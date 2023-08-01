Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

BREACH DAMS RATHER THAN DRAIN IDAHO

About the only factual thing Senators Risch and Crapo claimed in their OP_Ed was "Hydropower is an important source of reliable and clean energy." True, except when it comes to four dams in Washington. Annual average production is 943 megawatts. This is minuscule when compared to production from wind and solar. (Rockymountain Econometrics)

