Zoning proposals will have dire consequences
On the matter of Boise's proposed radical zoning code overhaul, the Idaho Statesman punted, choosing a "glass half-full, glass half-empty" analysis to this fundamental re-ordering of a city in its April 23 editorial opinion. It may now be up to the Idaho Press to offer a more incisive, in-depth, point-by-point analysis for Boiseans.
There are far more dire consequences in this "Pandora's box" of visionary notions and abandoned zoning standards than Boiseans yet realize. The fate and future of this city are being determined, along with the quality of lives Boiseans will lead for the next century. "Some Boise neighborhoods might look a little different," the Statesman re-assuredly coos, parroting the line that Boise city government's consultants are marketing.
I beg to differ. That's why I chose to leave the city of my retirement in 2022, out of discouragement over what's happened to a great community and fear over what's to come. Boise risks repeating the mistakes of other striver cities, incentivizing profiteering over measured growth, trading its own identity for growth with no guarantees.
David Klinger
Stauton, Virginia
Three thoughts on education
On 4/17 I attended the Nampa School Board meeting addressing Transgender indoctrination of our kids. The lady running the meeting did an awesome job. A few things stood out. 30 people spoke against it, 10 for it. About 8 of the 10 were teachers. That tells you that the public school system is not listening to the parents. Rogue teachers/agendas must be brought under the control of the parents.Three thoughts. 1). If a teacher asks a 6-yr.-old boy if he like girls and he says no, they have cooties and they lead into well, you may be gay. There is a word for this behavior. It is called grooming. 2). 3,000,000 books were published in 2022. If parents want to ban 6-8 perverted books written by a grooming adult they are classified as haters. And yet if a liberal librarian only purchased let’s say 75 books, she banned 2,999,925 books and yet exalts herself as the righteous one. 3.) Graduates are not hitting the marketplace work ready.
Tom Claycomb III
Meridian
Idaho must offer civil liberties to all
As a fourth generation Idahoan, I have been deeply concerned with the hatred witnessed in this legislative session. Decisions being made, based in hate and closed-mindedness.
If Idaho values personal freedoms and fostering a “Don’t Tread on Me” mentality, we must offer these civil liberties to all. All Idahoans deserve that freedom. Women, freedom to make their own reproductive choices. The transgender community, freedom to access medical care aligning with their choices. Doctors, freedom to practice medicine safely, with individual patient needs in mind. Librarians, freedom to decide on what books are shared in our libraries.
These groups are not treading on you. Let’s give them mutual respect. You don’t want to share that book with your child, don’t. That is your personal freedom.
We make hundreds of choices each day. Many of these choices impact no one but ourselves. Choices that’s are personal, based on values, religion, gender and individual views.
As Idahoans, we need not to always agree. But, we need to honor the personal freedoms and choices of others, all others.
Melissa Thompson
Boise
Send your guns to Ukraine
Are you wanting the war Russia started on Ukraine to end? People across our nation and around the world are supporting Ukraine and praying for them. Ukraine is in need of weapons and rounds of ammunition in order to defend themselves again this invasion.
There are thousands of assault rifles sitting in gun lockers across America with millions of rounds of ammunition. Wouldn't it be wonderful if everyone with more than one assault rifle donated it and half their ammunition to Ukraine. AEC Parcel Shipping is the best source to use for overseas shipping.
With additional weapons and ammunition Ukraine would have a better chance to win.
Mary Steed
Meridian
Government 'we' is stepping over 'we the people'
It would be a government control of our freedoms if a librarian or a library is being told by "WE" what we are allowed to read under the threat of penalty. "WE" stated "If "WE" do not protect our kids who will?" Apparently "WE" has forgotten that parents have that responsibility. "WE" should not force others to have the same opinion or do whatever "WE" thinks is best. While I may agree with certain things being objectionable that are now on local tv, the movies and social media, I do not think it would be mine or the government's opinions that control the world.
Edward Wood
Meridian