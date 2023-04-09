Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

Focus on real danger

You never hear of a child getting killed by reading a book. You never hear of a child getting killed by seeing a drag show. You never hear of a child getting killed by hormone treatment for gender dysphoria. Yet our legislature banned all of these things. Kids get killed by assault rifles throughout our country. Why aren’t we banning assault rifles? How many have to die before we say enough is enough?

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

