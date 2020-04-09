Fringe ideas
Disgusting, depressing, embarrassing—those are some of the words that come to mind as the result of our most recent Idaho Legislature session. The legislators, elected to serve all the people of our state, spent much of their time debating and promoting fringe ideas that the majority of Idahoans do not embrace. While ignoring key issues such as property tax, adequately funding education, removing the ban against transporting or growing hemp (legal nearly everywhere else)—our representatives focused their attention on passing legislation discriminating against transgender individuals, despite the advice from our own Attorney General that this was likely illegal, and attacking education budgets because some universities have attempted to be welcoming places for a diverse population of students.
As their final act of a hateful session, our Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted down a bill that would have allowed Idahoans to put an “ Idaho—Too Great for Hate” logo on their license plate, after it had been overwhelmingly approved by the Senate. There are already many other “special” logos allowed on Idaho plates for various issues, including one quickly passed this session to appease “right to life” anti-abortion groups. This “Too Great to Hate” bill was sponsored and eloquently advocated by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho’s only African-American legislator, who was in her last day as a senator, after 10 years of distinguished service. Who could possibly vote against a bill that says Idahoans don’t believe in hate?
The legislators who sponsored and voted for these discriminatory measures, often claiming to base their votes on Christian principles, seem to have forgotten the most basic tenet—“Do Unto Others as You Would Have Them Do unto You.” Come on Idaho, we can do better Let’s lift our people up, not put them down, and celebrate each individual for who they are.
Michael Bixby, Boise
Coup d’état
America has had a 2020 coup d’état by powerful Big Pharma globalists who are pounding the final nail in the coffin of representative government. For more information about this agenda, see P.J. Lisa’s “The Medical Monopoly Wars,” and G. Edward Griffin’s “World Without Cancer.”
Someone on a local radio show said we can’t trust the Communist Chinese for truthful information; but, what about our own government agencies? President Kennedy’s nephew, Robert Kennedy, Jr., says the CDC is “a cesspool of corruption,” and “a snake pit of Big Pharma lies.”
CDC whistleblower William Thompson said he was ordered to lie about results of CDC research showing the MMR vaccine increased rates of autism. U.S. Rep. Bill Posey entered Thompson’s information into the Congressional Record, urging investigation of CDC. That never happened.
Why should we consider CDC’s information today to be truthful? We should not!
Considering that the outdated and faulty Pasteur Germ THEORY of Disease has been criticized since the time of Pasteur, Frank Ryan’s book featured in your 03-22 book review, promises to be a worthwhile read: “Virusphere: From Common Colds to Ebola Epidemics--Why We Need the Viruses That Plague Us.”
It’s time to open our minds to more reasonable (albeit it less profitable and scary)--explanations of disease. Check out suppressed research of American scientific genius Royal Raymond Rife on web site www(dot)zerozerotwo(dot)org and “The New Microscopes,” (“1944 Smithsonian Annual Report”).
Check Sayer Ji’s 2018 article on Children’s Health Defense web site, “Why Everything You Learned About Viruses is WRONG.”
Thank You to courageous Americans speaking out against this coup d’état which promises to end our republic--including Ammon Bundy (03-28 article), Wayne Hoffman (04-01 column), Idaho Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, and Ron Paul, M.D., for his presentations “Coronavirus Hoax” and “Coronavirus Profiteers”--warning that our First Amendment has been destroyed.
Violet Fuller, Nampa
Patriotism
After only a week I am tired of staying home. I would rather be going to work, visiting my newborn grandchild, going out to dinner. I don’t because I understand to do so would endanger myself and those around me.
I was therefore incensed to see the guest commentary by Wayne Hoffman bemoaning that his constitutional right to “move about freely” was being trampled upon by the Governor’s “stay at home” order.
We are at war (as verified by our President). This enemy does not care about national boundaries, if you are a man, women or child, young or old, your color or religious beliefs. We are all equally under attack.
We are the first generation in 100 years that has not been asked to sacrifice during wartime – until now. Our parents had the Korean War, their parents WWII and their parents WWI. Sure, we had the Vietnam War, Gulf War and the War on Terror, but these conflicts never required those of us at home to sacrifice anything (unless you were a military family). No, we got to continue to live our comfortable lives only marred by the occasional image on our screens of draped coffins coming home.
And now we have been called upon (temporarily) to sacrifice and change our lives and we are whining!
This nation was built on the protection of individual rights, but it was also built on the premise that the good of a single individual can never supersede what best serves the majority of all the individuals who make up this nation.
I urge people to look beyond themselves and their wants and to understand that the self-denial and sacrifice being asked of us now is a centuries long American tradition, filled with patriotism, and will help us to win this war.
Teri Ottens, Caldwell
Bless you
A global pandemic, the corona virus, and a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that shook up more than homes and buildings in the area also rattled a few nerves of a lot of people, and we still have some people that are busy trying to impeach our duly elected president. Through it all, we still must remember and honor on April 12th the death, burial and resurrection of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ.
Those of us who have put our full trust and hope in Christ have the blessed assurance of spending eternity in Heaven when death knocks on our door (Proverbs 3:5-6). And, it is guaranteed that death will come knocking on everyone’s door. For those who haven’t put their trust in Christ and relied on His mercy and grace, I implore you to do so. Mercy from God means not getting what you deserve, which is eternal separation from God in a place called Hell (designed for Satan and his followers). Grace is getting what you don’t deserve, which is spending eternity in Heaven with Christ, Who is the One who paid in full your sin debt on that cross at Calvary and rose from the dead on that wonderful Easter Sunday (Romans 6:23). What a great and free gift you can have from God!
God demonstrated His love by actually showing us how much He loves us. Read Romans 5:8. When you put your hope and trust in Him, no matter what perils may come your way, you can have the assurance of what took place on that 1st Easter Sunday as to where you will spend your eternity.
God bless you and keep you. Happy Easter!
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Rental income
In response to your editorial of last week supporting the suspension of tenant evictions during this trying time of pandemic, I wish to present a different viewpoint.
Rental income is my sole source of income, except for a very small Social Security payment. If my tenants stop paying their rent, can you tell me what I will live on?
You did not indicate how long this suspension of evictions should last. If I did not receive any rental income, I would be susceptible to homelessness, hunger, and inability to purchase very important and very expensive life-sustaining medications.
I am willing to provide some flexibility for my tenants, but I could not survive for very long without any rental income. Please take circumstances such as mine into account when discussing this situation.
Anne Hurst, Nampa
News
I get my news from TV networks such as PBS,NBC and CBS as well as this newspaper with pertinent articles. So when I heard President Trump’s statements concerning corona virus, that the “news articles about the virus are a hoax, it’s a “Chinese/China virus” nothing more than a cold, and no one should worry because this country is very, very ready.and , it will be over very quickly”. Well, now we know, from this paper and many networks that those words were lies. Now, he is appearing for news conferences in which he doesn’t have his facts straight, we won’t be able to get back to work on Easter, etc., etc. He is then corrected by Dr. Fauci as to the real situation, which we know now, is dire. The worst part is the US WASN’T ready for the necessary items to fight the disease and protect our health care workers, who are so valiant. When the Governors of New York, (the epicenter) , California and Michigan have pleaded for help , Trump says to those governors, “Quit complaining. You should have been ready for this early on.” Further, the governor of Michigan is a woman and Trump calls her “that woman”. He is appalling, but this is the worst situation we have ever experienced, and it is so sad that our nation’s leader is responsible for so much of what we are all facing day after day.
Evelyn Cates, Boise
History
What is a way to detect a biased, closed minded news outlet is to query does it report number of cases and deaths but not the number of recoveries. Television media is ratings motivated; no news to that fact but it bears remembering. Sensationalism and exploitationism are also no news. The Eagles had a song about “Dirty Laundry” which had the refrain: “kick ‘em when they’re up, kick ‘em when they’re down”.
When reporting on the Corona Virus, alias Covid-19, it is amazing to see, on both the Liberal and Conservative sides, an almost total lack of contemplating and expressing history. Oh sure, some passing mention is made of the Spanish Influenza, of 1918, but no real mention of the “Plaque” or the “Black Death” is made.
The Bubonic Plague, or the Black Death, ravaged Europe back in the AD 1300s, where about 30 to 50% of Europe’s population was killed by that pestilence. The Spanish Flu, of 1918, rate was about 20% overall, worldwide.
Putting the perspective of History in view, shows a ray of hope. Yes, when losing a loved one the sting and grief is not diminished one bit by the fact that, so far, Corona is still about 3 or 4% overall. Yes, the Corona rate may rise but our medical care is much improved from earlier pestilences. The hope is that the final rate for Covid-19 will quite lower than even the Spanish Flu.
There’s an old WWII song with the refrain: “We did it before and we can do it again!”. Lets hope the news media will pick up on this. We recovered from those old pestilences and we’ll recover from this one too, and it may be said there’s over 7 Billion reasons for that!
William Place, Boise