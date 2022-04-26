Public education
Not sure where this “Parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids” is originating, but parents do have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire.
The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.
Gary Jackson
Nampa
‘GOP Trumplicans’
As a 72 year old Idaho native growing up in a conservative Christian Republican family, I was raised to respect people based on character, work ethic, honesty and how they treated others, not on skin color, religious or political beliefs, economic backgrounds or sexual orientation. Since 2008, those traditional values have been difficult to find as the GOP has become more white, more racial and religious intolerant and more far-right oriented. In a terrible political decision in 2016, many Republicans elected a pathological liar, narcissistic bully with hateful xenophobic rhetoric, who spewed conspiracy theories and “alternative facts” daily that ultimately removed the GOP from political power in 2020. Learning nothing from political failure, GOP Trumplicans have led a violent insurrection, doubled down on fake election fraud conspiracies to pass voter suppression laws, fabricated more conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric in an effort to return the same Loser in 2024 who ended GOP political power in 2020. Seriously? Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
Attorney general
Lawrence Wasden must be re-elected Idaho Attorney General. Lawrence is a conservative, honest, and hard-working. I know — I worked with and for him for 10 years. To me, his record as a fiscal conservative is extremely impressive. Since he has been in office, his budget has grown 16.47% less than the state budget, and the number of employees in his office have grown 36.47% less than the state’s population. Some self-styled “conservatives” may be frustrated that he won’t lie to them about the law when they want to pass wacky legislation, but that’s their problem. In case after case where legislators have used private attorneys when they were mad at Lawrence, the state of Idaho has lost millions of dollars. Lawrence Wasden is by far the best candidate for Attorney General.
Thorpe Orton
Boise
Out-of-state interests
I am concerned about all the people in New York City and Washington D.C. telling the citizens of Idaho how to vote when they do not know all the issues or the candidates. These millionaires pay thousands and thousands of dollars for high class TV spots where it is almost impossible to recognize the sponsoring group to push just one agenda item. They have no idea of the local issues or the personalities involved.
Do not let the millionaires in Washington and New York tell you how to vote. They do not care about you or Idaho, only their own agenda.
Denny Fillmore
Nampa