‘A lot of wins’ this session
It turns out that our Idaho legislature did actually get plenty of work done for our state in 2022. Betsy Z. Russel’s excellent April 3 article on the session recap summed up a more overall level-headed outcome than those head-line mugging, flame throwers on the right fringe would have had us believe. I’m disappointed with some of the wins and some of the losses, of course. That’s our system of “balanced” government, such as it is. But for the most part, we level-headed Idahoans, collectively, ended up with a lot of wins in this year’s session.
Rebecca Proctor
Boise
Grammy Awards
I watched the last 1/2 of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards hosted by the boorish and politically-rude Trevor Noah and was disturbed by one of the records of the year.
That was Justin Bieber’s song with two other artists.
The song went like this; “I get my peaches from Florida-followed by some bleeped-out vulgar lyrics- I get my weed from California.”
Oh Really?!
Justin could relieve himself of the hassle and get his weed from OR-EE_Gon.
Mom and dad, is this what you want your teenagers listening to?
Why do your children need to be like the world?
The Academy Awards provided us with fake, faux, drama with the so-called slap upon Chris Rock’s chin.
It seems like I and only a few people in America saw many signs in that incident that showed us that this was all acting.
What is shocking is how gullible the general public is about this fracas.
In my mind the thing that is most important is the upcoming commemoration of the death, burial, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell
Candidate ads
It is interesting to see the ads for Little, Bedke, Luna all referencing Joe Biden, but no one they are running against in their respective races. Are they running against Biden? Didn’t know he was on the ballot for any of these races. Why are they not contrasting themselves with those who are actually running for the respective offices? Is it because they are all R’s and they wouldn’t want to rock any boats in their own party. Seems like they could do better!
Jean Rahr
Nampa
‘Chance to change is now’
Some very concerning, dangerous things are happening in our country; mostly concerning GOP. From Ted Cruz (before Biden’s confirmation) leading a group of 11 Republican senators to overturn the election; to senators refusing to impeach Trump (when it’s obvious he is guilty); to Trump inciting the insurrection; to Governor Little suing Biden’s administration for issuing mandates to save lives; and McGeachin’s association with Political Action Conference; we have a mess in this country.
The lauding of Putin by Trump supporters; Trump praising Putin while President; and McGeachin’s association with Trump is anti-American. I’m sure Trump had treason in mind, to take 15 boxes of classified material to Mar-a-Lago.
Risch said, “(Putin is a) man who’s only desire is to sew chaos in order to make himself look strong.” Sounds exactly like Trump; yet he voted against impeachment.
Our legislators are worthless. The chance to change is now. Bundy’s not qualified either. How can someone who had to be banned from the Capitol sit there as Governor? Republicans: vote according to Luna’s List of Values.
Judy Smith
Caldwell
‘Republicans in Name Only’
I am very concerned about the vetting and communication with voters done by the Idaho Republican Party. Idaho’s 2 Senators (Crapo and Risch) have consistently voted with Democrats on important bills which are pro-China and pro far left agenda items. They voted against Republicans on the passed Infrastructure bill. This bill was huge and only contained less than 10% on infrastructure. When I contacted Sen. Crapo about his vote, his response was “Idaho needs the money.” No concern over the massive spending in the bill having nothing to do with infrastructure. They both voted for the passed bill HR 4521 again with the Democrats and against Republicans. “The Republican Study Committee put together a seven-pager on the House Democrats’ bill, noting provisions going far beyond boosting international competition and instead advancing Biden’s climate extremism, including implementing the Paris Climate Treaty, paying out climate change foreign aid, authorizing the military to response to climate crisis, and more spending on clean energy and solar.” They are Republicans in Name Only!
Janice Quinn
Nampa