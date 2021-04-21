Climate
It has been 51 years since the first Earth Day. The earth needs our help — now. Carbon Dioxide (CO2), one of the major gases behind climate change, has reached its highest level in 3.6 million years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Seventeen of the 18 hottest years ever recorded have occurred since 2000. Arctic summer sea ice has been declining at a rate of 13 percent per decade since the 1970s. Extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts, tornadoes and heavy rain are increasing. These events lead to loss of lives and livelihoods.
About two-thirds of Americans worry about climate change. Sixty-nine percent of Idahoans think climate change will harm future generations, according to a Nature Conservancy poll.
You can act:
Vote for officials who will address climate change.
Reduce home energy use and consider solar or wind energy.
Choose a fuel-efficient vehicle; use public transportation, ride a bike or carpool.
If you want more ideas, go to: www.earthday.org/campaign/act-on-climate-change
Sheree Welshimer, Nampa
Vaccine
PLEASE get your COVID vaccinations. If you don’t you are a vessel for creating a mutated virus and spreading it to others. If you are paying any attention, you know that COVID is not going away. It is still ravaging the World including several states. Cases in the US have increased 31% in the last month in spite of the shots a few of us have gotten. There is NO logical reason for not getting the shots.
64% of voters voted early or by main last fall. The Donald lost by 7,000,000. Therefore, 47 states have proposed 361 laws to make it more difficult to vote. Contrary to the lie published by Terry Fitzgerald in a recent letter, Georgia made it illegal to come within 25 feet of a voter waiting in line to vote and offer them food or a drink. This is very relevant because Republicans have removed polling places from low income and minority neighborhoods forcing voters to wait in line several hours to vote.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
Walks
The 15 month long pandemic had a positive outcome in as much as it increased our daily walks. However one time while passing through a local Boise school we had picked up some trash and went to drop it off in the trash dumpster. Imagine our surprise to find it 1/3 full of class books? According to the trash company books are recyclable! The recycle bin was two feet away! More shocking? There were dozens of 4 ft Fluorescence tubes piled on the books! We thought Fluorescence products were classified as hazardous materials? One more shock: we glanced through some of the books to see how much they have changed. Oh boy, we are now getting a glimmer of why our youth are turning on America! Parents, you need to find time from work to visit your offspring’s classrooms!
Robert Taylor, Boise
Earth Day
Earth Day, April 22, is a day to celebrate our wonderful planet. In honor of Earth Day, I’m asking my Congress members to support legislation that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. Two good emission-lowering bills are being considered in Congress. The first is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), which will reduce carbon pollution by 30% in the first 5 years, and will help us reach zero emissions by 2050. This bill puts money in people’s pockets, because the fee collected on fossil fuels is returned to families as a “carbon cash back” payment. The second is the Growing Climate Solutions Act, a bipartisan bill that encourages climate-smart farming methods. Our congressmen will be more agreeable to climate change solutions if they receive calls and emails requesting that they support these bills. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the U.S.’s annual average temperature has increased by 2.4°F. I’m taking action now so that the Earth will remain livable for my children and grandchildren in the future.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
Misleading
The inside cover of today’s Idaho Press (Wednesday, April 14) has an article with the headline “Call to Action” with the subheading “Business leaders urge Biden to set ambitious climate goal”. At the bottom of the article is a photo of a coal-fired power plant showing what appears to be thick black smoke billowing into the atmosphere. To those not familiar with power plants this would reinforce the need to eliminate those that use coal for fuel. However, in fact the photo actually shows steam from the cooling towers silhouetted against the morning sky.
Cooling towers are used in power plants fired by coal, by natural gas, as well as nuclear plants and is the process to cool water before discharging it into a lake or stream. Steam is just vaporized water and does not pollute the environment. The steam in the photo can be seen to dissipate soon after it rises into the air. This is an example of how a simple photo can be misleading to the general public.
Larry Perkins, Star
China
Please do not buy products made in China. I knows it’s difficult. If a product is not marked where it was made don’t buy it until you verify where it’s made. This will be your contribution to the economic war with China. We buy products from China because they are cheap but if you buy American they last forever. In the long run you save money. Lets make China pay for Corona 19.
John Vrbanac, Meridian
Apocalypse
It is revealed that the Idaho legislature are the four horsemen of the education apocalypse. Here they come: A white horse with a bow and a crown conquering “insidious indoctrination.” A red horse with a great sword taking philosophies that are lurking, ready to excise them from our education system. A black horse whose rider holds scales tipped the wrong way. And lastly a pale horse carrying death to “the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism.”
Form a task force! Target education! Root out those who are not like-minded. Grab your pitch forks! Let’s ride!!
Seriously? What level of crazy is happening with our elected leaders? It looks like there is something way worse than Covid snatching sanity in the state capitol building in 2021.
Support education. Support teachers. Support school districts. Step up now. If anything, excise idiocy from your own ranks.
Troy Sullivan, Caldwell