What is a follower of Jesus to do in the midst of war? Last week a couple of my congregants asked: What would you preach if you were the Methodist pastor in Kiev? It’s been a haunting question. Here is my confession. I have romanticized war my whole life. I played war as a child. I have had an obsession with what I will call the wars of good and evil: The Revolutionary war, the Civil war, World War 2. I have been fascinated with those wars where it seems like the story line is clear. We knew who was good and who was evil. I know it’s never that simple.
We honor those, the good guys and gales that put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms. We are proud of those who are fighting as David against Goliath in Ukraine. We are proud of those in our families that serve in the military. Perhaps we should confess we live at a time where we believe peace is only achieved by strength. Is that the Gospel?
I confess, I want to put this war in Ukraine into that good & evil filter. From where we sit, the Ukrainians are the good guys and the Russians, Putin is the bad guy. What is a follower of Jesus to do in the midst of war? Is there such a thing as a Just war?
For its first three centuries, Christianity lived the practice of non-violence as taught by Jesus. All that changed in 313 when Constantine made Christianity the national religion, and the cross became a sword.
Since that moment, Christians have fought wars, led religious crusades, burned decenters at the stake, persecuted Jews and Muslims, kept slaves, run concentration camps, prayed for success against enemies, built and used “peace keeper” missiles, built and used nuclear weapons.
Jesus actually taught us to “love our enemy” not to bomb them.
- Love your enemy. We assume, we expect, we hope that there is an asterisk there somewhere. We assume the right answer is that we must fight our enemy. We must defend yourselves. We must protect our freedoms. In other words, we must Kill or be killed.
So here we are, twenty centuries down the road, still wrestling with this conflict. We love Jesus but we do not believe or know how to believe in Jesus unsettling ideas. We are skeptical that anyone can love their enemy.
Jesus gave us a radical call to end violence.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower said “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.
This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron.”
Christianity teaches us that war as a legitimate way of shaping the world, died on the cross with Jesus on Good Friday. On the cross, we discover a God who would rather die than kill his enemies. The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said in his address to the joint session of congress: “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.” We forget this because we still believe in Jesus, but we confess that believe even more in War.