One of the most fun things we get to do at the Idaho Press is highlight success and innovation in our community.
We invite you to help us do that through our new Idaho Press Top Workplaces initiative.
Through this project — a partnership with national business research firm Energage — local employees will have the opportunity to be surveyed about their employers. We’ll honor the top companies with the highest marks for organizational health in our new Idaho Press Top Workplaces publication and fall event.
The pandemic has stretched all of us in ways we could not have expected. It’s forced companies to make unprecedented accommodations to ensure the safety of staff while trying to maintain normal business operations. Research shows that since COVID-19 hit, many organizations have successfully improved their company cultures and staff engagement.
We are curious to learn more about the local organizations right here in the Treasure Valley who are successfully navigating these challenging times, and we look forward to recognizing them as Idaho Press Top Workplaces for 2021.
We felt it was critical to partner with a company that has the experience and expertise to ensure this research is accurate and useful for all our local partners. Energage helps companies turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and provides a platform to recognize employers for a job well done. The company is built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations. We are confident that Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmarking available today.
The Idaho Press Top Workplaces starts with an open call for nominations. If you believe that you work for one of the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces we want to hear from you.
We are accepting nominations now through March 26 at idahopress.com/nominate. Any organization in the Treasure Valley with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate. Once nominated, eligible companies will be contacted by Energage to begin the survey process, in which employees’ answers will be confidential.
Recipients of the Idaho Press Top Workplaces awards are scheduled to be announced in October.
Have the leaders in your organization stepped up to meet the challenges of the past year? If so, we want to hear about it and celebrate it.
We are looking forward to sharing the results with you later this year. To learn more about this new program please visit the FAQs found at topworkplaces.com/faq/idaho.