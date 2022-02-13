I am a case manager in Ada County, working to help my clients, who are in desperate need of affordable housing, face the profound impacts of the housing crisis. It is disheartening, to say the least, to see that House Bill 442 has earned surmounting support in the 2022 legislative session, inching towards being passed into law. HB 442 seeks to abolish a more than reasonable cap on rental application fees at $30, alongside other regulatory measures. A bill with this same goal first made its way to the Legislature when Rep. Greg Ferch proposed it in 2021. Ferch is a landlord himself and is most certainly planning to vote this bill into law, seemingly in the interest of deepening his own pockets.
As I began my work as a case manager, I was stunned to learn that Section 8/42 housing applications even require application fees, but with each application a client fills out they are expected to pay $30 along with it.
The reality is, clients don’t have the luxury of applying for non-subsidized housing. They don’t have the luxury of applying for an available apartment rather than a waitlist. My clients do, however, have the burden of paying a $30 application fee for the possibility of getting on a 1-2 year-long waitlist. This requires them to apply to various properties in the hope of getting on at least one waitlist. They simply can’t afford this.
Our housing crisis doesn’t need to be compounded by unregulated application fees. They are unaffordable for many just as they are.
Palmer, Ferch, and their beneficiaries may benefit from this bill being passed but the vast majority of Boise residents won’t, and we deserve better. We need a Legislature that looks out for those who weren’t given the same privileges they were, for those who are living in makeshift homes in the middle of winter because there is no available housing and they can’t afford the application fee for the chance of getting on a waitlist.
I’m not interested in deepening the pockets of landlords, I’m interested in finding housing for the thousands of Boiseans without homes, and I desperately wish those who support this bill did too.
Katelynde Curey is a licensed Master Social Worker. She provides case management and mental health counseling services in Boise