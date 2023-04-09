You never hear of a child getting killed by reading a book. You never hear of a child getting killed by seeing a drag show. You never hear of a child getting killed by hormone treatment for gender dysphoria. Yet our legislature banned all of these things. Kids get killed by assault rifles throughout our country. Why aren’t we banning assault rifles? How many have to die before we say enough is enough?
Michael Voloshen
Boise
Fire retardants are not safe
Dear Rep. Simpson,
I would like to clear up some disinformation in your last newsletter. And because a letter to you just gets a less than public response, I've decided to write this. You wrote the following: "Unfortunately, despite fire retardant’s long use as a safe, legal, and critical tool for suppressing wildfires.... " I very much disagree with you. Fire retardants are not safe! There is a great deal of evidence that fire retardants used to suppress wildfires is not safe to the surrounding environment, to water quality, and has adverse effects on animal and human health. "Adverse health effects include endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer, and adverse effects on fetal and child development and neurologic function", according to the National Institutes of Health. Please do not mislead your constituents or the public. Tell us why you really want to keep fire retardants. Are the companies giving to your campaign? And why not advocate for research into better fire management?
Alisa Rettschlag
Boise
Who is pushing hate?
Re: Hate is Driving GOP Agenda. Tom, I read your opinion on Hate.I am sorry to say that everything you wrote is exactly what the Democrats are actually doing! Look at BLM, Antifa, George Soros to name a few. And when you say HATE are you confusing that with different view points? Seems that if we disagree with what you are preaching and going against some really out there fantasies and disagree with we are preaching “Hate”. As we all know your party does not any dialog..they want us to shut up because your right period. I have 2 suggestions read the “Third Reich” it will give you the answers and blueprint of what you party is doing! When you finish then tell me which party is like Hitler. My other suggestion is you live in a Red state.. little crime Great police force, clean etc., unlike all Blue states, so there Are 3 states to our east that would welcome your Values and backing.. now if that doesn’t work,) because of the crime, homeless etc.. that’s why you live in Id
Kevin Peck
Boise
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion