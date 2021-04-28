Immunizations
We need vaccines for all This week marks an important milestone in our country: World Immunization Week. Celebrated every year at the end of April, the week aims to promote vaccines to protect people of all ages against infectious disease. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans often have taken vaccines for granted. But now, we have all felt the impacts of a global health catastrophe as many of our lives have been disrupted and, in some cases, upended as we waited for vaccines against COVID-19. As a mother and family nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s, I have been a strong supporter of vaccines for our children for 20 years. This is because a vaccine is the single most important step someone can take to curb illnesses. I have traveled to Uganda and witnessed mothers walking for hours to see their children receive a recommended vaccine to keep them healthy and safe. I talk to my own patients about the importance of fighting against vaccine-preventable diseases and encourage them to get the flu, Tdap & HPV vaccines.
Becky Elder, Boise
Education
The 34 representatives who voted against the education appropriation bill and prolonged the much needed adjournment of this session lacked leadership and common sense. The propaganda and conspiracy theories orchestrated by the Idaho Freedom Foundation Foundation lacked actionable facts.
Unfortunately we see narratives bolstered by propaganda as happened on a 60 minute hit piece on the Florida Governor. Where selective editing skewed story to fit narrative. I wholeheartedly support the four Idaho education stakeholders who debunked this nonsense. Betsy Z. Russell has provided accurate, excellent coverage which has been easy to read and digest. The legislature needs to pass education appropriations bill and adjourn as quickly as possible.
Lewis Groberg, Caldwell
Real goal
Many elected leaders fear that our schools and teachers are indoctrinating our children. This fear is driving them to essentially defund our school system. Except for occasional anecdotes, there is plenty of evidence that their fear is irrational and unfounded. Even assuming that our children are being exposed to debated ideas and views about racism, sexism and justice, our Legislators’ reaction to those exposures drips with irony.
“Indoctrination” is primarily “the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.” Oxford Languages. This “process” is by definition one which cannot be accomplished merely by exposing our children to debated views and beliefs, so long as we are also teaching them, at home and in school, to engage in critical analysis. Conversely, if we limit our childrens’ exposure to only those ideas we all agree upon they will have no need to learn critical analysis skills. Ironically, in barring teaching about any ideas disputed Legislators, they are legislating indoctrination to their views and squelching critical analysis — maybe the real goal.
Bruce Bistline, Boise
McCarthyism
Lt Governor J McGeachin, I am greatly concerned by your actions to root out socialism, critical race theory and whatever else your task force is planning on doing. I feel that you are resurrecting the spirit of Joseph McCarthy who warned the country of the “Red Scare”, which was a witch hunt and a scam. You and other members of our governing bodies are not paying attention to budgets, childhood education or anything else that really matters in Idaho. Voter suppression and ignorance are the order of the day.
Curt Kelley, Boise
Thanks Cali
John Green (April 25, 2021) trots out the usual fact-light rant about how hard-working Idahoans are bailing out Blue States. He also stands up the right’s favorite punching bag – California. But who is bailing out whom? According to SmartAsset, California receives $0.46 for every federal tax dollar they send out. Idaho receives $0.59. That’s 28% more for Idaho.
According to MoneyGeek, the overall return rate on federal tax dollars sent out is $0.75 for California and $1.52 for Idaho. On this metric, Idaho is over twice as needy.
A third measure, from the Tax Foundation, shows that Idaho and California have the same percentage of federal aid as a percent of state revenues – 30.7%.
So, no, Idaho is not bailing out California. It is exactly the opposite. Thanks for the help, Cali.
Terry Rich, Boise
Intelligence
In the matter of critical race theory (whatever it is) Idaho Republicans insult the intelligence of BSU students. By their wild and condescending remarks they imply these students are unable to tell truth from falsehood. Students hear from so many professors on so many subjects that they become adept at detecting nonsense. Perhaps their Republican critics might sit in on some of the courses that make them nervous and become acquainted with the reactions of students to what they hear.
Jack Pitt, Boise
Climate
On Earth Week 2021, Senator Mike Crapo along with 16 other Republican cosponsors — including Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member John Boozman and Senate Minority Whip John Thune — and 17 Democrats reintroduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA).
This bill is a market-based approach to mitigating the increasing effects of a changing climate. The GCSA empowers farmers, including producers right here in Idaho, to voluntarily participate in carbon markets certified by the US Department of Agriculture.
Farmers who depend on their cash crops could now be rewarded for sustainable agricultural practices that sequester carbon in our atmosphere by entities seeking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.
The GCSA is just the right kind of policy approach for Idaho. Thank you, Senator Crapo for seeing the need to build a brighter and cleaner future for Idaho, our farmers, and people by cosponsoring the GCSA. I urge you to continue working across the aisle towards more consensus on other climate-friendly legislation like the GCSA that will benefit Idahoans for generations to come.
Dave Rogers, Meridian
Comfort
We who live in Idaho of European descent are very unprepared for this moment in history. That was no more apparent than in the education committee hearing on H377. This bill is gas lighting at its best. Up is down and down is up. But we can’t tell because not only do we not understand the meaning of the words spoken, we emotionally cannot tolerate the topic. I wish I had made tally marks for how many times the word comfortable was spoken. And that is how it works. White fragility, is the discomfort and defensiveness on the part of a white person when confronted by information about racial inequality and injustice. It is a weapon to shut down the conversation, to re center back to whiteness and to stop the work of equity of all. This bill should be named the white comfort bill. Unlike our fellow citizens who are not of the majority, they are deft in managing conversations around race because they face it every day of their lives.
Angela Housley, Boise