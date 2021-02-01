Christopher Tapp was 20 years old when police coerced a false confession by telling Tapp he was going to the gas chamber if he didn’t tell police what they wanted to hear.
DNA evidence fully exonerated Tapp 20 years later.
He was finally free from his prison cell, but not free from injustice. Despite his innocence, Tapp was on his own, left to pick up the pieces of his life without anything from the state that unjustly deprived him of his liberty.
It’s shocking that exonerees leave prison ill-equipped for life on the outside, with no income for food, housing, transportation, medical care or psychological counseling. The innocent are not even entitled to the same transitional benefits provided to the guilty when they’re released from prison.
Why?
Unfortunately, Idaho is still one of only 15 states in the nation that does not offer its wrongly convicted citizens any financial compensation to help them rebuild their lives.
In fact, the only avenue for exonerated Idahoans to obtain financial justice is to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the government entities that contributed to the wrongful conviction. These lawsuits usually take years to resolve and do not help the exonerated when they need it most.
A law providing a fixed amount of money per year of wrongful incarceration is a necessary and logical first step that would allow the wrongly convicted to receive the assistance they deserve — quickly — from the system that failed them.
That is why last year I introduced the “Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act,” which would have provided Idahoans wrongly incarcerated with monetary compensation for each year they lost behind bars for something they did not do.
The bill passed both the House and Senate with overwhelming support. Unfortunately, it was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little. In his veto message, Little noted that he admired the intent of the legislation and committed himself to working with me to address his concerns.
We worked hard together this fall and winter to make changes to the legislation while ensuring a fair process for innocent Idahoans. Thanks to Gov. Little’s willingness to come back to the table and reach a compromise, I have introduced an updated version of the bill this session. The governor has committed to me that he will sign the bill.
There is no way to give Chris Tapp back what he lost. We cannot turn back time to allow him to attend his father’s funeral or build a career and family through his 20s and 30s, but we must do what we can to help him and people like him start over.
This, for sure, is a small price to pay for wrongfully convicting someone and depriving them of their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. When that happens, we as a state, as a society and as citizens have an obligation to make it right.