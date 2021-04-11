Activism
The latest proof of the Idaho Press Tribune’s support for radical Marxist ideology comes in the form of a reprint of an Idaho Education News article. The article is about a handful of Marxist-educated kids from a scattering of high schools that marched at the statehouse against a bill under consideration. The evil-doing? Proposed legislation that prevents Idaho public schools from teaching that white people are the sole reason for every ill and injustice in our country. The bill addresses the unacknowledged point that race had little or nothing to do with whatever problem we as a nation experienced. This legislation demands that leftist educators teach that view and not the revisionist, anti-American, pro-Marxist view. The Press should editorially acknowledge the fact that individuals are responsible for bad acts, not the entire race. This is especially so when bad actors are acting as representatives of the people. Societal accountability, fairness, and justice demand it although the Press sees it differently.
Jack Fuller, Boise
Editor’s note: The Idaho Press does not endorse any political ideology. Coverage of political events does not indicate an agreement.
Lincoln
In the April 8, 2021 Idaho Press article about Lincoln, there is one point that needs to be emphasized that often gets lost. If Lincoln had not gotten involved after the military trial of Dakota warriors who had killed more than 200 settlers, the number of executions would have been much higher. The Army had planned a mass execution of 303 Dakota warriors. Lincoln demanded to see the trial records and decided that 39 (later 38) were most clearly guilty. Because of him, 265 death sentences were commuted. Some could argue that the execution of 38 is too many, but give Lincoln credit for saving 265 lives.
Jerry Ford, Meridian
Crisis
President Biden has become an enabler of the drug cartel and child trafficking by coyotes at the border. He has told the world that the US Mexican border is open. Drugs can flow freely. Children are escorted by coyotes to the border. Coyotes are making lots of money, thanks to Joe. Children are taken to unsafe places where there now is evidence of sexual abuse. Some are put up in hotels but our homeless and veterans are left on the street. Migrants are then sent out into the interior of the US, not notifying the cities/states that they are coming , even that they have Covid. Thank Joe for the terrorist that are not caught because the border patrol is processing children. President Biden and Harris have not traveled to the border to view the chaos/crisis. They have put a fence with barbwire around the Capitol but leave the border wide open, not protecting the US citizens. Even the President of Mexico recognizes the crisis that Joe has created.
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
PPP
I find it hard to believe that Senators Crapo and Risch decided to join forces with such knuckleheads as Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley in voting No on the PPP Extension Act. Ninety one other Senators used common sense and voted Yes.
Steve Broden, Boise
Tromp
I have been very impressed with the leadership of President Marlene Tromp of Boise State University. I was very intrigued to see how she would begin to make her mark as the new leader of that university. During some controversial times she has taken the time to listen to those legislators and students who have concerns regarding some of the programs and initiatives at the University.
As an educator it was disheartening to hear that the principles of diversity and inclusion were not being practiced by students and faculty at my alma mater. I commend President Tromp for having the backbone to stand by those ideals and to temporarily suspend the diversity and inclusion classes while a law firm was hired to investigate the abuses that were happening to various students.
I hope those classes fully return for in person learning staffed by educators and full of students who truly exemplify diversity and inclusion. Thank you again President Tromp for your leadership.
Alan Oney, Meridian
Fact check
I’m responding to the letter written by Thomas Norris on April 4, 2021. The quote attributed to Admiral Yamamoto (WWII) is incorrect. According to Donald M. Goldstein (professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and author of “At Dawn We Slept: The Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, 1981) the quote has been fabricated and used as an argument for gun ownership. This information came from factcheck.org, which we should all be using more often. Snopes.com is another good way to make sure your claims are accurate.
Carolyn Hondo, Boise