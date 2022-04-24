Canyon County coroner
I support Jennifer Crawford for Canyon County Coroner. I worked for Coroner Crawford as a deputy coroner. I can tell you that not only is she very good at her job as an administrator, but she is a qualified death investigator. While the duties of the coroner are too graphic for detailed description, suffice it to say that when you need the coroner you need a professional who you know can do the job. At the same time it is indispensable to have a person of integrity and compassion. Coroner Crawford is superbly fit for the job.
It would be catastrophic to elect anyone who cannot conduct a death investigation or perform a post-mortem exam, commonly called an autopsy. Not only is it necessary in order to certify death certificates (cause and manner of death) but the coroner must be able to handle the graphic nature of death, sometimes accidents or worse crimes. To elect an inexperienced individual into a job that they are unfamiliar with would corrupt the integrity of medicolegal death investigations.
Geoff Williams
Caldwell
'True Idahoan'
Hello Idaho, ever wonder what the definition of a true Idahoan means ? Well a lot of people when asked this question are a little flustered or down right indignate. Either way you will get an opinion. Pull up a chair and lets look at someone who desires to be an example of a true Idahoan. This person is of a heart of gold, has been a true friend and cares for the values that we the people enjoy. This person thinks of all that is dear to you and me. This person thinks of that which you are free to express in life as an Idahoan. This person enjoys and desires we the people might be able to hold tight liberties which have been given to us the people. This person is willing to put others first, you know treat others as you would like to be treated. Ever met that person? You know, like when you walk by someone, and a smile comes to you. Well here she is Rachel Hazelip look her up.
Tim Silkwood
Emmett
The message
As a teacher, one of the things I ask my students, how many of you don’t like some of their teachers? At least 75% of them raise their hands. I tell them you will forget about them in a few months when the class is over.
What you need to do, is listen to the message and don’t be concerned about the messenger. You are here to listen to the message, and stop making it about a personality contest.
Your teachers went to school for many years to teach you a specific message, not for you to idolize them. Their job is to educate you while your brain is maturing, not to like their smile or how they talk to you.
The same rule should be about politicians. If you haven’t been sleeping for the last 16 months, and you listened to the message and not the messenger, you might have had a different opinion on who got elected.
Our messenger doesn’t have a message.
Dave Silva
Boise
'Trumpiest'
The article published on April 13th regarding who is "Trumpiest" (ie Mike Simpson or Bryan Smith) shows that neither candidate is competent to represent Idaho. Any person who has supported or continues to support the political party of Donald Trump lacks the moral fiber to stand up for the needs of Idaho at our nations capitol. The last time I checked, we were still a nation of laws and not a nation of people cowed by snake dancers or Freedom Index ratings. Use your vote and send both these fellows back to a comfortable place under a rock in say...Whitebird!
Mark Peterson
Eagle
E15 gas
Bad advise from Biden on E15 gas! With just a little research I found that E15 gas is not so good for our cars. And I quote. "One of the major complaints about E15 is the ethanal can corrode many of the plastics, metals and rubber components used in car engines. With higher concentrations of ethanal may damage your vehicle. Just an addition of 5% more ethanol and the sustained use of E15 can cause accelerated engine wear and/or failure. The following car brands listed BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Toyota, VW, Ford, Honda, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo have said E15 use will VOID warranties, citing potential corrosive damage to fuel lines, gaskets and other engine components. AAA, in an unusual warning for a travel organization , says the sale and use of E15 should be stopped" So, with these warning we should not use E15 gas to make sure our cars last longer and with fewer repair expenses and remember car manufacturers warranties will not cover damage done by E15.
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
Southern border
In his ad for lieutenant governor, House Speaker Scott Bedke — there's an oxymoron if speaker suggests leadership — promises to secure our southern border and fix Biden's broken border. First, i didn't know Idaho's lieutenant governor had any authority over the United States' border with Mexico or power to act in California, Arizona, New Mexico or Texas. Second, while some unsavory elements are moving into Idaho from Nevada and Utah, I didn't realize Idaho's border with those two states was unsecured. More importantly, what's Bedke going to do about the northern border, where Rep. Dorothy Moon swears unscrupulous Canadians are invading to vote in Idaho's elections and try to help the handful of sane candidates win.
Robert Fick
Boise
'Carpetbaggers'
As a seventh-generation Idahoan, I am increasingly angry at the contemptuous tone from candidates who have recently arrived in Idaho to “fix” it. These candidates display a breathtaking ignorance of the respectful history of our state. I grew up admiring Cecil Andrus AND Phil Batt: Jim McClure AND Frank Church. As an Idaho senate page in the 1970s, I learned how legislators comport themselves from the likes of Norma Dobler, Walter Yarborough, Israel Merrill, David Little, Edith Miller Klein, Mike Mitchell, Mark Ricks, and Chick Bilyeu. Equally competent, dignified lawmakers who still exist in our legislature are now under siege. My anger boiled over during a recent forum where transplant candidates said they “love Idaho” repeatedly as prelude to their screes about how much it needs THEM to fix it. Whether I agree with incumbents or not, newcomers who actually disdain Idaho have no right to “serve” it. One word befits these mean-spirited opportunists: carpetbaggers. Newcomers who respect and invigorate our state richly deserve welcome. The others merit the same contempt the original carpetbaggers received.
Jean Henscheid
Star