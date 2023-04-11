Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Meridian Library still not safe

Remember the debacle last month when "Concerned Citizens of Meridian" wanted to dissolve the Meridian library? The public outcry was immense and swayed the Ada County commissioners. But, we are still not safe. The upcoming May election includes 2 seats for the Meridian Library Trustees. If you want our library to keep its diverse collection of books, then don't let extreme candidates infiltrate the board. Vote for incumbents Destinie and Josh, and keep our library functioning as is!!!

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

