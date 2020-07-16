“A republic, if you can keep it,” said Benjamin Franklin.
Do we have the fortitude to step forward and defend our nation at the risk of our lives and fortunes?
The civil turmoil within the United States today is a stark reminder of the fragility of our security as a nation. Twice in the twentieth Century, the US saved the world from domination by fascists. The cost: WWI — 116,516 killed; WWII — 420,000 killed. In the civil war 360,222 men from the north of which 40,000 were black, died fighting to end slavery. At the onset of the Civil War slavery was prevalent throughout the world and practiced within the Indian cultures of the Americas. The US is not a white but rather a multicultural nation in which all of us should identify as Americans.
We have a federal and state Constitution which in combination lay forth civil interaction for all mankind to prevent the injustice and anarchy we are now experiencing. Prior to 1915 the legal immigrants coming into the US were escaping the restrictive conditions of churches, royalty, and nobility which limited their ability to live freely. Survival of our freedoms requires our civilization to live within the laws we have developed for social interaction. We have legal processes to address civil grievances and criminal acts, and they have to be enforced.
Our Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee is an interracial committee. We do not believe the majority of Idaho’s citizens are prejudiced regarding ethnicity but are wary of groups which openly attack our way of life or prey upon our people and businesses. We are solidly opposed to these ongoing attacks within the US. These are typical of the Bolshevik takeover of Russia in 1919 when most of the historical landmarks, statues and libraries were destroyed. Although as fallible as we the citizens are and our system not perfect, we will defend our history and culture against the present openly anti-religious socialistic and Marxist enemies of the US and our state.
We also demand financial and municipal support of all law enforcement officers and our National Guard Contingents.
Idaho thus far has not lowered herself to the degenerate state of anarchy of New York, California and so many metropolitan cities across our nation led by far left Governors and Mayors. True Idahoans believe in the 2nd
Amendment and have the integrity, morality and intestinal fortitude to withstand all enemies of our state and our country. We expect these beliefs to be internalized within all of our elected officials.
Finally, today’s far left progressive movement fueled by a majority of the media is leading our country to a deadly confrontation if not curtailed. The Black Lives Matter movement, whatever the initial public concept and assumption of saving Black lives, was formed by and is led by admitted trained Marxist’s that are closely aligned with Antifa. These organizations and the Progressive movement are attempting to change our Republic form of government and should not be supported or given credibility by the press, our public institutions or political officials.
We think “All lives matter.” Does Idaho have the fortitude to save our republic?