Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Commentator is out of touch

Re: Jim Jones commentary 3/19/23. You are out of touch! Each week you trash AG Labrador, Conservatives, Republicans, and you show and reveal how much part of the establishment you have long become. You truly believe you have the higher moral ground than the IPT readers. Covid exposed so many things the left was doing and had been doing for years and getting away with it. CRT and Gender Identity has no place in Elementary School or Middle School. When Children reach the age of 18 as Adults they have many choices they can make. To label parents who care about their children “CULTURAL WARRIORS” IS BEYOND THE PALE. Saying that AG Labrador works for committees in the State Legislature and Departments in the State shows how out of touch you are. He was elected by the people not installed as a figurehead in Idaho’s “Good Ol’ Boy System”. Your 80 years of being on earth may give you wisdom but it certainly doesn’t give you insight or being in touch with reality.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments