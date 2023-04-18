Keep Meridian Library safe
May 16 Vote to save Meridian Library very important!
The election coming up in May is another chance to keep our Meridian Library safe and full of educational material and books for our growing community.
Please vote for the existing trustees Josh Cummings and Destinie Hart to retain their seats and keep our wonderful library. Your vote could help keep extremists from deciding what our families can read.
Becky Martinson
Meridian
Take action for Earth Day
Earth Day is here again and it’s a good time to remember that climate change is a existential problem. Our federal, state, and local governments need to do more to address climate change so that our planet will remain livable. At the federal level, we can take action for the climate by writing our congressmen about the 2023 Farm Bill. Climate-smart forestry investments were prioritized in the Inflation Reduction Act that passed in 2022. The Farm Bill should protect the funding for conservation and forestry that was allocated in the last Congress. We need to let our Idaho delegation in Congress know that we care about climate-smart forestry.
Elizabeth Roberts
Eagle
Why no local candidates for police post?
Why am I not surprised? Mayor McLean and her cabal more widely known as the Boise City Council have narrowed their list for our next director of police accountability to a New Yorker, a Eugeneite and an Arizona highway patrolman whose resume strikes me less Broderick Crawford-like and more Triple A with a badge. None of whom have ever driven, pedaled or walked a beat in the town.
BSU cranks out multiple criminal justice majors annually, many who go on to obtain advanced degrees and serve. They've done it for decades. Yet once again there are no local candidates. I guess the city in its eagerness to become Portland cannot risk putting someone in place raised here, possibly by parents who taught them to respect law enforcement.
Between McLean's last Oregonian police chief, her last accountability director and erstwhile councilperson Sanchez, all of whom I believe are now suing, just give the job to Sanchez. A win (politicians)-win (Sanchez)-lose (citizens) scenario in popular parlance.
And put me down for McCraw.
Kevin Warnock
Boise
Is there a tax they won't vote for?
Extremely disappointed in District 21’s representatives this legislative session.
Senator Bernt (4th Generation Idahoan)
Representative Petzke District 21A (Idahoan since he was 2 years old)
Representative Ehlers District 21B (6th Generation Idahoan)
Appears Meridian’s District 21 has not met a spending bill they could resist voting for.
ALL SPENDING BILLS WERE VOTED ON PASSED AND SIGNED. Rept. Ehlers voted NO on 1
Not to mention Senator Bernt voted yes on “SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL NO. 101” Letter to the Biden administration to fix the border and give all illegals amnesty.
Not to mention drivers license.
The new Secretary of State McGrane received a 228% increase in just 1 year in office.
I’m sure there were other things tucked into bills that spent tax payers hard earned money but none of them mentioned the food tax.
Try as I might I could not find anything the legislative session referred to as budget reduction.
Deborah Knackert
Meridian
Freedom being threatened in Idaho
A few weeks ago, I received a fund-raising letter from Governor Little. The first paragraph read: “Across our country, a historic battle is raging between freedom and big government. We've watched as big government tried to trick us into giving up our values, our economy, and our freedom. Time after time, we've been proven RIGHT in our decision to stay free.”
I checked the date on the letter as I assumed this had to be an April Fools joke! Where the historic battle is raging between freedom and big government is right here in Idaho!
We have a Governor, Attorney General, and Republican legislatures attacking first amendment rights, attacking women’s reproductive rights, transgender health care rights, and the LGBTQ community in general. They want administering mRNA vaccines to be a crime. They are quite happy to have openly armed militias parading in our streets.
Yes, the threat to our freedom is right here in Idaho.
Steven Simpson
Boise
Vulnerable Child Act will have devastating consequences
I grew up in Idaho and have always called it my home. I am saddened by the passage of the Vulnerable Child Act and believe it’s necessary to talk about the devastating ripple effects it could have. Legislators cite concerns about treatments that “irreversibly damage their [transgender adolescents’] healthy bodies” but do not address suicide in this population. Among transgender adolescents, 47% have seriously considered and 25% have attempted suicide. Compared to cisgender peers, they are approximately 2 times more likely to have seriously considered and 1.45 times more likely to have previously attempted suicide.
Access to puberty blocking medications, which are reversible, affects these alarming statistics. Compared to transgender adolescents who were unable to access these medications, those who did were 70% less likely to have experienced suicidal ideation and 30% less likely to have attempted suicide. To allow access to puberty blocking medications is to save the lives of Idaho children. If Idaho lawmakers are concerned about things that “irreversibly damage… healthy bodies”, I urge them to consider the permanent damage of suicide.
Mickie Piechowski
Boise