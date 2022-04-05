Abortion
Americans were once appalled by China’s policy of enforced abortion. Now the state of Idaho has a policy of enforced birth.
It is not a trivial thing to spend nearly a year of your life pregnant: feeling well, feeling terrible, or even on bedrest. At the end the baby does not just slide smoothly out. Childbirth and the aftermath involve a lot of pain and the risk of death.
Some suggest that they speak for the Creator in defining abortion as murder and separating it off from everything else in the complicated realm of reproduction and parenthood. This position has been associated with particular Christian churches, but it is not the only Christian view.
Other Christians note the Hebrew scriptural account ,“ …in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27). To be created “in the image of God” does not give us power over others, but it surely authorizes us to make decisions about our own lives, bodies, sexuality and health. Male and Female, both of us.
Darcy James
Boise
Crapo claims
Last week Sen. Crapo blamed Biden’s canceling the Keystone Pipeline and pausing oil and gas leases for high gas prices. Since they take years to produce oil, where is a connection? You could barely give oil away in 2020 due to the pandemic. With an economy roaring back in 2021 (over 6 million new jobs, unemployment 3.9%), oil rose $52 to $83 a barrel from January 2021 to January 2022, then in March 2022 spiked to $119 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Crapo is full of Crapo for blaming the price increases solely on Biden.
This week Crapo blames inflation on Biden. There is no mention of the over $3 trillion in pandemic relief signed by Mr. Trump. Crapo touts the 2017 tax bill but neglects to mention that Trump promised 4-6% GDP (even in his best year it was 2.9%), record job growth (the last 3 years of Obama’s administration added more jobs than the first 3 years of Trump). The deficit increased 68%.
Data from Fox News and Forbes. Please — fact check Crapo.
Susan Fillman
Meridian
‘Political bullying’
Stop political bullying in Canyon County!
In January, all Canyon County elected officials sent a letter of no confidence to fellow Commissioner Leslie Van Beek calling for her resignation. Commissioner Van Beek has outstanding community support, attendance and voting records. I can only assume that she has been targeted because she asks questions, tried to improve transparency, listened to employee reports of mistreatment and harassment and refused to approve wasteful spending. The no confidence letter contained 22 ambiguous claims of misconduct and abuse of power. It has been two months and elected officials have not provided any evidence for their complaints. This blatant disregard for due process and attempt to tarnish another’s reputation is bullying at its worst. There is no place for it in county government.
Why would we keep a bully in public office?
You can end this bullying by replacing the two commissioners and clerk up for election on May 17th. Vote for Brad Holton and Zach Brooks for Commissioner and Sandy Bowden Clerk. End the real abuse of power.
ElJay Waite
Caldwell