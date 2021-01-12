I never set out to run for office. I was largely content working behind the scenes, pushing for better policy, helping connect community partners to get big things done.
But, in January of 2018, I had somewhat of an epiphany. If I didn’t like how things were being done with respect to issues I care about — growth, homelessness, mental health and substance treatment — I couldn’t wait around for someone else to come in and fix problems. I needed to step up, even if it was uncomfortable and vulnerable and personally grueling.
And I do not regret taking the chance.
Over the past two years, I’ve worked hard to understand and align the functions of county government (which is both mundane and vital, from paramedics to the landfill, juvenile court to mosquito abatement) toward a model of continuous improvement. I’ve pushed the idea that we cannot simply wait for challenges to come to us: we have to anticipate them, plan for them, and work hard to ameliorate the impacts on our citizens. Whether it’s planning for growth or addressing a public health crisis, we owe it to ourselves to be diligent, thoughtful and proactive in our approach.
I’ve been inspired by the hard-working, unsung employees of Ada County. They come to work with an honest and authentic desire to serve our community. County government, which so often goes unnoticed, truly sits as the backbone of health and public safety in our community. I could not be more grateful for the people who sacrifice their personal safety and comfort for all of us.
In my final weeks of service, I was proud to finish a few things: protecting 250 acres of open space for future generations, declaring January Human Rights Month, and securing funding for our campaign to end family homelessness in our county.
But this ending is, in every way, bittersweet, as it plays out against the backdrop of terrifying events in our nation’s Capitol with deep roots here at home, a natural culmination of years of rhetoric, name-calling, fear-mongering, and, yes, lies.
Words matter. Truth matters. The behavior and choices of our leaders matter. The quality and character of those we elect matters. And have the power, each one of us as individuals, to break this cycle of relentless division and hyper-charged partisanship. We cannot wait for heroes: we must save ourselves.
Just before his passing, Congressman John Lewis movingly wrote “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part.” I couldn’t agree more.
A healthy democracy demands not just participation during a one-time event in November, but a continual engagement. Civic engagement — whether it be simply doing research, testifying at hearings, organizing change, volunteering, holding electeds to account, or, yes, stepping up to run for office — is an essential and sacred duty.
Everyone who is able must, as John Lewis urged, “answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.” That is what I’ve aimed to do, friends.
I’m truly grateful for the time I had to serve. Thank you for putting your trust and hopes in me during my time in office.
My trust and hope in you, in us, endures.