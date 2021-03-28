How much is 1 billion? Well, it is a lot. I often use this easy comparison to help illustrate the enormous size of 1 billion. While 1 million seconds is equal to 11.5 days, 1 billion seconds is equal to nearly 32 years. That really puts the enormity of a billion in perspective, doesn’t it?
There are an estimated 830,000 people living in the Treasure Valley today. Of these local individuals, I would estimate that 750,000 will be receiving a stimulus check in the amount of $1,400. When you multiply 750,000 by $1,400 you get $1,050,000,000.
Idahoans are starting to see deposits of $1,400 in their bank accounts courtesy of the federal government. That means collectively, Treasure Valley residents could collectively receive $1 billion dollars in economic stimulus funds. These funds have the potential to make a significant and positive impact on our local businesses, but only if we all do our part to helping them recover from a difficult year.
Overall, the Treasure Valley’s local economy is strong. Neighborhoods are popping up all over town, and new commercial buildings seem to appear almost overnight. It is a hot market for sure, yet many of our locally owned businesses continue to struggle due to COVID-19.
Local businesses need our support now more than ever, and the Idaho Press is on a mission to help ensure that all Treasure Valley’s locally owned businesses recover swiftly from the COVID-19 challenges.
In today’s Idaho Press you will find a special section titled “Keep it Local.” Inside are stories about locally owned businesses, how your support helps drive our local economy and some examples of fun ways that you can help ensure the survival of your favorite locally owned business.
We are also excited to share our new Keep it Local Challenge. If you agree that local businesses are critical to a healthy local economy, will you join the Idaho Press and accept our Keep it Local Challenge? It is easy to do, simply visit www.idahpress.com/keepitlocal and agree to the following:
- Eat at or get take-out from a locally owned restaurant at least once per week.
- Commit to spending $100 at a locally owned retail establishment per month.
- Convince at least one friend or family member to also accept the Idaho Press Keep it Local Challenge.
That’s it! Easy, right?
If just 1,000 of our readers accept this challenge, the impact it will have locally will be incredible.
- 1,000 people eating at a locally owned restaurant each week. With an average spend of $50, that equates to a $50,000 to support local restaurants.
- 1,000 people spending $100 each month with a locally owned retail business injects $100,000 in cash that many of these businesses desperately need.
- 1,000 participants convincing a friend to join them would double the above totals.
You can quickly see how positive this effort could be if enough people accept the Idaho Press Keep it Local Challenge. To get started visit www.idahopress.com/keepitlocal.