Limits
Now that our grocery stores are limiting the number of people in their store at one time, what happens if the majority of the customers head for the wine section or the produce section or the bakery section at the same time? Will store employees kick us out because we are not maintaining the appropriated number of people in a 120 square feet area?. Am I going to be told when I can walk down the canned foods aisle, or the cereal aisle? I do know how to stay 6 feet (or more) from another person. What will we do if the hospitals start doing the same thing?
Jack Gilman, Meridian
Democracy
The Army Corps of Engineers’ CRSO draft EIS for the 4 lower Snake River dams is government overreach. Why do the feds get to decide to kill Idaho’s birthright salmon and Steelhead? Why do we pay federal income taxes only to see over $17 billion wasted on failed attempts to bring back our fish? Why do Idahoans have to pay the price for unreliable dams that don’t even mainly power Idaho homes? These are all questions we should be asking the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Land Reclamation. I’m angry that a small group of individuals, bought out by the Bonneville Power Administration and the Lewiston Port, get to choose the fate of our fish. Chinook, Sockeye, and Steelhead used to paint the Snake River Basin with streaks of red and silver as they returned in the millions to their breeding grounds, bringing with them valuable ocean nutrients which fertilized our farms and forests. Now, these fish have been dammed to extinction. Without breaching the four lower Snake dams, Idaho’s renowned salmon and Steelhead will soon only be seen in history books. And yet, it seems like the CRSO, a federal organization, doesn’t even want to consider saving our fish. Despite packed telecomment lines and thousands of letters, CRSO won’t extend the public comment period which ends April 13. The feds are ruthlessly killing Idaho’s beloved fish and wasting our tax dollars, and they clearly don’t care what we think about it all. So much for democracy.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise
Earth Day
In light of the global pandemic that we are all facing together, it is even more important that we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This year, in coordination with hundreds of events across the world, we’re holding Earth Day Live Boise, a virtual celebration of the planet. At 11 am, Wednesday, April 22, an all-ages Zoom webcast will focus on climate activism during the pandemic. It will feature music performed by local bands, art demonstrations, and renowned environmentalist speakers from local organizations including the Sunrise Movement, Extinction Rebellion, and the Idaho Conservation League.
The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/925635092 or call in at +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782.
The climate crisis isn’t stopping and neither should we. Please come celebrate Earth Day and make a difference for our planet!
Petra Hoffman, Boise
Unprecedented times
People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia and their caregivers are significantly impacted by the current crisis and, although dementia in and of itself is unlikely to increase risk for COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk. For example, people with Alzheimer's may forget to wash their hands or take other recommended precautions to prevent illness and diseases like COVID-19 and the flu may worsen cognitive impairment due to dementia.
As we face unprecedented times, the Alzheimer's Association continues to focus on its mission to maximize quality care and support for the 27,000 individuals and the 88,000 family caregivers living with Alzheimer’s in Idaho and the more than 5.7 million affected across the country. Together, we can provide hope and support for some of our state’s most vulnerable constituents. if you’re a caregiver who needs support, the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Idaho is here for you. Get the support and information you need without leaving home. Help is available around the clock, 365 days a year via our free, 24/7 Helpline. Call us today at 800.272.3900 and visit alz.org/COVID19 for more tips.
The issue that arose for my family was that one of my grandmother’s caregivers, Elizabeth, who is like family, became ill. My grandma has had Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years and has needed round the clock care for over a decade. When Elizabeth started showing symptoms of COVID19 she was no longer able to take care of my grandma and we had to find another caregiver to take her place. Luckily, my grandmother transitioned well, but Elizabeth had to jump through ridiculous hoops in order to get tested and we don’t know when she will be able to return to work.
Lindsay Meloy, Boise
Vote for Brenda
As a former House of Representatives member for District 23,I have known Brenda Richards for many years and want toencourage District 23 voters to vote for her for the Idaho Senate.Brenda is a dedicated public servant, the former electedTreasurer for Owyhee County, an Owyhee Initiative leader and a long-time Owyhee Cattle Association member. She's served on public lands advisory boards and has represented Idaho well in national and regional agricultural groups. She's a long-time active Owyheeconservative Republican with dedicated experience in many aspects of Southern Idaho life.Brenda also has the personal characteristics necessary to succeed retiring Sen. Bert Brackett as a real leader in Idaho's Senate. She has Brackett's supportand will be a great successor to his many years of service.Brenda brings a broad array of personal traits to thisposition. She's knowledgeable, and not afraid to askquestions and to learn from those around her.She's a thoughtful individual, cognizant of the many constituenciesof her area. Brenda also has a winning personality and is not afraid to listen to different perspectives on the issues. She's a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, pro-life anti-abortion. Shesupports public education; she and her husband Tony have successfullyraised three sons in Owyhee schools.She's a thoughtful individual, a solid Republican and will be a great replacementfor Sen. Brackett in the Idaho Senate.I would also like to offer my support for Matt Bundy, who is running for open seat 23A. Matt has broadexperience as a Mountain Home city councilman, (16 years)high school teacher and Air Force veteran. He has the requisite experience and judgment to represent District23 well in the House.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls
Support Adams
We wholeheartedly support Ben Adams for Idaho. We have known this young man for many years. His family lived overseas as missionaries so he had opportunity to see and understand different political systems. He served and lead in military service. He has know both good times and very difficult times and has overcome. He is a young man of high character, very discerning, and will serve with wisdom and intelligence. We believe that he will do what he promises to do to his whole ability.
Jim & Aleta Smith, Emmett