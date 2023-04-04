What is Legislature doing?
I am at a loss to understand the motivation of the Idaho Legislature.
So far this session, with their enlightened legislation they have managed to get 2 hospitals to stop delivering babies and also defunded research into preventing maternal deaths.
How many more hospitals will stop delivering babies and or limit deliveries for lack of staff?
Then of course there is Rep. Tammy Nichols from Star who would prosecute any doctor, nurse or anyone else who would administer a COVID shot to an individual.
I feel like I just returned to the 20s. That’s the 1920s. It is just wonderful to have such representation in our great state.
Lee Bernasconi
Boise
Jones is balanced, insightful
Jeffrey Englebert’s published letter to the IPT editor on 4/2 was nothing more than a rant. It was merely a brash collection of far right talking points. Why did IPT bother to publish it? He clearly doesn’t like it when a credible person with true Idaho roots speaks truth to the public. The difference between the background and character of Idaho’s current AG and Mr. Jones are vastly different.
Former Attorney General Jim Jones is perhaps Idaho’s most experienced, balanced and insightful columnists. He is an Idaho native, combat veteran and public servant. Knowledge of Idaho, its people and its political history are his specialty. Every Idaho news organization should feature Jones' work as often as he cares to produce it, because it is true and insightful.
Ken Patterson
Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming
Firing squad approval shocking
Last week, Gov. Brad Little signed a retrogressive bill that would allow the state’s death-row prisoners to be executed by firing squad.
The bill’s proponents believe that bone-fragmentizing blasts to the heart causing tormenting pain for at least 10 seconds is a reliable and humane method to end a person’s life.
Dating back to 1571’s Tyburn Tree in London, when it was a carnivalesque public spectacle, the death penalty did not effectively dissuade capital crime; and now a “refined,” cloistered event, it most certainly has no intimidating power over future murder, which often is an impromptu act of impassioned or intoxicated circumstance. So, divested of its myth of deterrence, what are we left with but bare-boned vengeance.
Idaho's new law should shock our collective sensibility: The sacredness of life must be a steadfast principle, untouched by mercurial exception.
Codified murder can be reduced to abject grade-school math of a life for a life. Across centuries, the remaining void moans as a graceless wind, through stake-charred lips and guillotined necks and self-righteously toothy Idaho state legislators.
Scott R. Hammond
Boise
Time to go home
I am begging the Idaho legislature to adjourn and go home before it does any more damage.
Bruce Harris
Meridian
Fulcher misled about IRS
A recent e-mail letter from Rep. Fulcher was intended to sell his constituents on numerous points that were false and to ask for more money (surprise). His points are in fact for the House of Representatives and not the U.S. Congress. His first point is that the IRS has been defunded to prevent 87,00 new agents from being hired. He does not want you to know the facts. It is still on track under the Inflation Reduction Act and it is vital for the country and is needed for the following reasons:
The IRS is understaffed because their funding has been reduced by 23%.
Face to face audits are down 90%
The new employees will be hired over 10 years.
Most new hires are replacing staff that are retiring and systems will be upgraded.
More direction will be given to the wealthy and corporate tax evaders.
1 in 81 millionaires were audited in 2022.
Last year 55 Fortune 500 corporations earned $40 billion in profits and paid $0 in federal taxes.
Facts matter.
Gary Jackson
Nampa
Give remote testimony equal access
As a proud Idahoan citizen, I find it my duty to write to my legislators and many times, sign up to testify. Because I live up north, I always sign up to testify remotely. I listen to the Chairpersons switch back and forth between “For” and “Against,” and between “in-person” and “remote.” I find it to be a fair way of letting all concerned individuals testify.
Unless of course, you are testifying at the House State Affairs Committee, chaired by Representative Brent Crane. The chairman routinely allows all “in-person” individuals to testify first, and then proceeds to call the “remote” testifiers. As all public hearings have a time limit, this consistently results in far less “remote” testimony being heard. I called Chairman Crane’s office and requested that “remote” testimony be heard in equal amounts to “in-person” testimony. My request was ignored by the chairman, and NO remote testimony was permitted on HB314 due to lack of time.
This is not equitable in the least. Our voices still count regardless of where we live.
Heather Stout
Moscow