Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


IDAHO: A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN 

Dierks Bentley came to share his voice and art but the crowd was most amazing! Like a fully-charged benevolent battery, every man, woman, child was among like-minded, respectful people. Further, Mr. Bentley revealed his short stay in our Treasure Valley motivated him and his wife to leave Colorado and move to Idaho! Our secret is out but everyone is welcome if we get more reasons to come together like we did that night at the Idaho Center Outdoor Ampatheater! Thanks, Idaho! For letting me raise up, raise my family, and value experience what others dream of.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments