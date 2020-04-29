Bad legislation
Idaho’s own Sen. Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is leading the charge against some bad legislation in the Senate right now.
He voted against a bill to put sanctions against Russia, the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKAA). The goal of the bill is to punish Russia for its many transgressions against the US and others in recent years. Well intended, DASKAA’s broad provisions will harm U.S. businesses’ operations abroad.
Specifically, DASKAA would halt U.S. participation in projects in which Russia is engaged – not just in Russia but anywhere in the world. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, these sanctions could “force termination of U.S. participation in more than 100 such projects around the world and obligate U.S. firms to leave their non-portable assets and investments behind or sell them suddenly at deeply discounted prices.”
Russian partners will also have to seek out new project partners, which will drive further cooperation between Russia and China. DASKAA will hand China the Russian market on a silver platter. U.S. companies will be left at a distinct disadvantage and their existing investments would essentially be stolen away, with no recourse. Encouraging stronger partnership between Russia and China should not be an outcome of U.S. sanctions but DASKAA allows the intended target of these sanctions to become beneficiaries as U.S. companies face the real consequences.
Sen. Risch rightly warned, “Sanctions must be carefully crafted or they create consequences that can unintentionally harm our European partners and allies, and divide the solidarity needed to push back on Russia.”
The bill has passed the Foreign Relations Committee and could go to the full Senate for a vote. Without important modifications, DASKAA will have little impact on Russia. The rest of the Senate must follow Sen. Risch’s good example.
Jared Whitley, Salt Lake City
Enlighten me
Upcoming Canyon County commissioner vote
I see where Chuck Stadick is running for commisioner. At this time I have reservations about casting my vote for him. In Caldwell’s past city council election he lost and was willing to endorse Evangeline Beecher. I’m not sure if he did or not, but to even think about it is mind boggling. I’m sure he knows of her politcal affilllations and to think a left leaning person would not use their position to enhance their beliefs and views is crazy. If I am incorrect about this, please enlighten me prior to election.
Lon Wolff, Caldwell
Keri for Caldwell
Vote for Keri Smith-Sigman!! I’ve lived in Caldwell all my life and have seen the incredible things that she has helped accomplish to make Caldwell great again. If you lived in Caldwell for a length of time you would understand that downtown Caldwell was NOT a place you wanted to visit at night. She helped pave the way to bring Caldwell back to life. Vote Keri Smith-Sigman!!
Kelly Schleicher, Caldwell
Schlader for sheriff
Ask yourself why the citizens of Canyon County repeatedly find themselves on the receiving end of a coordinated begging campaign for a larger jail. Consider how such appels might relate to the current law enforcement regime.
If you are content with a top law enforcement official with all the integrity of a cowboy-hat-wearing gun slinging robber baron, one which sees dollars and power in each arrest, reeks of cronyism, and which given the means would arguably throw every God-fearing law-abiding resident in the County in its newer, bigger jail notwithstanding its oath to the Constitution (ISC 59-501), vote for the status quo.
If you are committed, on the other hand, to the First Amendment religious liberties of all citizens, to Constitutionally-mandated law and order, and to a careful top-to-bottom review of one of the most unprofessional law enforcement outfits in the state, I invite you to take a close look at Nick Schlader. Canyon County deserves better: It’s time for a new sheriff in town.
Greg Hedger, Nampa
Don’t vote Keller
Kim Keller says on a campaign Facebook video that 100,000 people are unemployed right now in Idaho, but that he’s the best candidate for state representative because, as a small business owner, he knows how to fix our economy.
But how can we take him seriously when just a few years ago, he very publicly complained about having to pay unemployment taxes, even though he acknowledged he “understand(s) that the money goes into a fund to pay for people who are temporarily unemployed and are looking for work.”
In a guest opinion published by the Press-Tribune, he called paying unemployment taxes a “mandatory contribution to the government” that “feels like it is being stolen from me.”
He proposed that instead of paying unemployment, the state should “stop taking money from me that I could use to hire someone.”
“Send me some names of people who need a job,” he wrote. “I will hire one of them and the state can give me my money back.”
Except under Keller’s proposal, what would be happening right now to the 100,000 Idahoans who’ve lost their jobs because of COVID-19? There’d be no unemployment checks, and since his dental office is closed, he wouldn’t be hiring anybody either. What then?
Dr. Keller should stick to pulling teeth, something he’s obviously qualified for. As for the legislature, we should keep him as far away from Boise as possible.
William McNabb, Boise
Editor’s note: The guest opinion referenced in this letter was published May 7, 2013.
Brad for District 2
I am writing in support of Brad Holton for Canyon County Commissioner for District 2. Brad continues as the current Mayor of Greenleaf after 24 years of faithful service to the community. His years of experience in this capacity and his many years of working with a non-profit group have given him a valuable support base of experiences to help in decision making on the county level.
Mayor Holton has also lived in Canyon County for his entire life and is aware of the needs of the area in planning for the future. He
knows the farmers perspective and also city concerns having dealt with both for many years. Brad has proven his integrity as well as his diligence as he has addressed concerns in many areas through the years.
Please vote for Brad Holton for Canyon County Commissioner District 2!
James Waller, Caldwell
Character
What a historic time. What a character revealing time. So many of our fellow citizens deserve our appreciation and it seems like I am daily discovering new gratitude for people, services, habits, and opportunities that I once took for granted. As the parent of a nurse and the recipient of great health care for my lifetime, I appreciate more than ever our great health care workers. Thank you! I appreciate the stores who are taking care to create social distancing and offering special hours for those who are most at risk. My mail carrier and garbage collectors seem more important than ever! Thanks to all of you. My teacher daughter is working so hard to reach out to students and co-workers. I respect her effort. Thanks to teachers across our great state! I appreciate the national and state leaders and influencers who are willing to step up and make such very difficult decisions in the interest of our health and safety and long-term economy. Governor Little and others, kudos! I appreciate my neighbors and fellow citizens who are rising to the occasion and selflessly making both big and little sacrifices to keep each other safe. I appreciate those who are refraining from personal attention-seeking and from politicizing a tragic moment in our history. Thank you for keeping your heads and looking outside your own little universe. The times demand the best of us; I hope we can each rise to the occasion. Let’s all notice and thank those who are doing the hard work of the moment and showing exemplary character!
Becci Carmack, Meridian