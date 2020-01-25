Look out, the Zombie Climate Change Deniers are back in the Idaho House Education Committee. Extremist members of the committee, along with their allies, the always histrionic and chronically unhappy Idaho Freedom Foundation, are scheming to eliminate or censor the newly ratified K12 Science Content Standards this session.
With their specious and cynical argument, to provide room for ‘both sides’ of the argument and honor the scientific process, their clear intent is to remove language that states the scientific consensus and ignores the overwhelming evidence that humans are indeed primarily responsible for the measured rise in global temperatures. We dug up carbon, burned it and threw it in the air, creating a blanket over the Earth. Catastrophic wildfires and storms, bleached coral reefs, coastal villages inundated, super-heated streams killing Alaskan salmon before they can spawn. This is not a dystopian novel; this is now. This is known, well documented, and accepted by serious humans around the world, with propagandists like the Koch brothers the exception, whose views these legislators parrot. In 2024 when the standards are up for review by Idaho Code, and replicable research suggests one can take a handful of lunar soil and make a tasty grill cheese, the standards can reflect that. But I wouldn’t put too much money in Lunar Cheese futures just yet. That’s as likely as the scientific community being wrong about climate change.
This sorry, dishonorable episode began in 2016 when the committee rejected the standards without comment, except to claim falsely that the review process was not followed by the State Department of Education. This smear was to cover their desire to bury sections on human impacts and edit the standards to be compatible with Creationism, in violation of the US Constitution’s establishment clause. In 2018, they conveniently ignored public comment from statewide hearings that ran in favor of the language educators wrote 1000 to five. Where is their constituency? When they took a meat cleaver to the document that year in order to eliminate a few sections on climate change, the Senate Education Committee in a bipartisan vote restored the whole set of standards. As a result, in a fit of rage in 2019 the house refused to reauthorize all Idaho Code, effectively shutting down the government. They took their ball, went home, and burned the court down. As a result, all content standards are up for grabs.
Idahoans have repeatedly supported the high expectations of deep scientific literacy and command of the scientific process that are reflected in these standards. Because this effort damages the educational lives of all Idaho students, we must reject this latest attempt to elevate the spurious claims of climate change deniers like the Koch brothers who sent propaganda to 200,000 science teachers in the US. Content standards are not an academic exercise. They define a consistent expectation of excellence across our state, though Idaho Code honors local control by allowing districts to adopt standards that go above and beyond state standards. And let’s not believe in Science selectively based on ideology; it has no party affiliation.