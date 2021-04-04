Facts
Your writers are entitled to their opinions, but not their own facts. Judy Ferro, in her commentary, states that Georgia officials have made it a crime to give someone water while they are waiting in line to vote. That is a lie. Yes, it was told by the president, but that is nothing new. The legislation reads: “This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer … from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.” What this means is that you can still bring your own water, order a pizza, etc. Want to donate politically unlabeled water? Bring it, and give it to the poll workers. What is genuinely disgusting is the sneeringly arrogant racism inherent in her assumption that only Black voters are incapable of bringing a bottle of water with them. Ms. Ferro might benefit by another trip through 3rd & 4th grade English, it would polish her reading “skills.”
Terry Fitzgerald, Boise
Control
After living in the Treasure Valley for over 22 years, I have come to the conclusion that Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) must believe their responsibility is to “control” traffic, not “manage” it. Sitting through 2-3 signal rotations at major intersections is such a waste of time. Sitting at a red light when there are no vehicles on the cross-road in front of me. Most major intersections lack right turn lanes that in my opinion would help keep traffic moving. We no longer have any arterial roads, especially any going north or south. Check out Eagle Road. New construction brings more signal lights. More signals controls traffic. It’s not fun getting out of the house when I can’t get out of the subdivision because the traffic lights are not timed to accommodate the dramatic increase in vehicles. I ask ACHD and IDT to think about it---the Wheel has already been invented.
Jacqueline Call, Meridian
Idaho Way
I was born a third-generation Idahoan on both sides of my family.
When I was a kid in the 1950s I learned about a man of humble means who taught what I take to be simple truths. To love my neighbor as myself. To respect others as I want them to respect me. To know all life is as loved by creation as I am. And that as I judge and forgive is how I deserve to be judged and forgiven.
I have found most citizens of the world understand these simple truths. They are what keep a joyful noise being raised in celebration of life.
Now I see the Idaho Freedom Foundation is insisting the Idaho Legislature kick this man of humble means in the face. Some legislators are even insist his teachings are not “the Idaho Way.”
Well. Christ’s messages of Social Justice are universal truths found in all religions and I am pretty sure they are, indeed, the Idaho Way.
Dean Worbois, Boise
History
Its time for this reminder again of how important the 2nd Amendment is.
This is more than carry concealed. This is why I am a life member of the NRA and oppose most new anti-gun laws:
Years ago while in Walter Reed Army Hospital for 1 year after the Gulf War I read everything about WW1, WW2, and Korea in the library. One thing that really stuck out and convinced me that the 2nd amendment and the Individual right to bear arm was so important. This is also a good argument about not banning semi-automatic rifles. Admiral Yamamoto was asked “Why didn’t he invade the United States?”. His answer was simple: “Because there would be a gun behind every blade of grass.:”
Most of the other countries in Europe didn’t have this right and Germany made short work of them in their Conquest of Europe. During the recent debate about guns you never hear the good stuff like this. When our rifles are gone so are we.
Thomas Norris, Meridian
Family
It’s nice to see new houses, apartments and quadruplexes going up to ease the housing shortage, but it does make one wonder why they’re so needed, what with our birthrate being so low. Here we do have people moving in from other states, but the problem is widespread. I ask myself this question: what if all the divorced couples got back together? Answer: a lot of houses, etc. would suddenly land on the market. The effects of family breakdown are far reaching! Good material for doctoral dissertations. A thousand adults living singly, for example, would require quite different homes from the same number living in permanent pairs, presumably with children in most cases. Another result of family failure is fatherlessness. It helps produce most of the people incarcerated. Married people are typically more affluent, less lonely, healthier, and, therefore, probably happier. For these reasons, our leaders should always craft laws and policies with their effects on the family in mind. Pesky unintended consequences notwithstanding, they should always do their level best to protect the family.
Marcia Yiapan, Nampa
Ignorance
I would like to address the letter from Douglas Thomas of Eagle from Sun the 28th.
His numerous condescending remarks as to the ignorance of the public reminds me of engineers I dealt with for 34 plus years. Their arrogance of education made them think they were smarter than and knew better than others, how things work. Your “best engineering practices” are often times very flawed but your arrogance will not allow you to admit your failures. You read books and took tests, I actually had to make your flawed designs work. That’s why we have what are called “as built” drawings that reflect the changes we had to make due to your faulty data that would not fit or work.
David Wilson, Nampa
Social justice
How has “social justice” become a bad concept, offensive to some in the Idaho Legislature? Are the words “social justice” just their rallying cry against norms they perceive as threatening? During the 1950’s and 1960’s when Black Americans were demanding social justice, southern white segregationists clung to Jim Crow laws in order to “protect our southern way of life”. Social conservatives now taking endangering actions against “social justice” in Idaho are not trying to protect “Idaho values”. They are instead working to impose their personal bigoted values on all Idahoans through legislation. They are reducing the budgets of educational institutions that include any social justice curriculums, or that provide any support to student groups engaging in social justice activities. They oppose students studying institutional racism/sexism. Some are concerned that schools might encourage students to become activists working to improve conditions in their communities. Rather than preparing students to live in a multi-cultural world and to work in a diverse workplace, they prefer a society excluding anything different than they themselves. Vote them out of office!
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Priorities
Kuna’s leaders have odd priorities. They removed perfectly good sidewalks on Main Street, removed some on-street parking and then built new sidewalks.
They mismanaged the contract so the builder took four months to do a one month project. The traffic disruption reduced one business’s customer count by 200 per day or 18,000 over the extra three months. Terrible.
Now they want to do the same harm to 4th Street, a street that already has sidewalk on one side. Swan Falls, Linder Road and West Avalon have no sidewalks. Our kids wait for their school buses in the mud and dark. Kuna spends money on silly things just so our dear leaders can write their names in the Portland Cement?
Dave Szplett, Kuna
Change
Many have expressed dismay, unhappiness, and anger with Republican legislators. The legislators won’t be changing until Republican voters change.
Until Republican voters get their heads out of Fox News lies and conspiracies, until they quit listening to right wing hate radio, and until they get MAGA/QAnon lies and conspiracies off their social media, they will keep voting like they do. They are paying more attention to Russian trolls and white supremacist trolls than the reality that touches them every day.
Reality and the real world want to deal with the pandemic, fully fund education pre-K through college, fix infrastructure that has been abandoned for as long as decades, keep our social safety net secure, and a host of pressing issues. We want corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share of what our society needs.
Fox, right wing radio, and MAGA/QAnon won’t be delivering anything to us, just escapism from the real world.
Dallas Chase, Boise