Support Stadick
Work Horse or Show Pony?
Chuck Stadick is a proven leader and problem solver. He and his family moved to Idaho in 1977 to work for the Simplot Company. He started as a Potato Fieldman, being promoted to Field Department Manager, Manager of Raw Product Procurement for Idaho, and eventually to Director of Raw Product Procurement for the Simplot Food Division. He managed 8 field departments in 7 western states, responsible for over 100,000 acres valued at over $300 million. When the Simplot fry plant was struggling with potato disease that darkened the fries, Chuck helped introduce a new potato variety to replace the Russett Burbank with the contracted growers. This potato variety is still being used by growers today. Chuck also supported international raw potato operations in Turkey, Thailand, Philippians, Australia and China. He supported McDonald's for their international restaurant operations in USA, Asia and Europe. He traveled extensively to all USA and international operations. Since his retirement in 2005, Chuck has been operating a private business called Spud Viking Potato Consulting. In 2018, Chuck was hired as Executive Director of the Southern Idaho Potatoes Growers Cooperative. He established marketing plans, negotiated potato contracts with processors, and introduced bills at state legislature to improve grower/processor contracts and negotiations.
Supporters of Chuck’s opponent are the same people who supported three jail bond levies without regard for fiscal responsibility. The same supporters promoted Urban Renewal that shifted the majority of the tax burden onto property owners by giving large tax breaks to businesses. Chuck is an advocate for reducing taxes; a workhorse for the taxpayer. So, when you mark your absentee ballot for County Commissioner ask yourself, “Do I want a work horse or a show pony?” I would appreciate your vote for Chuck Stadick in the May 19th primary election.
Richard Ledington, Caldwell
Isolation
Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I'm cracking a safe.
I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
Still haven't decided where to go for Easter ----- The Living Room or The Bedroom
PSA: every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.
Homeschooling is going well. 2 students suspended for fighting and 1 teacher fi red for drinking on the job.
I don't think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we'd go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone
This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog..... we laughed a lot.
So, after this quarantine.....will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?
Quarantine Day 5: Went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.
My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.
Day 5 of Homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.
I'm so excited --- it's time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I'm getting tired of Los Livingroom.
Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good
Wesley Seideman, Boise
Equal opportunity
I for one are very thankful to Governor Brad Little for signing the bill that forbids transgender athletes from competing in sports in Idaho. Most of the articles in the Idaho Press and other newspapers focus on the so called “victims” of this bill, the transgenders. I support this bill mainly because I have a couple of granddaughters that, if this bill were not passed, could potentially find themselves competing against a female athlete who was born a male. It is a known fact that male athletes are traditionally faster and stronger than females, although female athletes do possess some traits that are superior to men. I would have a hard time consoling my granddaughter after she competed against and potentially lost to a competitor who was once a male and had to explain to her how and why this was allowed to happen. These female athletes such as my granddaughters would be the real “victims” if this law was not put into effect. The transgender athlete that was interviewed today stated she wanted the opportunity to be coached by the university coaches to help make her a better athlete. Perhaps a solution is to allow her to work out with the team so she gets the coaching and guidance she wants but not allow her to compete in competitions. My praise is also for the members of the state government who introduced and supported this bill. The paper stated that the ACLU is going to challenge this ruling in court which they have a right to do, I only hope that whatever judge hears this case takes into account the damage that would occur if this is overturned. I agree that transgenders have a right to make the change, I just want a level playing field for my granddaughters.
John Wright, Meridian
Ben for Idaho
I first met Ben and his then little son about 4 or 5 years ago when he and his family moved into the Nampa area. Over these years we have had many discussions related to the Marine Corps, our stance on the continuous wars in the middle east, politics and just life in general.
When Ben first relocated, he jumped right into the job market looking for ways to improve things related to the jobs he's had. He is an "outside the box" problem solver that looks for ways to improve processes or procedures in his assignment. It seemed like every time I talk to him; he has just received another promotion. It also struck me at how much family meant to Ben as many times the discussions seemed to automatically flow right back to his family life.
I have spoken at great length to Ben about his 2 tours in Afghanistan during combat operations. If you were aware of some of these stories, one can see he has already been through much, much more than the average citizen and even amongst many of his veteran peers of which I am one. I find Ben to be an honorable young man who possesses the courage to do the right things when it comes to decisions that need to be made concerning our Treasure Valley Idahoans and Veterans. I also believe him to be a committed individual that puts his passion, heart and soul into everything he does. I believe Ben's personality lends itself well to a career in politics.
As a Marine, a retired Law Enforcement Professional and a current State Veteran Service Officer working with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, Office of Veterans Advocacy, It's my pleasure to offer my support to this young two time combat veteran.
Lance Santiago, Eagle
Trust
Very interesting things are taking place locally during this time of the International COVID 19 Pandemic. We are days away from our Primary Election, so Voters need to take note and be informed. The reaction that State Senator Jeff Agenbroad made shortly after Governor Little’s recommendation to prolonging the Stay at Home order may be a little self-centered. He stated he was “disappointed” about not getting back to “normalcy”. Senator Agenbroad would like normalcy for his personal agenda to get on with Nampa Highway District 1 & Canyon County Developmental Services permits to develop homes and create a gravel pit and batch plant operation in our backyards. If approved, a number of upper end estates would be negatively affected through disturbing the peace, destroying the current agriculture and wildlife habitat; changing our view and severely devaluing neighborhood property (sanctuary status of our homes). Senator Agenbroad and his attorney Senator Todd Lakey have run for public office on a pro-life platform and Senator Lakey‘s pro-life Bill was recently signed by Governor Little. Their stand for the life of the unborn is very noble, however, it doesn’t coincide with the actions the two Senators are taking in their private businesses against the most vulnerable human lives including Veterans. They are most interested in how they can earn the biggest bucks at the cost of neighbors’ welfare. In at least one step to this end, Agenbroad’s JTAP LLC was sneaky. They made a request to open and continue the Dead End/Barricaded S Powerline Road, Nampa without informing any adjoining or neighboring residents. Some politicians just can’t be trusted!
Mel & Joyce Baker, Nampa
Voting
Darn Democrats. Oh but wait, for a minute lets talk about those lovable scamps in our state Legislature, the Republicans. They pass and our governor signs into law anti-LGBT, anti-abortion, anti-affirmative action bills. These laws are collectively racist, homophobic and sexist. Not really anything new in Republican circles, been going on for decades in our state and nation and continued by our current President and his followers.
Governor Little's signing them into law affirms to the extremist legislators who wrote the bills and their followers, and people across our nation, that Idaho continues to be a home for racism, sexism, and homophobia. They refused to pass the Idaho is Too Great for Hate license plate bill, they are consistent.
Those darn Democrats, not only were they against these bills they were for more health care, a living wage, fully funded education pre-K through college, more access to mental health care, relief from the food sales tax and property taxes, and help for infrastructure. It's pretty obvious which party was all in for us and which party was all in for extremism, division, and hate. Time to start voting accordingly, from local through federal positions. We need people representing us.
Dallas Chase, Boise
Support Sessions
I appreciate this opportunity to tell you about my great friend, LaVerne Sessions, who is running for the Idaho State Legislature District 8, Seat B. I have known LaVerne my entire life. She has always been someone in whom I have looked up to and admired. As a young girl, and into my teen years, I was one of her dance students. She was an exceptional teacher who put her heart and soul into teaching others to perform and expand their talents. She is dedicated, organized, and creative with a great capacity for working with people.
LaVerne is passionate about youth and families and has always been an active supporter at any event in the community whether big or small. She never hesitates to roll up her sleeves and go to work despite challenges that might stand in the way. She always gives her best, and she does so with a smile. LaVerne is extremely dependable with a great deal of integrity and a strong work ethic, who will be an outstanding advocate for strong conservative values and principles. She loves Idaho with all her heart and will bring to the Idaho Legislature a sense of integrity and home-grown common sense. LaVerne is undoubtedly the best choice when you go to the polls on May 19th!
Kelly Stoddard, South Jordan, Utah