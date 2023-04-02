Re: Jim Jones commentary 3/19/23. You are out of touch! Each week you trash AG Labrador, Conservatives, Republicans, and you show and reveal how much part of the establishment you have long become. You truly believe you have the higher moral ground than the IPT readers. Covid exposed so many things the left was doing and had been doing for years and getting away with it. CRT and Gender Identity has no place in Elementary School or Middle School. When Children reach the age of 18 as Adults they have many choices they can make. To label parents who care about their children “CULTURAL WARRIORS” IS BEYOND THE PALE. Saying that AG Labrador works for committees in the State Legislature and Departments in the State shows how out of touch you are. He was elected by the people not installed as a figurehead in Idaho’s “Good Ol’ Boy System”. Your 80 years of being on earth may give you wisdom but it certainly doesn’t give you insight or being in touch with reality.
Jeffrey Englebert, Eagle
Kuna sentence was not justice
Regarding the obscene sentence issued against the Kuna couple who abused their adopted child by many ways including making the child stand outside in the winter cold in only a diaper, resulting in cardiac arrest. As a child of abuse, I have to assume Judge Williamson has no idea what abuse does to a child. I am 79 and still carry emotional scars. Perhaps the judge should strip down, put on a diaper and go stand outside at night for several hours and experience what that poor child suffered through. That couple probably left the court room laughing and praising the judge for taking an unwanted child off their hands. How did she ever get to be a Senior Judge with no sense of JUSTICE?
James Hensley Sr., Boise
Hate is driving GOP agenda
It seems, with the leadership of Trump and the Idaho Legislature, that hate is the political strategy of the Republican Party. Hate of minorities; hate of public schools; hate of the LBGTQ community; hate of public health agencies; hate of African American history; hate of immigrants; hate of libraries; hate of homeless people; etc. President Nixon in his farewell address talked of the destructive nature of hate. It will destroy our country, our way of life and, as Nixon learned, it will destroy our souls. We did not tolerate the German fascists use of hate eight decades ago and we should not tolerate it now in this country. This is a very sad and pivotal time for our governance.
Thomas Haddock, Star
Fire retardants aren't safe
Dear Rep. Simpson: I would like to clear up some disinformation in your last newsletter. And because a letter to you just gets a less than public response, I've decided to write this. You wrote the following: "Unfortunately, despite fire retardant’s long use as a safe, legal, and critical tool for suppressing wildfires.... " I very much disagree with you. Fire retardants are not safe! There is a great deal of evidence that fire retardants used to suppress wildfires is not safe to the surrounding environment, to water quality, and has adverse effects on animal and human health. "Adverse health effects include endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer, and adverse effects on fetal and child development and neurologic function", according to the National Institutes of Health. (www.niehs.nih.gov/health/materials/flame_retardants_508.pdf). Please do not mislead your constituents or the public. Tell us why you really want to keep fire retardants. Are the companies giving to your campaign? And why not advocate for research into better fire management?
Alisa Rettschlag, Boise
