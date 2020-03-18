It’s no secret that Idaho is now on the national map as a healthcare leader. The industry is a major economic driver that brings prosperity to our state and serves our people very well. A significant contributor is Idaho WWAMI, an innovative partnership between the University of Idaho and the University of Washington’s top-ranked School of Medicine. Since 1972, the partnership has offered high quality, community-based and cost-effective public medical education to help meet Idaho’s need for doctors, with a unique focus on our rural communities. For every public dollar invested, WWAMI returns $5.10 to Idaho, often in our most underserved rural communities.
As a now retired hospital CEO who helped establish locations from Fruitland to Ketchum and McCall to Twin Falls, I’ve seen firsthand Idaho WWAMI’s impact. At any given time, there are more than 100 student-doctors training through WWAMI and its affiliated programs here in Idaho. Many student-doctors fall in love with rural medicine because of WWAMI’s hands-on immersion programs in clinics located in Stanley, Kooskia, or Sandpoint.
Idaho WWAMI graduates hundreds of exceptional physicians, more than 50% of whom have stayed to practice in Idaho. Idaho WWAMI alumni are more than great physicians; they are engaged community leaders who partner with local universities, medical societies, and nonprofits to enrich our state. No wonder I have a WWAMI graduate as my personal physician.
During my 20 years leading one of Idaho’s major health care systems, it was impossible not to see WWAMI’s impact. A major part of our effort at St. Luke’s was designed to support Idaho’s rural communities. Idaho WWAMI is a vital cog in that wheel and helped to fill our physician needs in Idaho. Idaho’s medical school partnership provides desperately needed care in the region while offering Idaho students a chance to attend a top-ranked program for the cost of in-state tuition. It is a solid win-win.
A few years ago, I chaired a statewide committee for Governor C.L. Butch Otter that examined rural medicine. Our group arrived at the conclusion that while WWAMI is hugely important, the state must do more to expand residencies so that more doctors will stay in Idaho to practice. Residencies help attract physician talent, and more WWAMI graduates would stay in Idaho if we had enough residency slots to accommodate them.
I was fortunate to visit Idaho WWAMI’s new building on the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow last fall. The facility offers not only a comfortable setting for students to gather and utilize, but world class facilities and labs befitting the next generation of Idaho doctors. The expanded facilities mean Idaho WWAMI can quadruple the number of medical students served, positioning the program for a bright future. Idaho is blessed to have such a unique, well-respected medical school in our state.