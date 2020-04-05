Editor’s note: A letter from Bob Fontaine (below) ran under the same headline as the letter before it on Wednesday. Due to the confusion this caused, here is the full letter, under its own headline.
Greater good
Recently, our pastor spoke of an angry atheist who attacked Mother Teresa claiming she was only reaching out to the poor for selfish reasons; she desired only personal attention for her acts of charity.
The lesson of the angry man was not that he was an atheist. Rather, he could be any one of us who chooses to belittle, mock, or attack someone else rather than consider improving themselves.
The current Pandemic provides an opportunity for all of us in these abnormal times for self-reflection.
Families have an opportunity to draw closer. Children, restrained from the physical proximity of friends may find themselves playing games with their parents and actually communicating. Parents cannot respond by stating they do not have time.
Married couples now have the opportunity to recall the joy of marriage given the additional time to consider the meaning of love and the vows they made long ago.
We are removed from the “old”normal, but now enter the abnormal with an opportunity for a “new” normal.
Hopefully, when the virus completes its carnage, mankind will be able to look back recognizing that through this painful experience a greater good has emerged.
Bob Fontaine, Eagle
Participate
The decennial U.S. Census — the official count of everyone who lives in the United States — is taken once every 10 years at the beginning of each decade. Now is that time.
In the past few weeks, your household should have received information in the mail on how to complete the 2020 Census.
Did you fill out your Census form right away? Good for you.
Did you decide to wait until things are “back to normal”? I understand how the COVID-19 crisis can make everything else, including the Census, seem less important, but I encourage you to complete your form today.
It will only take about 10 minutes – you can do it online from home – and the benefits to our community will last for 10 years.
Many people are stepping up to help those in need. While the benefits of the Census are not as immediate as shopping for a neighbor or giving blood, participating does help those in need in the long run. Programs we are relying on today are funded based on our Census counts from 2010.
Among other things, Census counts are used to determine how federal funding is distributed. Idaho receives approximately $1,475 per person counted, per year, for programs that impact education, housing, health, transportation, and more. For every person not counted, Idaho will be short-changed by $14,750 over the 10-year period.
Completing your Census form online is quick, easy, and safe, but you can complete your form over the phone or by mail if you prefer. Regardless, it should take you less than 10 minutes.
Matt Stoll, Meridian
Judgement
Wayne Hoffman’s attack on Governor Little’s stay-at-home order displays adolescent notions about the scope of constitutional and “natural” rights. With respect to his parting shot about what is necessary to beat COVID-19, I’ll defer to the consensus judgment of professional epidemiologists, of which Hoffman is not one.
Emil R. Berg, Boise
Incompetence
Trump vs. Corona Virus
Donald Trump alone, first by denying its existence, and then by delaying testing and all preparation for dealing with corona virus, has managed to put the U.S. economy into a downward tailspin. Just look at the markets already.
The United States and South Korea both learned of the virus at the same time. Korea acted — they tested and corralled the virus — and is now in recovery. Trump stalled, calling it a hoax perpetrated by the democrats, and look where we are today: outpacing all other countries with new cases.
The longer the virus runs its course through our population, the longer our people, our economy, and our hospitals, will suffer.
By single handedly delaying our response, Trump has furthered the lethal effects of this virus. His incompetence and lack of leadership is not only killing Americans, but also our economy, and prolonging the economic hardships.
Testing will save us. If we are to get control of this virus, we must know where it is. Testing will tell us that.
Before it is too late, we need to make those tests available to everyone.
Then in November, we can rid ourselves of the viral incompetence in the White House.
James Pendleton, Boise
Shopping hours
Open letter to Costco and others:
During this pandemic you are doing a well intended, but a dis-service to the “at risk elderly”. Opening an hour early Tuesday/Thursday creates a problem for these high risk persons by creating long line exposure, full parking lots, as well as traffic jams. I suggest,To rectify this misdeed for the month of April. allow an hour before your scheduled opening, for the elderly to shop. Or, as an alternative, commit your first hour of business to the elderly each day while limiting critical items. While this may present a few problems to institute, just think of the prestige and loyalty it promotes for your corporation.
Robert Thomas, Nampa
Breaking news
When I hear ”Breaking News”, if it’s National News, I go to the 3 major cable networks to compare their coverage. CNN, MSNBC, FOX news. If it’s local news, I go to our 3 local stations, KBOI(2), KTVB(7) and KIVI(6). It’s fun to see how they each handle the situation. Yesterday, just after our Earthquake, I immediately turned on KBOI. It was near the end of their regular broadcast at 5:55pm and they decided to go with “Jeopardy” Instead of continuing earthquake coverage. That was disappointing. I then went to KTVB where Mark Johnson was fumbling with his cellphone to get local reports from viewers. Not very informative, as we all felt the earthquake. He then went to Rick Lantz, their local longtime and generally boring weather guy, who had no more important information, but did tell us, with a straight face, that this was “Not Earthquake Season”. Huh? Is that 5th season? Stick to Hurricanes and Tornadoes Rick. But alas, on KIVI, the usually dependable viewer friendly Meteorologist, Scott Dorval, who was at home, had the National Weather Service on his cellphone. He had a direct epicenter location and intensity located on an interactive map with distance from nearby towns of Stanley, Cascade and others. All within 15 minutes of the quake. Way to go Scott.
Marty Kopelowitz, Meridian
A Statement from the Humanists of Idaho Board of Directors
Monday, March 30, 2020, is a day that will live in Idaho infamy.
Governor Brad Little signed into law two bills, HB 500 and HB 509 (the latter of which already runs counter to federal law), that were designed by the Republican state legislators to inflict harm on Idaho’s transgender citizens.Governor Little had the option to veto these discriminatory, hateful pieces of legislation, but chose not to exercise that veto Instead, he has put his name on record in support of what will surely characterize Idaho in the eyes of the nation as the new Hate State.
Humanists of Idaho stands for human rights for all.These laws, which will take effect on July 1, 2020, seek to dehumanize transgender citizens and to make their already difficult road to self-realization even rockier. The Idaho State Legislature had many important issues to address in its 2020 session: it could have addressed our skyrocketing property taxes in a reasonable way, chosen to fully fund public education, both K-12 and higher, for the benefit of Idaho’s youth, addressed the religious exemption that allows parents to pray their easily-treatable ailing children into the grave, and worked to ameliorate the now-apparent COVID-19 epidemic that was already on Idaho’s radar before the session adjourned, to name a few.Instead, it chose to punch down, piling on transgender Idahoans and coming up with onerous solutions to non-existent problems.And now Governor Little has lent his stamp of approval to this.
In the coming days, Humanists of Idaho pledges to support all efforts to rescind these hateful laws, whether through legal action or subsequent legislation.
Pat Acks, President of the Humanists of Idaho Board of Directors
Discovery
Thank you! Thank You! Thank you! I thoroughly enjoyed the articles by Ted Kunz and Terry Rich in your June first issue. I read with genuine pleasure their stories of wildlife, landscape, adventure, and human nature. They are full of kind-hearted observations and interesting details. Thank you Ted and Terry for taking me with you in these journeys of discovery.
Susie Fisher, Boise
Disappointment
If it had been Pres Trump rather than FDR who said “We have nothing to fear but fear itself” your paper would have, no doubt, printed a one inch headline: TRUMP SAYS THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR. Coaches, teachers, parents and sometimes Presidents give upbeat pep talks when things aren’t going well.
On Feb 2nd three days after Pres Trump stopped flights from China to the US New York City Health Commissioner Dr Oxiris Barbot told New Yorkers that the risk of the virus spread is low and NYC is well prepared so go out and ride the subway and buses and enjoy your favorite restaurant. Oh, and don’t miss the Chinese New Year Parade. Her only basis for this advise seems to be her dislike for Donald Trump and to prove him wrong.
If any of this was in the Idaho Press I missed it. But I did see a long editorial from the LA Times that blasted our administration for it’s handling of COVID 19. One source named was Tim O’Brien who had been an adviser to Michael Bloomberg. On the same page (3/27/20 page 8) was an editorial from the NY Daily News praising Nancy Pelosi for saving the American workers with the relief bill, in spite of our Senate. All this while she was celebrating her 80th birthday. Neither of these articles were on the OP- ED page, the kind of errors and omissions I’ve come to expect from the Idaho Press.
After subscribing to the Idaho Press for forty plus years your Daily Disappointment has exceeded my limit and I must ask you to cancel my subscription. If I want to get you perspective of the news I’ll turn on MSNBC
Janet Shannon, Caldwell
Reporting
Why does the entire media insist on bombarding us daily with negative statistics when reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic? Leaving out important statistics is akin to fear-mongering and false information. In today’s Idaho Press you printed an article that stated “One of the best antidotes to this kind of fear-mongering and false information is journalism.” In my observation the print and television news media journalists are not living up to this standard. You daily report a running tally of how many people have been infected and have died by the virus, but isn’t there more to the story? Why not dig a little deeper and give your readers and viewers positive statistics to balance the negative in order to give them hope that they can survive? For example, of the total infected, how many active cases are active today? How many people are currently hospitalized with the infection? And more importantly how many people have recovered from the infection? Please be more thorough in gathering and reporting pandemic statistics.
Robert Braun, Nampa
Hate
Jeers to Governor Little who showed me that Idaho is not to great to hate. By not vetoing the anti-transgender bills he showed his disregard for advice from former Attorney Generals, the public and lawyers. He sided with the narrow hateful actions of the Republican majority and it is a disgrace to our great state.
Pamela Rybus, Boise
Vote Richards
Letter to the Editor in support of Brenda Richards
I am writing in support of Brenda Richards for the Senate Seat in Legislative District 23. Brenda and I worked together when she served as the Owyhee County Treasurer and I served as the Twin Falls County Treasurer. Working with her was a pleasure.
I have always found Brenda to be honest, intelligent, kind, forward thinking and able to stand her ground and speak for what is right. It was a pleasure to serve with her for years in the Idaho Association of County Treasurers.
I believe Brenda is the best choice to fill the Senate seat in Legislative District #23.
Vote Brenda Richards for responsible leadership.
Debbie Kauffman, Filer