Damage
I have been following the controversy surrounding rape allegations against Aaron von Ehlinger. My concern is for privacy. Accusation is not conviction. If the accuser is guaranteed anonymity why do we not provide the same for the accused. In this case, the accused states her life was severely damaged by the release of her identity. Mr. von Ehlingers’ life was clearly damaged by this allegation. Accusation is not conviction. Our values are “innocent until proven guilty.” Should we not protect all parties until the accusations are adjudicated. Men, in particular, are subject to this exposure. The “me, too” movement has shown just how vulnerable are the accused. I would want my father, husband, or son to be treated fairly and not not be subject to attack until the matter is properly investigated and guilt or innocence is determined.
Sherry French, Winchester
Pathetic
It is pathetic that it has taken over six months for a few far right wing shock jocks, like Sean Hannity, to finally figure out that their misinformation about the life saving Covid-19 vaccines is contributing to the hospitalization and mortality of the people they pander to each day. To date, very few far right politicians have been intelligent enough to realize their personal encouragement to get vaccinated might be the only chance they have for reelection in 2022. When facts show that a large percent of the unvaccinated are Republicans, who came up about 7 millions votes short in 2020, it seems logical far right politicians should be trying to increase the number of potential voters for 2024, not working to decrease their numbers. Of course, when around 29% of your party membership say they will never get vaccinated, some politicians, whose only goal is reelection at any cost, will always agree with their base.... even if fewer of their base might be alive to vote for them the next election. Sad, but true.
Steven Shake, Caldwell
Labor
Nobody asked me for this, but I’m tired of all the dilly-dallying and offer a slice through the Gordian knot to protect workers at health facilities. Years ago the legislature passed what they called ‘right to work’ but now is the time to amend this and make it a genuine right at work. Give workers the right to negotiate terms of employment! Why hasn’t this been done before? Maybe it just needs a non-risible name, worker task committee or whatever. Keep the government out of this. Let the employees themselves decide what protection they need from bosses, legislators, do-gooders or whoever. We need REAL RIGHT to WORK. You are welcome.
Jeanette Ross von Alten, Boise