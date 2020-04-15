Thankful
As an American citizen, I’m thankful and grateful that the United States has a President who cares for our well-being and safety. The President has done everything within his power to see that every person suspected of having Covid 19 has been medically tested, treated, or hospitalized, if necessary. From New York to California nobody has been denied medical care. President Trump has been trying to help our country medically, financially, and emotionally through his daily communications.
It’s disrespectful and a disgrace for a former State Committeewoman to say that “The President has blood on his hands!” This lady places blame in the wrong places! Do you think Communist China might be a legitimate culprit for spreading the Covid virus? Travel bans were put in place for the safety of Americans. The World Health Organization didn’t claim Covid 19 was a pandemic until March 11 … the first cases in China were in December!!! Not a timely notification whatsoever!
Our Administration is very competent in handling the affairs and safety of our country. Our officials are elected by the people and for the people and our State Governors are quite capable of knowing their own State’s needs and capabilities. Do you really think that someone sitting in an office in Washington, D.C. understands our local needs?
Amendment 10 to the U. S. Constitution states “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Centralized power was never the goal of our founding fathers.
May the coming days bring hope, health, and prosperity back to all our people and beloved country. God bless our President and our nation.
Linda Vilgiate, Eagle
Shocked
I was shocked reading an editorial regarding child care in the Statesman 4/7. The person actually suggested the governor issue an order that 25-30 hours a week is now full time for state employees because they are working from home. Then she goes on to say there are studies showing that decreasing work hours to 25-30 per week doesn’t decrease productivity. First, why should state employees be given special treatment over so many other workers who are at home? Second, if working 25-30 hours per week doesn’t decrease productivity, why are state employees getting paid for 40 hours?! Third, if these studies are correct, we should be able to decrease state positions by 25%, saving tax payers huge amounts in salaries, benefits and guaranteed pensions.
I think it’s time all levels of “public servants”, including our congress members and staffs, felt the pain that the private sector is feeling. Let them take a 25% (or more) cut in pay until the economy is back on its feet. And they should not be eligible for any reimbursement for this reduction when things get back to normal. Private sector workers are either losing jobs, or taking reductions in salaries. Share the pain!
Jean Weaver, Meridian
Cultural warfare
Cheers to Governor Brad Little for having the moral and political strength to sign two bills passed by the legislature which far-left individuals have erroneously labeled ‘anti-transgender’ but which are clearly intended to bring common-sense and a measure of decency to a narrative which for far too long has been defined by the politically-correct cultural-reengineering clique.
Jeers to the Idaho State Legislature who decided to kick the can down the road – again – for property-tax reform and infrastructure improvements, among many other items important to all Idahoans, in their rush to appease the cultural-reengineering cabal regarding trans-gender and LGBQT issues that effect a tiny, insignificant number of people. One wonders how many more legislative sessions this tail-wagging-the-dog mind set will continue and how much more time will be wasted on irrelevant cultural warfare.
Robert Graham, Meridian
RIP
James Drury passed away yesterday April the sixth. One of the best western actors of all time. The Virginian was his signature claim to fame. I am saddened by his passing. Do any of you know who he was? Will the Press Tribune give four adoring pages to him as they did to bryant? Lower case intentional.
Michael Duncan, Nampa
The young child
This week, Idahoans across the state are honoring young children and those who care for them during Week of the Young Child (WOYC). WOYC is an annual, nationwide celebration that focuses public attention on the needs of young children and their families while recognizing the importance of the programs and services that meet those needs.
Early childhood programs serve as Idaho’s economic backbone. In the best of times, these programs are vital in serving the needs of hard-working families and young children. The challenges we are facing today drives home the importance of childcare and increased awareness about the impact these programs have on our society.
In Idaho, nearly two-thirds of parents with children under five are work and need safe, trustworthy and affordable childcare. Access to high-quality, affordable childcare allows parents the freedom to work without disruptions to their employment. During this pandemic, with all its challenges, it’s clear that quality childcare supports both children and the businesses where their parents work.
The value that early childhood educators have on young children’s lives and their families cannot be overstated. These educators provide priceless support for hard-working parents and families. Their role as loving caregivers, experienced educators is something that we should all recognize.
Across Idaho, twenty-seven Mayors and four school districts have issued proclamations to celebrate Week of the Young Child. Join with us, April 11-17 as we celebrate young children in Idaho and recognize the early childhood educators, who too often don’t receive the recognition they deserve.
Beth Oppenheimer, Boise
Online learning
My daughter Hailey began online learning after experiencing bullying at her previous school. Today, we are facing a different type of bully—COVID-19. Families are now trying to navigate a learning environment they have little experience in. I hope by sharing a few tips my family has learned along the way will help make your child’s online school experience a successful one.
First, set up a place in your home for your child’s learning. It doesn’t have to be elaborate. What’s important is your child knows that area is their space for learning.
Next, set a schedule. There’s a lot to get through in a school day. Having a schedule will help structure your child’s day so they can get the most out of their learning.
Finally, try to be as involved in your child’s learning as possible. With many parents also trying to work from home, this may seem like an impossible task. Simply asking you child questions about what they are learning can have a big impact.
My daughter has had a positive experience at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA). Hopefully with these tips families across Idaho can have a positive experience with online learning too!
Julie Thompson, Nampa
Vote Wroten
My friend Kenny Wroten is a candidate for Idaho State Representative, District 13, Position B. It’s been said that service to others is the rent we pay for the space we occupy on this earth. Kenny’s record of public service is long and impressive. i tease him that once in a while there is an edition of the Idaho Press without his picture in it. At present, he chairs the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the City of Nampa Venue Commission, and is president of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa. He is always up to date on issues facing our city, county, state, and nation. His take is his own, not an echo of somebody else. He is very good at expressing his views, but just as good at listening to the views of others with an open mind. And of course if you know Kenny at all, you are familiar with his delightful sense of humor. I don’t know how this man does everything he does, but he always does it with a smile. We are very fortunate that Kenny has offered now to serve as our representative in the state legislature. He will serve us well. I encourage you to give him your vote in our mail-in election, May 19.
John Watts, Nampa
Lying
It is long past time for you to stop publishing repeated versions of the same letter accusing President Trump of “lying” about the coronavirus pandemic. Before January neither he nor anyone else was paying particular attention to coronavirus, which neither he nor even Dr. Fauci expected to explode into a lethal pandemic. Dr. Fauci said on January 21, “This is not a major threat for the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.” But President Trump was quicker than any Democrat to recognize the serious threat, leading to his ban on flights from China on January 31, and increasingly aggressive mitigation actions by his administration throughout February.
On January 31, and for another week, no Democrat said or did anything about coronavirus. They were 100% focused on impeaching the president. They slammed Trump’s ban on Chinese travel as xenophobic, racist, and part of his “war on immigrants.” Pelosi and DiBlasio enthusiastically promoted Chinese New Year festivities. A month later, on February 24, they were still encouraging tourists to reject “racism” and visit their respective Chinatowns.
President Trump initially underestimated the seriousness of coronavirus, but he recognized it before most people, certainly before any Democrat, and he implemented all the recommendations of his expert task force. He also tried to point towards what we hope will be a successful end to this catastrophe. And he rightly emphasizes the critical importance of avoiding a repeat of the Depression of the 1930s, not to “protect Boeing’s stock dividends” but so people don’t starve in a collapsed economy.
So enough petty, dishonest, partisan snark. If Governors Cuomo and Newsom can work positively with President Trump, so can the rest of Trump haters! At least for now.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Prevention
Expanding Vaccine Access to Prevent Future Pandemics
This week we celebrated World Health Day, a time to commemorate the role of nurses and midwives in keeping our communities healthy, but the day was undeniably was overshadowed by our ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19. Every day of this pandemic, I am reminded that all people deserves access to health care, and yet I am all
too aware that one in five children around the world still lacks access to basic vaccines. As a Family Nurse practitioner, I am passionate about vaccines and advocating to increase access to vaccines in developing countries. I have seen first hand the barriers families face in accessing essential health services. On a recent trip to Uganda, I saw mothers walk for miles to line up to get the necessary vaccines for their babies so they could celebrate their first birthday.
The stress and anxiety many feel amid the COVID-19 outbreak is not different from the day-to-day stress poor and medically vulnerable people feel when they cannot get vaccinated and we fail to achieve population-wide immunity for vaccine- preventable diseases. The coronavirus shows us that an outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere, and we all have a stake in keeping our children and our communities safe from infectious disease. Join me in asking Senator Risch, Senator Crapo, and Representative Simpson to fully fund global childhood immunization programs in the federal budget. These programs benefit Americans – not only is expanding access to vaccines beneficial for national security and global stability, it is also the right thing to do by our fellow humans.
Becky Elder, Boise