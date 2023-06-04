Jim Jones

The political extremists who took control of North Idaho College in the 2020 trustee election wasted little time trying to destroy what had been the jewel in Idaho’s community college crown since its founding in 1933. The hostile take-over of NIC’s board of trustees was engineered by Brent Regan and his collection of far-right extremists. They falsely claimed in the election that NIC was run by a bunch of radical liberals who were essentially brainwashing the students. Nothing could have been further from the truth but Regan’s candidates carried the day.

Regan chairs the so-called Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which deplores public education. IFF’s president has said: “I don’t think government should be in the education business. It is the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today.” This attitude would explain why Regan’s trustees have driven the college to the brink of disaster. Unless things take a dramatic turn very soon, NIC will lose its accreditation and just be a fond memory of the thousands who were educated in its hallowed halls.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as a Justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular columnist for The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com

