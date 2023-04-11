Remember the debacle last month when "Concerned Citizens of Meridian" wanted to dissolve the Meridian library? The public outcry was immense and swayed the Ada County commissioners. But, we are still not safe. The upcoming May election includes 2 seats for the Meridian Library Trustees. If you want our library to keep its diverse collection of books, then don't let extreme candidates infiltrate the board. Vote for incumbents Destinie and Josh, and keep our library functioning as is!!!
Sue Mayo
Meridian
Lisa Sanchez treated unfairly
I am writing to you as a two-spirit citizen of Cherokee nation and Settler, and a Democrat, to express my shock at the behavior of the Boise city council and Mayor’s office (most who are also Democrats) in their conduct towards duly elected city councilwoman Lisa Sanchez. How can we as Democrats here in Idaho critique the behavior of Tennessee Republicans when our own mayor and city council have so unjustly treated a majority elected representative. The mayor has acted pathetically and shamelessly to to silence critique and the council has bowed to these tactics. Shame shame shame on all of them. Who have they fooled? Perhaps some fancy white liberals who like to hide behind bureaucratic decorum? Hmm, do they think the public so dim, we all see what this is about, and it’s utterly appalling and does nothing but support yet again white supremacist and patriarchal structures. We have to stop repeating the old oppressive systems, find our courage to speak truth, face them and do right.
Samuel Paden
Garden City
Cost of spay/neuter vouchers rising to $30
To the people of Gem County from Pet Adoption League: PAL has a spay/neuter voucher program available for feral cats in Gem County. Beginning April 15, 2023, the voucher cost will increase from $20 to $30. PAL pays for the surgery, and the $20 only covers a portion of the cost. We cannot continue to support this program without the price increase. We hope the public understands the importance of this program and the social benefits that come from reducing unwanted kittens in the county. Also beginning in April, we will sell up to 60 vouchers per month instead of only 40. This voucher program helps with the overpopulation of cats in Gem County, and will help prevent the suffering that can occur to kittens without a home. Join us in helping every animal to have a loving supportive home and a healthy life! Thank you.
Shell Wiley, treasurer, PAL
Emmett
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion