BREACH DAMS RATHER THAN DRAIN IDAHO
About the only factual thing Senators Risch and Crapo claimed in their OP_Ed was "Hydropower is an important source of reliable and clean energy." True, except when it comes to four dams in Washington. Annual average production is 943 megawatts. This is minuscule when compared to production from wind and solar. (Rockymountain Econometrics)
Reputable scientists have proven that salmon need a riverine environment to the ocean. Studies have shown either take out the Four Dams on the Lower Snake, or flush massive amounts of stored water from Idaho. 140,000 cfs would be needed to create the same effect as breaching. A 4% Smolt to Adult (SAR, the percentage of smolts that survive to return to spawn) is needed to recover Idaho's salmon. Presently less than 1% return. Crapo is correct only Congress can remove the dams. BUT the judge administering the Endangered Species Act can order a 4% SAR. This means breach the four dams in the Lower Snake River OR drain the state of Idaho. Personally I say breach the dams.
Mitch Sanchotena
Nampa
BIDEN'S ECONOMY MAKING US POORER
In response to Russ Comstock’s (Sunday, July 30) hit piece on Dorothy Moon, Tucker Carlson and all things Republican in the political world, I have a few comments.
You must believe that former Vice President Joe Biden, by producing a virtually “nothing campaign” in the runup to the 2020 election, actually received more than 81 million votes from clear-thinking, legitimate, American citizens. Plenty of election malfeasance evidence was brought forward but couldn’t get a proper hearing with the MSM (main stream media) and with most of social media simply ignoring it or canceling voices.
Governing by force? The government’s response to the “COVID Crisis” absolutely was governing by force. How many small businesses were closed and never reopened? How many people were forced to get “vaccinated” in order to keep their job or attend school? And remember that they had to change the definition of vaccine because it was failing so profoundly.
Finally, let’s compare the Trump administration’s economy and inflation with Biden’s. The inflation brought by the Biden administration has made all poorer.
Douglas Davina
Eagle
ASK LAWMAKERS TO INVEST IN PEACE
We are currently seeing the highest conflict and instability around the world since WWII. We need to start thinking about the future and how we can begin building peace before we destroy each other.
It's time for Congress to change U.S. foreign policy from a wasteful, overly militarized and security-driven approach to one that prevents, mitigates and transforms violent conflict and builds sustainable peace.
How do we do that? One obvious answer: by spending smarter
For every $1 invested in preventing atrocities, we save $16 on the cost of conflict – research by Institute of Economics and Peace
Let’s not forget destabilized nations are prone to armed conflict and are breeding grounds for terrorists and refugees. The least expensive way to address the world’s refugee crisis it to avoid armed conflict.
The Senate is deciding now how to allocate funds. Please join me in urging Senator’s Crapo and Risch in protecting and investing in Atrocities Prevention, the Complex Crisis Fund and the Reconciliation Program.
Investing in peace is the best way to protect our future.
Christine Silvey
Meridian
AG IS EITHER INEPT OR DISINTERESTED
It appears our Attorney General is incapable of original thought. When 18 other Republican AGs decided it was okay to track down women like prey if they dared to travel out of state to pursue medical attention denied by Idaho, he hopped right on the train. So much easier than actually working. So in the interest of fairness, how about tracking of every man who receives a prescription for ED medications? Both situations are deeply personal. Both are reproduction related. Why not? And hey, whatever happened to the Republication party platform of staying out of everyone’s business? Small government? Personal freedom? We need an AG capable of critical thinking. An AG who actually works. Idaho has many pressing issues that require serious attention. It appears Mr. Labrador is either inept or disinterested in the actual job. Perhaps Mr. Warden is still available?
Charlotte Brother
Boise
PRESERVE DEMOCRACY BY VOTING
Political apathy, the lack of interest, concern and responsibility among the majority of legal aged voters in a democracy, is a sure way to allow a minority of extremist voters to control government. Idaho is a good example of political apathy at work. By November 2022, about 1,450,000 Idahoans were of legal voting age, but only 1,048,000 made the effort to register to vote. Worse yet, only 599,000 of them exercised their right to vote in November. About 851,000, or a majority of 59% of Idahoans over 18, weren't concerned about who got elected. A minority of just 41% of legal aged voters elected our governor and one party controlled legislature. Political apathy has consequences, like inadequate education funding, high homeowner property taxes, crumbling roads, bridges and school facilities, government control of women's reproductive health care and the exodus of doctors and teachers from Idaho. Good representative democracy doesn't happen when less than 50% of legal aged voters elect our politicians. Register to vote, vote in every election and become a responsible part of your democracy.
Steven Shake
Caldwell