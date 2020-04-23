Support Adams My name is Micheal Goodwin and I am writing in support of Benjamin Adams for the House of Representatives. Ben and I served for several years in the Marines Corps together and in that time, I learned much about him. His moral compass and ethical willpower are unparalleled and will lead to him being a shining light in the current system. I have seen him miss critical appointments to ensure a handicapped woman makes it to hers on time, this might seem light a small gesture, but Ben puts this level of care into everyone he meets and it truly does separate him from the rest. His personal experience with various countries’ economies and societal structures leads to him having a varied viewpoint when poised with choices that impact citizens. Michael Goodwin, Zanesville, Ohio Immunity Because now we never know who might infect us with COVID-19, the current recommendations to stay home, avoid crowds, wear face masks, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay 6 feet apart, are all well advised in our current emergency. It is time to get on with what we have and know will work. Why wait for a ‘vaccine’ which may be of dubious effectiveness, and only lasts 3 months like our current flu vaccines?The only real time way that can be done is massive testing to identify the spreaders, those who are infected and don’t know it, and those who are incubating and spreading infection and do not yet know it, and carriers if we find out there is such a thing. That means testing everyone, not just those who are suspiciously sick, or those referred by a doctor, or those identified as a contact of an infectious case, but EVERYONE. Everyone. In a perfect world, we would test everyone in Idaho tomorrow, and every other State would do the same. We would find most of the now unknown ‘spreaders’ who could be isolated. Our District Health Departments have vast experience in identifying and isolating infectious people. Recent data estimates that every infectious COVID-19 person infects 5.7 other people. If testing takes a Manhattan type project, get on with it. As far as those ‘immune’ are concerned, we don’t know what that entails yet. It may be incomplete, or very transient. What if it only lasts three months? If COVID-19 immunity is that short, in six months you can get it again, attenuated maybe, maybe not. Society-wise, the American handshake greeting is probably gone. The European cheek kissing should be. Fritz Dixon, Meridian Hoffman It’s time to fire Wayne Hoffman. For far too long, the president of the Idaho Free-Dumb Foundation has been a regular columnist for the Idaho Press. While we are all entitled to our opinions, the Idaho Press should not be providing a weekly platform for the views of a man bent on endangering the lives of the elderly, those with chronic health conditions and cancer. Hoffman argues that his freedom trumps the lives of those who could die should they contract COVID-19. And now his organization is organizing mass protests in three cities around the state on the false premise that the Governor’s stay-home order is unconstitutional. It is not. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, a conservative Republican, reaffirms the Governor’s authority in a series of FAQs on the AG’s website. (https://www.ag.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2020/03/FAQs-Idahos-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf) Hoffman and the IFF have crossed a line of decency and common sense with their latest rants against big government. If he wants his opinions to appear in the paper every week, he should buy the advertising space and support local journalism at the same time. Stay well, because Wayne Hoffman doesn’t care if you live or die. Dave Fotsch, Boise Records Falsifying records is never the right answer. When a document such as a birth certificate begins to be used in a way beyond what was originally intended, it needs to be reformatted in such a way that the new use is implemented without compromising the factual integrity necessary for the original purpose. Idaho should develop a new Birth & Identity Certificate that shows the genetic information (sex, biological parents) that does not change and meets the original purpose of the birth certificate, and the social information (gender preference, and family structure such as adoptive parents or two mothers) which is changeable and reflects the lived reality. This would give a more complete and current picture of an individual. The genetic section would show the foundation laid, the cards that were dealt, while the social section would show what the building looks like, how the hand is being played. The new certificate would be both a historical and a dynamic portrayal of the person. After all, we are all products of our genetics and our social environment. Should we not have a document that records the journey? Daryl Yandell, Nampa Thanks to teachers School closures during the pandemic had an unexpected consequence: a new respect for teachers and their skills. We talk a lot about a home-school partnership. Now we see it in action as parents monitor students’ daily learning activities and teachers find new ways to get meaningful instruction to those students. This comes at a critical time in a school year. The last quarter is when teachers bring together all the elements of the year’s study. It’s when careful questioning is needed to gauge each student’s comprehension. It’s a last effort to cement the concepts needed for a successful transition to the next grade. It’s best done in person. But that’s not possible now and teachers are building and delivering instruction in an entirely new way. There are limits to technology’s capacity to meet individual student needs. A computer does not replace a skilled teacher (and no one ever goes back years later to thank a machine). Still, with a choice between no teaching and new technology-based teaching, Idaho’s teachers are finding new ways to give students a year’s worth of education. Teachers are also aware that for many students, school is the safest part of their lives, where they find warmth, food, acceptance and success. They long to return to the comfort of their schools, classrooms, and teachers. Schools are making extraordinary efforts to ensure that hungry children are fed and stay-at-home children are taught. The teaching profession has not been a rewarding one for the past couple of decades, and fewer young people are preparing for teaching careers. Now is the time to show that we deeply appreciate those who provide essential services: paramedics and firefighters, nurses, physicians, and, yes, teachers. I take every opportunity to thank teachers for their work, and I hope you will, too. Marilyn Howard, Eagle Vote for Ben I am writing this letter in support of Ben Adams as Nampa state House representative. I became acquainted with Ben as neighbors while serving in the Marine Corps myself, and though I did not serve with him on the battlefield, I can attest to his character and his dedication to serving his community. Getting to know Ben and his family really helped my wife and I adjust to the military lifestyle, and it is our pleasure to have them as friends to this day. As a fellow liberty-minded conservative who believes in the Constitution, I know Ben will fight for the best interest of the people of Nampa. He is a fighter at heart and does not give up easily. It takes great courage to run for public office, but I would expect nothing less from such an exemplary leader. I trust Ben’s judgement both in the field, and in office, and so it is my honor to endorse and support his candidacy. Erik Kelley, Asheville, North Carolina Fairness I have great sadness for Lindsey Hecox, identifying as a female doesn’t make it so. I could identify as a rock, but it doesn’t make me a rock. Your muscle and strength is totally different from a females giving you an advantage which will cost female athletes scholarships. Does that seem fair to you? Faye Weis, Nampa Power The media has us all convinced that we will die if we go outside without a mask on. The Governor has made you board up your business, your dreams, your livelihood. I’m asking all the restaurant and bar owners to take a stand, and open up your doors on May 1st. I assure you that your business will be packed soon after the word gets around. I urge you to do this regardless of how “Little” support you get from the statehouse. We are to the point where the cure is now worse than the disease. Take a stand and don’t let them crush your business, your hard work, your employees, your dreams. The first amendment declares that we have the right to peacefully assemble. The statehouse has no power to waive that right. Skip Gantner, Boise Hoffman Wayne Hoffman and his Freedom Foundation has been the the forefront of urging people to ignore Governor Little’s stay at home orders. Wayne was once a real newspaper reporter and might have turned out all right if he hadn’t attended so many of Ralph Smeed’s Sunday Morning Breakfast and Libertarian Indoctrination meetings. Wayne Cornell, Caldwell
