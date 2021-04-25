Power
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger claims he had consensual sex with a House staffer. However, when people of power enter into an emotional or sexual relationship with someone without the same level of power, it’s never consensual. That’s because the legislator holds all the power.
It isn’t about sex. It is about power. Who has it and who doesn’t.
He claims the victim pursued him. However, if von Ehlinger was following ethical standards for people in powerful positions, he would have rebuffed the advances or avoided a relationship. People of power should avoid a sexual relationship with people below them on the power scale. It’s called “setting and keeping boundaries.” The person in power is the one responsible for boundaries and keeping relationships professional. Do not take advantage of less powerful people.
Rep. von Ehlinger, should get Sexual Misconduct training and better understand the boundaries he is expected to keep in his position. Perhaps the full Idaho Legislature would consider having the training provided for all new members, male and female. As well as current members.
Barbara Condon, Garden City
Troops
In a press release dated April 13, 2021, Senator Jim Risch complained about President Biden withdrawing troops from Afghanistan too early.
To criticize President Biden for withdrawing the troops by September 11 is the height of hypocrisy given that Republicans were silent when Trump said he would pull the troops out by May 1.
All of this distracts from the real mistake in Afghanistan, namely George W. Bush’s decision to invade in the first place. A quick glance at the history of Afghanistan shows that Alexander the Great couldn’t conquer that country, the British couldn’t conquer it and the Soviets could not conquer it. So what possessed Bush and Cheney to think that invading Afghanistan would be a winning move?
Instead of invading Afghanistan, Bush should have focused on destroying al-Qaeda and getting Osama bin Laden.
Advocates for continuing the war should read Kipling’s “The Young British Soldier” then consider this quote attributed to Alexander the Great: “Even when we defeat him, he will not accept our dominion. He comes back again and again.”
Gary Bennett, Boise
Climate
Wednesday, April 14 2021 was United Methodist Women Climate Justice Legislative Day. Our faith in action guides us to care for God’s creation, as well as “the least of these.” In the spirit of hope, local women in our group contacted Idaho U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Idaho U.S. Representative Mike Simpson, to inform them of our concerns and proposals regarding climate change and energy legislation. We asked each Idaho Congressman, via their congressional aides, where they stand on climate justice and, specifically, what current policies and legislation they are involved in as supporters. As United Methodist Women, we urged them to address the pandemic and climate crisis by enacting a recovery package that prioritizes climate justice, specifically legislation centered on renewable solar, wind, and geothermal energy, transportation infrastructure based on renewable energy resources, and a just transition for disproportionately impacted workers and communities. We are heartened by promising congressional feedback regarding our transportation infrastructure and renewable energy proposals.
Judy Halverson, Boise, on behalf of United Methodist Women
Immigration
As a dairy farmer, I’ve battled almost everything Mother Nature can dish out. We’ve experienced floods, wildfires, and even earthquakes. In the last year, we’ve added pandemic to the list of things we’ve worked through. But something else keeps me up at night: wondering if I’m going to have enough people to finish the work that needs to be done.
The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.
If we can fight through a pandemic (with immigrants’ help), we can solve the problems in our immigration system. A good start would be for Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). The FWMA would modernize the H-2A visa program so farmers can have a better way to bring in the workers we need.
Congress needs to keep Idaho working through immigration reform.
Nick Robinson, Oakley
Border
Rather than expanding the Idaho boarder to the Oregon coast, let’s extend the Oregon border to the Utah line. We could then finally get our roads and bridges up to Oregon standards without relying on I.T.D. An added bonus would be zero sales taxes, (not even groceries!).
Eric Fogleman, Garden City
Power
If ever there were a clear demonstration of why the Idaho Legislature should NEVER be enabled to call itself into session or be allowed to administer the state’s affairs during an emergency, the 2021 regular session is IT! The Idaho Legislature cannot in three months even MAKE the laws needed to run the state, let alone EXECUTE them in an emergency.
Gary Richardson, Boise
Teacher
In this debate, we have forgotten one thing. Teachers are human. They have families. Insecurity and not knowing if they have a job next year is very trying.
Teachers teach curriculum, reviewed and prepared by their district. Using standards that are written and presented by the state. Teachers do not create their own curriculum; they must teach what is required by the state.
Parents and anyone interested are given the opportunity to review the materials (Standards, textbooks and anything to do with the curriculum).
There are too many things that teachers are required to teach for them to “go off the reservation” and do their own thing. There is standardized testing, IRI testing and many other forms of assessment for all students.
I feel that there are too many people out there ready to have another “Salem Witch Trial” for teachers in Idaho.
Something to think about, Jesus was referred to as “Teacher” in the New Testament. Let us ponder that statement for a moment.
Kelley Smith, Boise
Rights
If, as a registered Idaho voter, you don’t mind losing your rights of free speech, peaceful assembly, religious choice, or the right to vote on a citizen ballot initiative, vote for Republicans. If you enjoy sending your kids to the lowest funded public schools in the US, keep voting for Republicans. If you can’t afford to pay high property taxes and must sell your home, keep voting Republican. If you are pleased living in the US state with the lowest funding for mental health resources, vote Republican. If you believe it should be easier to buy a firearm, than it is to pass a driver’s license test, vote for Republicans. If you believe banning history books that record the truth of war, racism and sexism, vote Republican. If, without any evidence or proof, you believe Idaho teachers are brainwashing students with ideas of communism, socialism and evil climate change, vote for Republicans. If, you really believe unproven conspiracy theories and Trump’s BIG LIES, ignore reality, common sense, truth and keep voting for Republican legislators.
Steven Shake, Caldwell
Wolves
I just read that the Idaho State Legislature is considering a bill to allow the killing of 90% of Idaho’s wolf population. This is outrageous. Here are some facts: There are only 1500 wolves in the state at present, and that number is holding steady. Given an average pack size of 10, that corresponds to approximately 1 pack per 5,600 square miles. Also, according the USDA, wolves kill only 0.04% of livestock in any given year or said another way, 4 per 10,000 animals. Does this extremely low number of livestock lost require a massive culling of the wolf population? The answer to this is clearly no. It is bad policy and bad for everyone to continue to just eliminate any animal that becomes inconvenient to the bottom line of ranchers.
Glen Atkinson, Boise
Verdict
I agree with the verdict. Chauvin is guilty. What I don’t agree with is the blatant hypocrisy of the crowds gathered outside of businesses and police stations waiting to hear the verdict they wanted. The system worked exactly as it is designed to work. A jury heard the evidence and gave a verdict. Had the jury arrived at a non guilty verdict those gathered were prepared to riot. For that reason police stations were barricaded and stores were boarded up. I agree with the verdict. Chauvin is guilty. The assembled crowds need to rethink their trust in the system, it is the best there is. Whether or not you agree with the verdict the outcome must be accepted. You all need to ask yourselves if you were on trial and found innocent would you want your town torn apart by a crowd that did not agree with your verdict. I support BLM. I also support the rule of law regardless if I agree with a verdict or not. You should too.
James Hensley, Boise
Columns
I read in the Sunday 4./18 Editorial section the two articles titled Libertarianism and No All-Star Game. There is only a one word response required for both articles. Poppycock!
Errol Waters, Meridian
Distraction
Maxine Waters is giving the gift of love from the LEFT COAST to her wok warriors of BLM and Antifa the green light to resume burning and looting of the city of Brooklyn Center MN. Taking a chapter from the socialist play book on inciting the people to violence, with inflammatory remarks to “get more confrontational” if they didn’t like the verdict of the Chauvin trial. Sane people with common sense were justifiably outraged that Trumps “ordinary political rhetoric” brought an impeachment of the ex president, while Maxine’s combative speech, gets a pass. After all, Pelosi said that Maxine doesn’t need to apologize. This fan fair, along with the southern boarder crisis is to distract us commoners to look away from the real time problems with China and Taiwan, and Russia encroaching on Ukraine’s boarder. If Biden is MIA on our home issues, how is he going to handle two super powers. Right, I forgot Biden is China’s wing man, and will play nice with Russia and Iran!
Gene Martin, Emmett