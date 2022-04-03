This election
This election this year is one of the most important elections we have ever had in this country. It is on par with the Declaration of Independence. It is my conviction that this is the year for us to declare our Declaration of Independence.
It is not a time for deciding who holds what office in government, but rather each and every vote is to determine whether we will be a people that choose agency and freedom or if we will choose to be enslaved; forced and manipulated in the course of what others feel is right for us.
This year we are choosing whether we will trust in God and in His Son, Jesus Christ, to make up for our mistakes, or willingly and voluntarily push our responsibilities and choices off onto others. We are choosing between different men but it is really a choice of principles. It is a choice that will determine the future of our very souls. Please do not make this choice rashly or with little care.
Rebecca Branson
Preston
Energy independence
In the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, we all understand the importance of energy independence. However, it’s disappointing to see many political leaders calling for independence by increasing domestic oil production. Unfortunately, the economics of oil as a global commodity mean prospects for energy independence through oil are “slim to none”.
Crude oil is produced efficiently in many (mostly nondemocratic) countries and is relatively cheap and easy to ship around the world. This means oil pricing is set by global supply and demand, and the incentive to produce more oil domestically is limited. Oil is simply sourced where it is easiest and cheapest to produce and sold at volatile global market prices.
So, unless we abandon free markets and the federal government controls domestic production and prices at taxpayer expense, energy independence via oil production is a myth. The answer is to accelerate our economy away from oil toward domestically produced alternative energy (wind, solar, nuclear). This is how we have stable and affordable energy prices, while also eliminating despot ruler war machine funding!
Fred Reed
Boise
Elected officials
How quickly these elected officials take a left turn when they get into office. A lot of them are either lawyers or have been employed by the government in one capacity or another. Take a look at their voting record and see if they are representing the PEOPLE and OUR tax dollars or themselves or some other organization that will give them big dollars so they can get re-elected. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Kent Marmon, running for House Seat 11B, and Chris Trakel, running for Senate Seat 11, both in Caldwell, are both selfless, hardworking, America First, Idaho natives. They love our country and will put the needs of the people first, NOT big business or corporations. If you want to have real change for the people of Idaho, vote for Marmon and Trakel on May 17th.
Russell Cuddeback
Caldwell