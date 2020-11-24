We can reasonably foresee what lies ahead. In the United States, the third wave of the pandemic is upon us. Soon, the virus will have killed more Americans than U.S. combat deaths in World War II.
While we debate the need for and likely responses to mask mandates, Idahoans too are dying of COVID-19. With a widespread common-sense commitment, we can both protect community health and respect individual constitutional rights. There is no need for legal clashes, litigation or even political posturing.
Despite emerging scientific consensus, we have struggled to consistently and effectively respond to our new adversary. Misinformation abounds online and in the media. Americans live in polarized information spheres. Political figures and health boards have taken inconsistent and sometimes conflicting steps at prevention. These conflicts hinder efforts to beat this modern plague. Sage advice from trusted family members and knowledgeable health care workers within our communities are drowned out.
Gov. Little has elected to avoid issuing a statewide mask mandate. Instead, he challenges every Idahoan to wear a mask and socially distance, arguing that it is a matter of necessary and collective respect for self and others. We agree. We each should focus on the virus as an active agent, seeking to sicken and kill us, our family and friends. Every individual should encourage the prevention of illness and death, rather than blaming the messengers advising us on how to beat the disease. We trust mechanics to fix our cars, dentists our teeth, and now should recognize decades of experience that physicians and public health experts bring to the table. We must not expect that politicians can “fix the problem” without public buy-in.
Remarkably, we have learned that up to 50% of those infected with COVID-19 are unaware of their infection, yet can spread it to others during their asymptomatic period. Masks not only reduce the spread of the disease, but can also limit the infectious dose to which a person is exposed, potentially resulting in a less severe disease course.
We too must understand that health care and other front-line employees are gravely at risk. These workers have parents, children, spouses and friends. Though they are brave and in many instances heroic in caring for the sick, we must not needlessly put them in harm’s way.
The holidays are now upon us. Families gathering for Thanksgiving must consider the risk that COVID-19 will infect loved ones. The virus spreads most effectively indoors and targets the infirm and older adults, among whom it does the most damage. Taking appropriate holiday precautions will present difficult choices, particularly in our partisan environment. Not wearing a mask should not be seen as a sign of constitutional rights or political loyalty. Our enemy is not the extreme partisan right or left. Our enemy is the virus.
Governors across the country are correct to invoke moral persuasion instead of proclamations even this late in the COVID-19 season. Mandates that are ignored are ineffective. Collaborative individual action to protect our community health is critical to avoid overwhelming our hospitals and needless death. We cannot let the virus kill hundreds more Idahoans. Until a vaccine is widely available, we should view distancing and masks in particular as Idaho’s bridge back to kids in school, an open economy and a more normal life. We will break the chain of transmission through common sense measures and achieve freedom from the virus through these modest temporary sacrifices. Help Gov. Little help us.