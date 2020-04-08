Salmon
I believe it’s time to remove the four dams on the Lower Snake River. Idaho has the best salmon habitat in the lower 48, but that’s IF the salmon can get there. The cumulative effect of the eight dams is devastating to fish populations. A smolt that weighs what a pencil does, should come back from the ocean at 25 lbs. The expensive and marginally productive dams are creating a roadblock for these returning salmon. Biologists are certain that breaching those dams will be successful. Extensive modeling supports these claims. in 2001, Riggins estimated the salmon economy was 10 million per year. Recently the numbers have dwindled to just a tenth of that number. Let’s create a greater economy for recreation, and commercial fishing in Central Idaho. We have spent 17 Billion for status quo salmon recovery efforts, and are only spending to extinction at this rate. The dams in question make up about 5% of the Bonneville Power Administration’s budget. The irrigation can be met with more pipe. The barge traffic from Lewiston to Pasco is already down 60% from what it was in 2000. The efficiency of the desired migration corridor will allow each baby salmon, or smolt, to produce 2 — 20 adults. Currently that number is 1 or 2. Idaho could once again be a sport fishing destination, and the Lower Snake could see enhanced recreation on that stretch of water. The cost savings of not operating those dams, and the savings in unsuccessful salmon practices of the past, can lead to a savings to the collective taxpayers of greater than 50 million per year. Wild salmon are the lifeblood of the Pacific Northwest river system. Allowing them to disappear would be more than an environmental tragedy. It would be a human and spiritual failure.
Jon Matthews, Boise
Fighter
Benjamin Adams is the best candidate I know to serve his community. I served with him in the Military and was on the mission field with him as a child. He has integrity and personal courage. We need leaders who will always do the right thing and who will champion the people they represent. He has always put the interests of those around him over himself. Not only is he selfless, but he is a fighter. These two characteristics make him the best possible option to lead as a state representative. I encourage everyone to cast their vote for Benjamin Adams in the upcoming election.
Stephen Gibson, Bedford, Indiana
Act now
We need to act fast and put young conservative Republicans, such as 30-year-old Marine Corps Veteran Ben Adams (Candidate for District 13-B) in Idaho’s House of Representatives. Your children are at risk of losing the opportunity to grow up in a safe, prosperous, and free state. If we wait to elect young conservatives as they step forward, lost and misguided millennials will inevitably take the space of those currently preserving our freedoms as the contemporaries retire or lose reelection. We as Idahoans need to stand together and act NOW to protect individual liberties – such as 2nd Amendment rights, the right to life, the right of school choice, and the right to keep our hard earned salaries in our own pockets. Ben Adams, the only veteran running in the Republican primary, is proud of his service to our country in uniform. He will make us proud as a representative. As a student, veteran and prideful conservative I fully endorse and urge Nampa residents to vote for Ben Adams come election day. Do NOT let American and Idaho values diminish. If you live in District 13-B you have the power to keep Idaho free.
Matt Hall, Boise
Thank you
Thank you Garden City Mayor John Evans, City Council President Pam Beaumont and Council Members Elfreda Higgins, Jeff Souza, and James Page. You protected our semi-rural neighborhood Flake Country Subdivision and the larger residential area west of Glenwood and north of the river from harm threatened by the State Street traffic plan. You listened to our concerns and excluded the Wal-Mart corner of State and Glenwood from the resolution adopting the plan to guide future development which would have substantially changed the character of where we live. Thanks to you this unique living area is shielded from that harm by the weight of Garden City’s official influence.
At your hearings we also heard the city fiscal audit report that under your skillful leadership the city is financially sound and healthy. It has earned the envy of every Idaho city. We watched you honor veteran city police officers Sargant Brannan and Corporal Winter for their long service. We saw the affection and respect each of you have for our police force, each of whom together with their families put themselves in harms way for us daily. Thank you for your strong support and encouragement for those courageous officers. We join you in saluting them. Mayor Evans, President Beaumont and Council Members Higgins, Souza and Page, you have earned our gratitude, trust, support and our votes. Thank you.
Murray Gustafson, President, Flake Country Homeowners Association
Protect kids
Imagine your daughter plays volleyball at school, which she loves. A parent complains that your daughter is perhaps a little too strong of a player. Now, to stay on the team, tests are required. Tests that include invasive examination of her reproductive anatomy. Really imagine that. The social ostracizing and gossip she’d endure, regardless of exam results. The trauma she’d live with.
Governor Little just signed HB500 into law, so this is about to become reality for children in Idaho, transgender or not. This accusation process can happen to your daughter. Just to make sure she’s not one of “those” people. “Those” people being human beings – children who want to participate, belong, and be treated equally.
This is humiliating, dehumanizing, and shameful. As the first state to pass a discrimination law like this, this is how Idaho is telling the world who we are.
HB500 and HB509 became law despite overwhelming testimony from the public against the bills.
By making these bills law, Governor Little will encourage all children to not participate in community, for fear of persecution. And for children who are transgender, this is an extremely cruel message: their bodies are wrong; they aren’t welcome. We’ll see increased rates of suicide for trasgender youth. And for what? To cave to hateful “concern” from ignorant parents? Is subjecting a child to degradation and lifelong pain worth it?
No. We must hold our standards higher. This is not seventeenth century Salem.
These bills go against legal precedent and medical privacy laws. So, legal battles are coming, which will cost over a million dollars. Taxpayer money that could provide COVID-19 relief efforts. Instead, Idaho’s government will be using your money to bully and humiliate children. We should demand better of our elected leaders. These are our children. Let’s protect them.
Amber Crosby, Boise
Power
In light of the extraordinary abuse of power that our so called “leaders” are embarking on as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, I think it is time to consider a federal lawsuit against the Governors and Mayors of every state and city that have imposed stay at home orders. It is frightening how quickly our basic constitutional and human rights of assembly and worship have been thrown under the bus in pursuit of “safety”. I am also disturbed at the lack of pushback from the public on this. Like a bunch of panicked lemmings going over a cliff together, they have clamored for government to impose these measures. We have Governors and Mayors across the nation who have shuttered churches, the right to assembly and gun shops. In some areas, “snitch” forms have been created online by cities and states to encourage citizens to turn people in for “violations” of these unconstitutional stay at home and business shut down orders. This is no different than the stazi state during the communist era in East Germany when the secret police had a network of informers that would turn their neighbors in to authorities.
So far, according to government statistics, about 50,000 people have died worldwide since the outbreak started back in December. That is a fraction of the number of people who die from the flu each year worldwide, yet we do not shut down the entire global economy each year or throw peoples constitutional rights down the toilet for that. So why are we doing it for this? It doesn’t make sense. It is time for pushback against this emerging dystopia. Our government(s) need to hear loud and clear that they have exceeded their authority and abrogated their right to rule.
Patrick Baker, Caldwell
Lies
Trump statements:
Jan “totally under control” Feb “This is a flu, like any other flu.” and Feb 28th this is going to disappear like a miracle.” and, this is a hoax, perpetrated by fake news and the Democrates”.
Mar “we are in good shape.” “anyone who wants a test, gets a test. They have tests and they are beautiful.”
March 17th “I have always known this was a real thing. I felt it was a pandemic and I was the first to call it a pandemic”.
Lie after Lie. It is April and our courageous doctors, nurses, first responders still do not have tests, masks, ventilators and supplies, putting their lives at risk on the front lines without protection.
He says he has talked to Quomo ventilators on the way and Quomo stating he had not talked to him. Lie
The American people have stepped up with homemade masks, sanitizers industries have retro fitted businesses without being asked.
The “chosen one “, has surrounded himself with inept, unexperienced friends and family and we suffer.
Daily “Special Reports” is campaigning by this “very stable genius” who needs to step off the podium and let the doctors and scientists lead this battle. With honest and accurate information , we can do what is necessary to defeat this virus if we are told the truth.
We do not need a “Special Report” every day to enhance his “on camera time”, and Idiots in congress wearing masks mocking reports by professionals like it is a joke. The only joke is congress.
Reliable, truthful Information is what is needed to provide guidence, we Americans can win this battle.. please, no more lies.
Claudia Havery, Nampa
Vote Richards
I am writing to voice my support for Brenda Richards in her bid for the Idaho Senate race. She and her husband own and operate family ranch in Owyhee County. I have personal worked with Brenda on many livestock and grazing issues when I was President of the Idaho Cattle Association and have always trusted her judgement. Brenda is always working diligently to protect the ranching industry, public lands grazing, water rights and agriculture. She won the Patrick Takasugi Agriculture Leadership Award in 2019, this award recognizes leadership, loyalty and service to agriculture in Idaho. As a rancher I am excited to have someone of Brenda’s caliber in my corner.
Please join me in supporting Brenda Richards for Legislative District 23 Senate seat.
Jared Brackett, Filer