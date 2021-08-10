Support Reclaim Idaho
Our Legislature continues to ignore Idaho Constitutional requirements: “…..it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” (Art. 9; Sect. 1). Idaho still holds last place among all states for per-student education funding. Despite this situation, most of our representatives — dominated by far-right extremists — continue to defund public education in favor of pushing hysteria about student “indoctrination” & “socialism”. The recent dismal legislative session included turning down a $6M Trump administration grant to support early childhood education. And nothing much was done to address our low graduation rates, low test scores and teachers fleeing for better jobs elsewhere. While our legislature wastes our time and taxes on new offices, extended sessions and expensive lawyers, we citizens need to create our own solutions. As a start, I urge my fellow voters to support Reclaim Idaho’s “Quality in Education Act”. Please sign their petition to give Idaho voters the chance to better fund education in Idaho.
Rex Hanson, Caldwell
Vote for facts
Trump convinced millions of Americans that Covid-19 was a hoax, costing hundreds of thousands of American deaths so far, and now necessitating the need to again mask up as millions continue to cling to his labeling Covid-19 a hoax. They incorrectly claim a constitutional right to spread the deadly virus instead of accepting a civic duty to simply wear a mask.
For the last couple of decades, Republicans have labeled global warming a hoax, delaying taking timely mitigating actions. We are now experiencing the ever increasing loss of lives and property due to those making global warming a partisan ideological issue instead of heeding scientist’s warnings. And we “ain’t” seen nothing yet!
Seeking to defund our education system, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its allies in our Legislature spread lies of CRT and social justice being taught in our schools. For the tax exempt IFF to resort to lying to gain support for its extremist-conservative views is disheartening.
Vote for those who will govern based on facts, not political ideology, not conspiracy myths, not lies.
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Wolves
This week we learned from a recent report obtained from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) by wildlife advocates shows just how far the war on wolves has gone. Eight wolf pups, at most 8 weeks old, were brutally killed in north Idaho in April in or near their den. From January 1 to June 17, 2021, 195 wolves, including another litter of pups, have been killed. They were killed in traps, as part of the “general hunt,” gunned from aircraft, and killed by “other means.” The cruelty that is being displayed by IDFG and Wildlife Services at the behest of the livestock industry is inhumane and unethical. Contractors, trappers and hunters have set up a corrupt system; they may receive a bounty of $1,000 from the Foundation for Wildlife Management. The funds were provided by IDFG’s challenge grant program.
PLEASE speak up for Idaho’s native wildlife!
Christine Gertschen, Sun Valley
Clear choice
We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic. The clear choice for the current Central District Health opening is a specialist in infectious diseases, Dr. Sky Blue. Nothing else makes sense, and it is a breach of ethics for politics to undermine this decision. Bacteria, viruses, germs and human lives are not political.
I’m an RN in an inpatient unit at St. Alphonsus. Our hospital is rapidly filling again with Covid patients. Everyone is talking about the delta variant, but there is another factor: hospitals in the Treasure Valley and nationwide are in the midst of their greatest staffing crisis ever. We are short nurses and CNAs. Every. Single. Day. Grossly short. I truly fear for the future of our communities’ safety come fall.
Finally, doesn’t Dr. Ryan Cole have a conflict of interest? In mocking vaccines while profiting financially from testing for Covid and Covid antibodies at his Cole Diagnostics lab, he is laughing all the way to the bank. And people will keep dying.
Gayle Stauffer, Boise