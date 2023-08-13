Dierks Bentley came to share his voice and art but the crowd was most amazing! Like a fully-charged benevolent battery, every man, woman, child was among like-minded, respectful people. Further, Mr. Bentley revealed his short stay in our Treasure Valley motivated him and his wife to leave Colorado and move to Idaho! Our secret is out but everyone is welcome if we get more reasons to come together like we did that night at the Idaho Center Outdoor Ampatheater! Thanks, Idaho! For letting me raise up, raise my family, and value experience what others dream of.
Michael Forsberg
Nampa
GLOBAL WARMING, THEN COOLING?
When the news reports that the extreme weather heat is breaking previous 10-20 year-old heat records doesn’t that mean that global warming is cyclic and that there will be years of global cooling?
Phylis Call
Meridian
HELP FOR FAMILIES STILL NEEDED
This month marks the two-year anniversary of when America prioritized eradicating child poverty. In July 2021, monthly payments for the expanded Child Tax Credit went out for the first time. Because the expansion was targeted to families with little or no income, over 3 million children were lifted from poverty after that first payment.
But Congress let the CTC expansion and monthly payments expire. Now families are struggling and children are falling back into poverty. The House new tax plan offers trillions in tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations, but nothing for the families who finally got some relief in 2021 only to have it taken away.
Our representatives and senators must prioritize families with low income by expanding the CTC this year and reject any tax legislation that doesn’t do so.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Kristine Paulson
Boise
FIX THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Come on and quit messing around. The Presidential primary must be fixed so Idaho citizens have the right to vote in the Presidential Primary. The legislature and Dorothy Moon are mostly at fault but the Governor can also call a special session of the legislature. Both Democrats and Republicans know a caucus is way to expensive, time consuming, and disenfranchises many voters. By consolidating the election in May, the state saves money. Idaho does not have enough electoral votes to influence the federal election and therefore does not need to move the election to March.
The Republican party needs to stop fighting amongst themselves or you will drive people to vote for an open primary and rank choice voting. This would be a disaster. Rank choice voting is destructive to your right to vote for who you want. Be grownups and call a special session of the legislature and fix the problem. Have our primary election in March. Saves time and money and we get to vote.
Carol Botz
Caldwell
GIVE YOUR COMMENTS ON NET METERING
For those of us that have solar power, time is running out to comment on Idaho Powers proposed changes to net metering. All comments must be received by October 12, 2023.
Also, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (case IPC- E-23-14) decided not to hold public hearings, instead the commission staff is having two Virtual Public Workshops. The first workshop is on September 6, 2023 from 6 pm (MDT) to 9 pm or until all customers questions have been answered, whichever comes first. The second workshop is on September 7, 2023 from 12 pm (MDT) to 3 pm until all customers questions have been answered, whichever comes first. Contact Jan Noriyuki, the Commission Secretary at (208) 334-0338 for more information.
Harold Jackson
Mountain Home
To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.