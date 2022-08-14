Disabled veterans
I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation is cruel.
Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment which is now the norm in the court system involving personal injury cases. This is done specifically to keep taxes low on our Elites i.e. the Investor Class who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year.
Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty as disabled veterans then the armed forces will collapse. It’s happening now.
Luther Franken
Moscow
‘Burn pit legislation’
Our Republican Senators voted not to support the “Burn Pit” legislation which would have provided health care for Veterans who were exposed during their performance of duty. As a retired Veteran I am perplexed regarding their decision not to offer assistance for those exposed in their performance of duty. All Veterans and those on active duty need to provide a wake up call to these Republican Senators and vote them out of office.
Duty Honor Country.
Robert Shepard
Eagle
‘Vacuum of oxygen’
So far, we have not had numerous terrible fires here in Idaho. Thank goodness for that!
Asking around, there seems to be a consensus that the state GOP convention and associated speeches created such a vacuum of oxygen as to make combustion, or reasonable thought, next to impossible?!?
John Post
Boise
‘Republicans have a short-term memory problem’
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Idaho has a $1,400,000,000 surplus and yet has a state income, sales, and food tax. The federal government owns 61% of Idaho land – why? Governor Little met with both Presidents Obama and Biden in Idaho, but not President Trump – why? Idaho was locked down for months resulting in closed businesses (many permanently), churches, schools, and nursing homes. Governor Little has overall control of large sums of money from the federal government because of covid, and pharmaceutical companies continue to contribute to his political campaign. Idahoans have been forced out of their jobs for not receiving the vaccine, and effective therapeutics have not been allowed in this state. Idaho issues making national headlines are rarely addressed by Governor Little. He also refuses to debate his opponents. Republicans — consider voting for a conservative constitutionalist vs. someone with an “R” behind his name who “goes along to get along.” We do not have Ron Desantis on the ballot, but we could vote for Ammon Bundy who supports like-minded patriots.
Sue A. Hoffman
Nampa
‘Vote Blue in ‘22’
Last week’s Canyon County Fair featured side by side booths for 2C Dems and 2C GOP. The themed décor of each booth was interesting. The Democrats displayed banners of their platform in Spanish/English, with planks such as well-funded quality public education, accessible health care for all Idahoans, protecting natural resources in our state. There was literature about Idaho candidates. They registered new voters and signed them up for absentee ballots. The Republicans displayed items as the “Party of Lincoln,” including a life size effigy of the man. Lincoln was a great Republican president. But the Republicans of the 1860s were the exact opposite of today‘s Grand Old Party. Lincoln’s presidency saw the beginnings of “government by the people, for the people.” Under Idaho GOP leadership with their platform about control and exclusion, they are in fact the antithesis of Lincoln. Idaho Democrats will work on issues that affect every Idahoan. Vote Blue in ‘22!
Rebecca Hanson
Caldwell
‘Fact-checking pie’
Senator Crapo just earned a huge slice of fact-checking pie. He blames inflation solely on the current administration while ignoring over two years of pain from a pandemic, Trump’s import tariffs, supply chain issues, profit-taking by oil companies, and the basic economic principle that prices are determined by the forces of supply and demand. We have huge demand because we have a recovering economy and, Mr. Crapo, that recovery is not due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
According to Forbes, February 2020, the tax cut produced a “sugar rush” that lasted one year — 2018. In 2019 the GDP was nowhere near Trump’s predictions as it fell back to 2.3% and it was a bad year for job growth. The tax cuts did not pay for themselves. The federal deficit increased 68% in Trump’s first 3 years in office. And let’s not talk about 2020. Nope, we can’t credit the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for fueling our recovery.
You need to deserve our votes. And that means telling the truth.
Susan Fillman
Meridian
‘Think for yourself’
Under agreed upon rules between political parties, Select Committees of the US House of Representatives can be called for specific purposes. Both parties have established Select Committees to investigate events, such as the assault on Benghazi. That event was investigated some 11 times with no criminal acts detected meriting arrests beyond the committee investigations. A good source for reviewing all committee activity over time is: https://www.congress.gov/committees. Select Committees are not courts, but they have subpoena powers; they produce reports and sometimes suggest new legislation to correct problems. The Department of Justice (DOJ) determines if crimes have or have not been committed. It is DOJ’s job to pursue legal arrests, court trials, prosecution, defenses, and to seek justice. Select Committees are legal. I urge all Idahoans to watch recorded and future proceedings of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the United States Capital. Watch for yourself; think for yourself. Be informed on how our government works for the American people under the guidelines of the Constitution.
Billie Farley
Caldwell