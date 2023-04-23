Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Didn't vote? Then don't complain

In Idaho, as of November, 2022, about 1,463,000 Idahoans were of legal voting age, but only 1,048,000 were responsible enough to register to vote. About 415,000 didn't think it was important. Even worse, only about 600,000 of the 1,048,000 registered voters were responsible enough to vote in November. About 448,000 registered voters didn't think voting was important. About 863,000, or 59% of Idahoans, old enough to vote, didn't vote in November. The 2023 Legislature was the result, elected by only 41% of Idahoans old enough to vote. I wonder if those 863,000 Idahoans, who didn't vote, think they have any right to whine and complain about the 2023 legislature, and do they realize their inaction may have been a big part of the "GOP political party identity crisis" which was the 2023 Legislature? You 863,000 nonvoters are part of the problem. Get registered to vote and vote in every election to earn the right to complain. The more people vote, the less chance the loonies on the far right or left have to get elected.

