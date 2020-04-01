Wrong
Sadly to admit but right is right. I support President Trump on most issues but this time he is wrong, Massie is correct! The pork in this bill is not just feeding favorite and contentious supporters such as PBS and Pelosi’s theatre in D.C. but it contains many things that are just flat WRONG and I can not support! The money for abortion, Planned Parenthood, the rules changing ballots and who can vote, collect and handle those ballots is anti-American and pro illegal immigrant! Why can Congress not figure out how to pass a clean bill without all the garbage, perks, favors and outright lies? This bill will pass as most “representatives” will vote without ever reading the bill, that is NOT what they are elected to do! The bill will be challenged and head to the Supreme Court thus more delay to those that truly need the help. Lazy, close minded, partisan and self-aggrandizing “representatives” are not what the citizens deserve! The Wuhan Virus shall also pass, hopefully with minimal casualties, but the damage to the Country and the economy may be irreversible! I am over 60, have respiratory health issues and am high risk, but I care more about the future of America and my Grandchildren than my personal health threats. This bill should be voted down, a clean bill passed by informed and moral House and Senate Representatives. Anything else is simply a direct violation of the oath of office these people swore they would uphold. What is the larger treat, Wuhan or Washington?
Ken Withey,
Blanchard
The lengthy article that appeared on Page A8 today (Friday, March 27) is just one example of what many people see as a bias in the news media against President Trump.
The headline reads: “Even as US coronavirus deaths top 1,000, Trump claims his early action saved lives”. The implication is clear: The President is out of touch with the reality of the situation.
The two-deck headline, flush left and right across the top of the page, seems out of place, as if it belongs on an editorial or an opinion piece and not a news article. That is, until you read the text: President Trump has “repeatedly overstated” the effects of his decisions, has “misrepresented federal efforts” to fight the spread of the virus and has “repeatedly minimized” and “falsely claimed” and “overstated” and so forth and so on. So the headline does belong with the story.
In fact, however, the piece was not a news article but a commentary, straight from that bastion of liberalism, the Los Angeles Times. It should have been labeled as such. Unless, of course, the Idaho Press considers that fair and balanced reporting.
Roger Neumann,
Nampa
Gratitude
After reading letters which criticize the President and other leaders, I wanted to correct an idea that seems to run wild during times of crisis. A true leader calms the masses, assembles experts who do their best to solve the problem and uses everything possible to help, strongly but calmly. Leaders give encouraging news to all, even those who can’t handle the slightest upset to their apple cart.
Ninety nine percent of us could not solve the Covid-19 problem in time to save millions of people. We are witnessing heroic actions from medical, scientific and ordinary citizens. Leaders keep the peace and pass on the latest good news. This is what most Americans expect from them.
Why are so many willing to criticize when they have no solutions to offer? The country is tired of whiners and complainers. Unfortunately, we have a whole segment of society who can’t cope without therapy dogs and play-doh.
C’mon people, let’s appreciate the hardworking professionals, support the leaders who are trying to get things back to your normal. Don’t panic. Be generous, kind and remember you live in the country where everyone in the world would want to come for medical treatment. We have our beautiful Treasure Valley, plenty of water, beautiful skies and hardworking neighbors. By summer we will probably be looking back with gratitude that we made it through.
Nancy Oleksy,
Eagle
Same page
Can someone explain to me why the Redhawk golf course is still open?
It pulled the pins and filled in the cups Thursday and Friday morning it was back in Business? Governors office said this was a MAYOR issue, Mayor’s office said Governor said golf courses could stay open? The city of Nampa closed its Rec Center and BOTH golf courses. Redhawk is still renting golf carts to golfers, wonder just how sanitary those are. Another course we contacted said ONLY carts owned by the GOLFER will be allowed. The vast majority of golfers today fit into the age bracket of the MOST vulnerable potential patients. Does the owners of this facility REALLY care about the well being of our citizens or is MONEY the motivating factor? We all need to be on the SAME page with this pandemic.
Ronald Green,
Nampa
Spending
Those of you who think that our two major political parties can’t agree on anything of substance, take heart. There is one very important issue on which, with rare exception, they agree almost unanimously.
That would be running up debt. When it comes to that, not only do they reach across the aisle, they bear-hug each other. Heck, they even sing koombaya.
Which means the days of severe austerity measures and rioting are not a question of if, but when. And when future generations who are going to feel the brunt of this fiscal irresponsibility ask why we didn’t do anything about it, you can tell them “because they were too busy arguing about transgendered bathrooms.”
But is it really our leaders’ fault? After all, how many of We the People are demanding they do something about the debt? Compare that to the number of us who are demanding some kind of goodies — free health care, free college, massive military spending, corporate bailouts … the list is endless.
In our personal lives, we look at $10,000 credit as being the same as $10,000 cash. No, it isn’t. If you have $10,000 credit, you ain’t got bupkis. You’ll have to pay it all back, plus interest, some day.
So when the county does buckle — and possibly collapse — under the weight of its debt, don’t be too harsh on our leaders. They’re only doing what the most vocal of us demanded they do — spend, spend, spend.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Recently, our pastor spoke of an angry atheist who attacked Mother Teresa claiming she was only reaching out to the poor for selfish reasons; she desired only personal attention for her acts of charity.
The lesson of the angry man was not that he was an atheist. Rather, he could be any one of us who chooses to belittle, mock, or attack someone else rather than consider improving themselves.
The current Pandemic provides an opportunity for all of us in these abnormal times for self-reflection.
Families have an opportunity to draw closer. Children, restrained from the physical proximity of friends may find themselves playing games with their parents and actually communicating. Parents cannot respond by stating they do not have time.
Married couples now have the opportunity to recall the joy of marriage given the additional time to consider the meaning of love and the vows they made long ago.
We are removed from the “old”normal, but now enter the abnormal with an opportunity for a “new” normal.
Hopefully, when the virus completes its carnage, mankind will be able to look back recognizing that through this painful experience a greater good has emerged.
Bob Fontaine,
Eagle
Wind
Wake up Idaho! These “wind farms” are only coming to Idaho because of complacency. “Idaho’s biggest wind farm planned near Shoshone.” Magic Valley Times, Friday, March 20.
Did you know-
Power “generated” is not stored (like coal and gas) but must be used as it is being “made”.
In their own words this power is not for Idaho — it is going to be sold to the highest bidder…to the West. Maybe those folks should unplug and get outdoors instead.
The only thing Idaho gets?
A constant stream of heavy trucks (think oversize loads) tearing up “infrastructure,” i.e. roads. Sure they’ll give money for roads now but 5 years “down the road”? You pay.
A landscape permanently scarred whether power is being generated or not. You pay.
Idaho prides itself on the preservation of the outdoors. Yet this will kill how many birds? The travel patterns and habits of countless animals will change. You pay.
The noise generated, perhaps not heard by all, nevertheless exists. You pay.
These companies don’t “make” money on the power generated.
They make money from grants and subsidies (“Wind Production Tax Credit”) and then leave. You pay.
It starts local. Contact the cities, the counties, the state and federal legislators. Keep Idaho “green,” or you’ll pay.
Rosanne Smith,
Moyie Springs
Better
21 day Order
Governor Little,
Your order directly addresses the most basic needs and rights of Idahoans. Nothing is more fundamental to our State and the rights of citizens than our health. Isn’t there a document called the Declaration of Independence which leads off by citing three basic unalienable human rights; Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness? Do not, for one minute listen to those who proclaim or announce, their “rights” rise above your order. Your order is based on the knowledge of science and medical care. Rest assured history will prove you right.
To those of Health Freedom Idaho, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and others who criticize, please remember how you treat the small child roasting marshmallows by the campfire. One, don’t let them get too close. Two, let the marshmallow cool before stuffing into their mouths. They will be the better for it.
Charles Gains,
Boise
The truth
Who can we trust? Everything that has been reported to date about the caronavirous seems to be proven false. It’s like the flu.
The symptoms are mild. Only the elderly.
Those with underlying conditions. Just wash your hands. No more than 10 people in a room. Those who need tests will get tests.
There’s no need to be afraid. To quote the president, “you probably won’t die”.
Conventional wisdom doesn’t seem to hold true either. We have the best medical system in the world. If your sick they will help you. Share and share alike. We’re all in this together. The pillars of our society are crumbling before our eyes. The right to assemble. The freedom to choose your religion and the right to practice it. The right to be secure in your person, place and effects and the freedom to go where you please. The freedom of the press, who’s search for the truth was so important, that it’s rights were codified in the first amendment, now simply a mouthpiece of propaganda and lies. We simply can’t trust anyone. Test, test, test. Identify, isolate, investigate. Who’s sick? Who isn’t? Why and why not? Where and when?
These are all things that must be done to stop a pandemic. Yet, the vast majority of people who have symptoms are refused testing. Those with positive tests, isolated at home with family members that are never tested.
Reporting one positive test per household.
The numbers are a lie. The math is invalid.
What’s true and what isn’t? Who do we trust?
The Drs. And nurses on the front lines, denying access to their facilities and refusing patients?
The government? The press? Our neighbors?
I keep trying to figure out who’s telling the truth. I’ve come to the conclusion, no one is.
Erin Hagadorn,
Emmett
Work together
I want to thank the governor for calling the statewide shelter in place order. I think it’s less confusing for all involved, and will help us pull together as a community to stop the spread of the virus and protect health care workers. I feel more confident going forward with recommendations based on science and prevention. Perhaps the members of Health Freedom Idaho who were protesting the announcement should step up and volunteer on the front lines since they believe that the order is “disproportionate.” If they feel safe out and about in the community, they might be the perfect folks to help deliver groceries to those of us who are more vulnerable due to age or pre-existing conditions. Or perhaps they could volunteer to help test people at the drive up testing stations? We all need to work together to make this work!
Kari Filson,
Boise