Didn't vote? Then don't complain
In Idaho, as of November, 2022, about 1,463,000 Idahoans were of legal voting age, but only 1,048,000 were responsible enough to register to vote. About 415,000 didn't think it was important. Even worse, only about 600,000 of the 1,048,000 registered voters were responsible enough to vote in November. About 448,000 registered voters didn't think voting was important. About 863,000, or 59% of Idahoans, old enough to vote, didn't vote in November. The 2023 Legislature was the result, elected by only 41% of Idahoans old enough to vote. I wonder if those 863,000 Idahoans, who didn't vote, think they have any right to whine and complain about the 2023 legislature, and do they realize their inaction may have been a big part of the "GOP political party identity crisis" which was the 2023 Legislature? You 863,000 nonvoters are part of the problem. Get registered to vote and vote in every election to earn the right to complain. The more people vote, the less chance the loonies on the far right or left have to get elected.
Further investigation needed
Dr. Cole's diagnostic pathology challenges might be a shared one in our community. Prior to my retirement from first my private and then federal medical/pathology practices it was customary for relevant original prior pathology materials to be forwarded for diagnostic confirmation (second look) to the institution where follow-up, more definitive surgery was to be performed. The latest article regarding Dr. Cole's practice problem suggests that this second review by another pathologist did not occur until after definitive surgery had been performed. It could be worthwhile further pursuing why this second pathology review had been delayed.
Support science-based teaching
The big “to-do” in the Nampa School District brought back a teaching memory.
Many years ago, I taught anatomy and physiology as an elective high school course. Neurotransmitters and their role in mental illness was a part of the course. Not as much was known in the 1980’s as is known today but the students were curious and we had a great discussion on brain chemistry.
Well – maybe not so great as the closing bell had barely rung when one of the parents came into my classroom telling me that I needed to stop talking about brain chemicals because everyone knew that it’s demonic possession that causes the symptoms of mental illness.
My principal got involved and made a strong case for basing the course content on scientific evidence. He never wavered.
What I’m reading about the psychology course offered in the Nampa School District, concerns me. There should be no question of the science. Teach the facts. Support good teaching.
Boise going way of Portland
If you will print this letter I will answer the question of the headline in Friday's April 14 Idaho Press.
The question in bold print is "What will Boise Be?"
What Boise will soon be is the hellhole that Portland, Oregon is.
You know Portland, the city in which Walmart has finally pulled out after their stores have been stolen blind.
The copious amounts of homeless people on the city streets.
The Officers of the law of the city not given any support or assurance that anyone is backing them if they make an arrest.
Boise is now a haven for the ultra-liberals who bask in the evil exposure of homosexuals in their annual parade down Boise streets with crowds of people cheering and encouraging them.
Drag queens mixed in among them.
It was alarming to see on television the vast amounts of people in the parade.
Even the Treefort Music Festival with it's success. I heard some say that the stench of body odor was revolting.
Boise is definitely flushing itself down the turlet.
What good is the Legislature?
Idahoans now can sue doctors for providing health care to trans folks or pregnant women. Males deserve equal opportunity, maybe sue for prostate care? Who needs doctors anyway? Let’s sue librarians for letting our grandchildren read scandalous, harmful books. Why not just make all books illegal? Who reads anyway? Idaho’s legislature is not extreme enough on education. Let’s just eliminate all schools. The younger electorate is getting too smart. The public schools are teaching too many children to think critically, and that is definitely bad. Too much STEM and exotic subjects I don’t understand. What good is math anyway? Sadly, they also teach civics, which are the rights of individual citizens in society, the rights of individual actions that do not affect others or the population ecology. Governments focus on what individuals cannot readily accomplish, such as developing an infrastructure, and providing for public education. Since our legislature has difficulty understanding individual rights and the roles of the government, let’s eliminate the Idaho legislature, or maybe most representatives. Please? What good is the legislature anyway?
Repeal of tax will benefit only the wealthiest
The Idaho Press reported on April 2 that Senators Crapo and Risch have joined colleagues to reintroduce legislation to “permanently repeal the federal estate tax, more commonly known as the death tax…” In the Senators’ judgment, the “death tax” is a “purely punitive tax” that could ruin “family run farms and businesses… [by preventing] farmers, entrepreneurs and savers…from passing their business to their children...” But in professing their intention to protect a broad segment of hard working Idahoans, the Senators neglect to mention that current law already exempts the first $12.92 million of a 2023 decedent’s estate from the federal estate tax. Unsurprisingly, less than 0.1% of the tax returns filed in 2020 exceeded that year’s even smaller tax exemption. Rather than being aimed at preserving “the generational farms and businesses that are the foundation of our great state,” as the Senators claim, the repeal of the federal estate tax would benefit only the very wealthy few, no matter what assets their inheritances include.
U.S. can't feed the whole world
I think everyone agrees our national debt is out of control. We all know we cannot " house, feed educate * medicate" the whole world.
With no border control, we are trying to do just that, even if it harms U.S. citizens who must pay for all this.
Has anyone ever told us what the money amount is that is used for illegals in one form or another.
It breaks my heart to hear that illegals are being housed in hotels while American citizens are living in the streets.
How to make tax code more fair
President Biden has released his new budget. Among his many priorities, a huge one is making the tax code fairer for everyday Americans.
I agree and there are two things Congress could do right now to make it happen. First, expand the Child Tax Credit. In 2021 Congress expanded the CTC to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty immediately plummeted and parents breathed a sigh of relief. Sadly, Congress let the expanded CTC expire.
Second, enact a Renter Tax Credit (RTC). Millions of American renters are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing rents. While the tax code gives billions in tax breaks to homeowners, renters get nothing. The RTC would remedy this by giving rent-burdened households a refundable tax credit to help offset the high cost of rent.
For decades, Congress has skewed the tax code for the wealthy. The President is calling on them to start putting everyday Americans first. I urge our members of Congress to follow suit by expanding the CTC and enacting an RTC now.