When I was a kid, visiting ranching family during the hot Owyhee summers of the 1970s, I’d escape to the cool magic of creek bottoms to catch snakes, stalk herons, and swim. But when I caught fish I was told we couldn’t eat them — despite its clear water, Jordan Creek had been poisoned by mercury from mining a hundred years earlier. If my great-grandfather, who was a federal marshal in the area, had known the long term cost of mining, would he have looked harder at the practice, or just accepted it as the price of progress?
Today, the City of Boise is considering discharging effluent from its Lander Street sewage treatment facility into the Farmers Union Canal in order to avoid more rigorous water quality standards for the Boise River. This comes at a time when treated municipal wastewater is being implicated in the spread of Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CECs) throughout the US. The ‘forever chemicals’ per-and-polyfluoroalkyls (PFAs) which may be toxic at the extraordinarily low level of 1 part per trillion, are showing up in drinking water across the country. These are known to “pass right through” the conventional treatment processes that Boise is planning for its updated Lander Street water renewal facility. In California, the recent finding of PFAs contamination in municipal wells is being blamed on treated wastewater discharge upstream.
Idaho does not regulate or test for these and many other toxins, so we should expect that, even when operating correctly, effluent treated to standards developed decades ago will carry PFAs and other CECs into the canal, which has recharged domestic wells and irrigated vegetable gardens, pastures, and small farms from NW Boise across Eagle for more than a century.
It is not enough that we just conform to regulations when it comes to protecting water. When the Hidden Hollow landfill was sited in our western foothills in 1972, it complied with regulations. A quarter century later, household well contamination was found along Hill Road, and it became apparent that building an unlined landfill on porous soils had been shortsighted. Nonetheless, bureaucratic inertia, and the desire to save money in the short term, led to expansion into the regional Ada County Landfill, and twenty more years of piling garbage onto an unlined site. It will continue to contaminate groundwater into the distant future, and we will continue to pay for it.
I also think of my Colorado grandmother, who struggled to care for her orchard after the local canal was abandoned, each morning dragging garden hoses from tree to tree into her 90s. Like Boise, her home was at the arid base of mountains. The Treasure Valley is a desert blessed with abundant river water replenished and stored each year as snowpack. Our mountains, however, are relatively low compared to most of the Rocky Mountain West, and thus our source of water at greater risk to a changing climate. If that snow falls as rain, we could suddenly lose the water on which we have so long depended. Clean water, especially in the growing West, is precious.
We must conserve water, and perhaps make the investments to responsibly reuse it, but not by repeating the mistakes we have so often made in the name of ‘progress.’ If we send contaminated water into our canals, maximizing human contact, simply to avoid regulations, we may well sabotage real solutions in the future. To discharge effluent into our canals, without addressing the many unregulated CECs because outdated regulations do not require it, is to act in willful ignorance. Today we should know better.