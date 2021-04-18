Waste
Why does our infamous state legislature have time to waste listening to a group of disgruntled immature people from another state but has NO TIME to listen to the citizens of Idaho? The time and money they wasted should have been used to solve our problems — roads, schools, and property tax reform. Instead like the Lt. Governor and other members of the Party they would rather make up issues than actually tackle areal one. Are they afraid they actually would accomplish something? Governing is not easy and the state government has not dealt with a leading issue for years. This year again they have wasted my time and my money on non issues, power grabbing, and grandstanding. They can’t even get together on simple issues as full day kindergarten, having growth pay for itself, and letting us being able to live in our homes without fear of being forced to leave because of the horrible unfair property tax laws.
Jeffrey Larimore, Caldwell
Voting
I am concerned about voter suppression bills in Idaho, HB344 in particular. I simply don’t see the need for them. They are creating hurdles to voting. Is it really necessary to have a picture taken with a poll worker for voter registration purposes? I don’t think so.
I look around my college campus and see plenty of smart, talented individuals with bright futures walking amongst me. These same individuals are being directly impacted by legislation like HB344, with changes including no longer being able to use our student ID cards to vote. Many of my fellow college students don’t have easy access to transportation and other resources needed to overcome hurdles to voting.
College students aren’t the only ones affected: these bills impact diverse parts of our community and undermine our democracy. Other states have questioned voter integrity, but Idaho does not need to. Idaho is one of the best states when it comes to voter integrity. HB344 doesn’t add voter integrity in Idaho — it instead makes voting harder for Idahoans.
Jonathan Rodriguez, Kuna
Masks
I saw a woman on the news yesterday, who refuses to wear a mask, because it’s a “free country” and she’s tired of the good of the few dictating over the desires of the many (I paraphrase). She went on to say the “at risk” people can stay home or watch events on Voom if they don’t like it.
This is a very sad day in this country when people have absolutely no sense of community other than their own “tribe” — those who think and believe as they do. Where the simple act of wearing a mask is so politicized that “no-maskers” choose to put everyone around them at risk and extend the virus so that they may exercise their preference to not wear one. God help us.
Chris Ransom, Nampa