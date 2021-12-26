In May, a shooting at Rigby Middle School shook Idaho and then was forgotten. In October, a shooting at Boise Town Square shook the state, and then we moved on. We forget so easily, merely looking on in horror if the deaths are brought up, never making any changes. It makes me question, in a country where gun violence is common, why do we have so few limits on who and how you can get a gun? The truth of the matter is, not everyone should be allowed to own a gun.
In Idaho, there is no state permit or license required for purchasing or carrying a rifle, shotgun, or handgun. We do not allow people to operate a vehicle without a license, yet we allow them to lawfully use a tool constructed for the sole purpose of killing with no prior qualifications. Do we not see the hypocrisy in this? I firmly believe that we need to push for every state to require a license, extensive training, and a detailed background check before purchasing or possessing a gun.
Currently, the US’s background checks only take about 30 seconds. We should follow the lead of other countries, like Japan (which has 1/11th of the gun murders per million people), and require a more detailed background check, as well as further steps, such as drug testing and mental tests. We can also implement laws like the Biden administration has proposed, such as “red flag” laws that allow families to prove violence and keep guns out of dangerous hands, imposing bans on hard to track “ghost guns” and braces that make guns more deadly, and investing in community-based violence interventions.
Gun storage laws are also important to public safety. We must increase the regulations on how weapons can be stored to prevent suicides, as one of the leading weapons in self-harm is a gun obtained from a friend or family. Guns are deadly weapons, and though the right to have a gun is guaranteed in the U.S., if not regulated, every citizen will be affected by gun violence.
Children are already frequently affected. School shootings cause terror and disrupt the education process, and can be committed by students. The Rigby shooter was only a child, a sixth-grader with a gun. This helps prove that children should not be allowed to easily own a gun. Anyone of any age in Idaho can purchase and carry a gun, the only restriction being parental consent and presence if you are under 18 and under 12, respectively. March for Our Lives Idaho (MFOL) is pushing for required licensing before children are allowed to buy weapons, which we should take a step further and require for all people. Making gun laws more functional is the only way we can keep the U.S. from dying to the threat of gun violence.