Zoning proposals will have dire consequences

On the matter of Boise's proposed radical zoning code overhaul, the Idaho Statesman punted, choosing a "glass half-full, glass half-empty" analysis to this fundamental re-ordering of a city in its April 23 editorial opinion. It may now be up to the Idaho Press to offer a more incisive, in-depth, point-by-point analysis for Boiseans.

