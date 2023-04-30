As the Boise / Ada County Homeless Coalition’s mission includes advocating and educating our membership and the community regarding the joint issues of housing insecurity and appropriate solutions, we are acutely aware of the need for more abundant and diverse housing opportunities and of the obstacles created by Boise’s current zoning code.
We applaud the City of Boise and endorse and support an update to our 60-year old zoning code to allow for more market-responsive and diverse housing types and for incentives for more affordable living options. In the case of the very necessary increased densities, we expect that existing tenants and naturally occurring affordable housing will also be accommodated and protected.
We wish to thank City leadership and the staff for all the time invested in this effort to modernize our City code and to accommodate the growth we are experiencing now and for our future. We believe it to be a step toward “a home for everyone”.
Pete Schroeder
President, Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition
Anti-extremists are extremist, too
Idaho Leaders United: You put together a group of progressive, egotistical, individuals who have name recognition and political connections and now you have Idaho Leaders United. Who do they think they are that they alone can determine what political extremism is? Who gives them the moral high ground? Using their very own definition, they, too, are political extremists. Are we now going to allow them to determine who is an extremist? They are potentially going to target anyone who disagrees with their political stance or stands up against what they determine is appropriate behavior for political disagreements. This group has the gravitas and audacity to believe that they are the ones who are in charge of how people unite and protest against the abhorrent progressiveness that is trying to infiltrate the Idaho. They are the problem – not the solution. Don’t be fooled by their pretty website – they are out to get the common, good, patriotic, conservative, faith-based individuals that make Idaho great and want to keep it that way!
Sue Hoffman
Nampa
Zoning rewrite necessary for future
Boise's zoning code is like some 1990's bathtub-shaped car still lumbering around Boise: quaint and memorable but badly out of date.
If Boise's ancient code had been traded in for a new model years ago, we might have been better prepared for the rapid growth that descended upon us. Instead, demand outstrips supply, making home ownership impossible for many.
At a Boise Planning and Zoning Commission hearing on April 25, one young person after another lamented how they had no hope of owning a home. As someone who bought his first home here in 1967, this is painful to hear. How can we deny them the accumulation of wealth my generation enjoyed?
This zoning equivalent of a 1990's Chrysler Town and Country sedan--slow, heavy and energy-inefficient--should be retired. It will take at least a decade to raise the city's total housing stock. Eventually, this may enable young people to own a home. Let us start immediately.