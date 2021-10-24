Who are we as a community? If you were to skim headlines and listen to soundbites, you might be left with the impression that we are deeply divided, with polarizing views pitting us against one another. We reject that reductionist view, and instead point to the rich history of our community which demonstrates that instilled in our DNA is an innate ability to work through complicated issues in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation. These key leadership characteristics that have seen us through the challenges of yesterday are needed now more than ever to help navigate the complexities of the current day and beyond.
We do not believe that because compromise and consideration can be difficult that conflict and contention are inevitable. We have allowed a potentially poisonous idea to infiltrate our civic arena that difficult decisions need to be treated like a zero-sum game, with one side winning and one side losing. This approach has led to a loss of civility, with personal attacks and vitriol replacing honest inquiry and respectful debate. This is divisive in nature and shifts the attention away from the true issues at hand, which almost assuredly means they will remain unaddressed. This attack-first approach serves to promote the individual or group at the expense of the collective needs of our community.
In the coming days, we will have the opportunity to exercise our sacred freedom to vote for those who will lead our community in the months and years that follow. In this opinion piece, we are not writing in support of any political party or group. Indeed, no one should tell you how to vote. Rather, we are emphasizing the moral agency inherent in each of us, and the role it plays in selecting our elected leaders.
There is an imperative obligation to be active citizens by registering and exercising our right to vote, spending the time necessary to become informed about the issues and candidates we will be considering. This will help ensure those we elect will devote themselves to seeking solutions that strengthen and unite us, with a focus on the common good.
Who are we as a community? We are Nampa residents who embrace faith and family as cornerstones of our foundation. Our identity is not defined by our ideas or party affiliation, but in how we serve and support one another. Ultimately, we remain united in the belief that there is nothing wrong with Nampa that can’t be solved by what is right with Nampa.
Jean Mutchie is a current Nampa City Council member
Reid Stephan is a Vallivue School Board Trustee and Nampa resident