictory?
Our president and his advisors think it’s better to pay American $$$ for overseas petroleum supplies, rather than reverse some of the steps recently taken which will only cause hard-working Americans to pay more for their transportation?
David Churchill, Boise
Speeding
I read the article on speeding in Idaho , if the police gave out tickets to speeders from $500 and up. If you increase the fines where it hurts people might think twice about driving too fast and do the speed limit not just get a slap on the wrist ticket.
Arthur Seguin, Meridian
1% Club
When it comes to COVID-19, doing nothing is doing something…and it isn’t good. “Good Health” is really just the slowest way to die. For all of you who decided not to get vaccinated, please remember that it isn’t a matter of if but when you will come in contact with the Delta Variant. Will you join the “1% Club” and die of COVID? So far, 100% of the “1% Club” guessed wrong. They are all dead. Dying of COVID isn’t really that bad. You merely drown on dry land with lungs filled with COVID induced fluids. It is a relatively quick death. Unvaccinated American’s now comprise 99% of all those currently infected, hospitalized or who have died of COVID in 2021. Excuses for not getting vaccinated are free, just like the vaccine, but only one has been proven to save life. Denial is no longer a safe place to be. Freedom without life is not freedom at all. Is COVID-19 the political hill you are really ready to die on? Please reconsider your options.
Kim Blough, Nampa